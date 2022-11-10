Show Me
Event News

Ticket Alert: Paramore, First Aid Kit, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Taylor Swift Adds Second Seattle Date and More Event Updates for Nov 10
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
November 10, 2022
Leave the house to go see Paramore next summer. (Paramore via Facebook)
Pop punk trio Paramore’s arena tour supporting their upcoming album, This Is Why, will arrive in Seattle next summer with Foals and The Linda Lindas in tow. Swedish indie folk duo First Aid Kit will trot into town on their Palomino tour next spring. Plus, Taylor Swift has added a second night in Seattle, making it a little easier for all you PNW Swifties to score tickets. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

MUSIC

Angèle: Nonante-Cinq Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 8, 2023)

ATLiens: Space Cathedral Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2023)

Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2023)

dvsn: Working On My Karma Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 18, 2023)

Echoes Through The Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, and The Highwomen Add to a List
*Third date newly added with The Highwomen*
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 11, 2023)

First Aid Kit: Palomino Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (May 24, 2023)

The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 28)

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2023)

Kitchen Dwellers Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 10, 2023)

Lolo Zouaï Add to a List
Neumos (Apr 15, 2023)

Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour
WaMu Theater (Jun 24, 2023)
On sale at 7 am

Paramore Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 24, 2023)

pH-1: About Damn Time Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 7, 2023)

Ricardo Montaner: Ya Te Echo de Menos Add to a List
WaMu Theater (May 7, 2023)

Robyn Hitchcock Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2023)

Shygirl Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 17, 2023)

COMEDY

Franco Escamilla: Show Gaby Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (May 19, 2023)

Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Rakim Add to a List
The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 1)

COMEDY

Salon of Shame #100: Celebrating Eighteen Years of Angst
 Add to a List Theatre Off Jackson (Jan 10, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Add to a List *Second date added*
Lumen Field (July 22-23)
Presale starts Tues Nov 15

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)
On sale Mon Nov 14

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chihuly Garden and Glass will present a sparkly light and music installation for the holiday season. Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance Add to a List will adorn Chihuly with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more.

