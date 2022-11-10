Ticket Alert: Paramore, First Aid Kit, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Taylor Swift Adds Second Seattle Date and More Event Updates for Nov 10



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11

MUSIC

Angèle: Nonante-Cinq Tour

Showbox SoDo (Apr 8, 2023)

ATLiens: Space Cathedral Tour

The Showbox (Apr 1, 2023)

Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour

Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2023)

dvsn: Working On My Karma Tour

Showbox SoDo (Mar 18, 2023)

Echoes Through The Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, and The Highwomen

*Third date newly added with The Highwomen*

Gorge Amphitheatre (June 11, 2023)

First Aid Kit: Palomino Tour

Paramount Theatre (May 24, 2023)

The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation

The Showbox (Mon Nov 28)

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2023)

Kitchen Dwellers

Neumos (Feb 10, 2023)

Lolo Zouaï

Neumos (Apr 15, 2023)

Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour

WaMu Theater (Jun 24, 2023)

On sale at 7 am

Paramore

Climate Pledge Arena (July 24, 2023)

pH-1: About Damn Time Tour

The Showbox (Feb 7, 2023)

Ricardo Montaner: Ya Te Echo de Menos

WaMu Theater (May 7, 2023)

Robyn Hitchcock

Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2023)

Shygirl

Neumos (Mar 17, 2023)

COMEDY

Franco Escamilla: Show Gaby

Paramount Theatre (May 19, 2023)

Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal

Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Rakim

The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 1)

COMEDY

Salon of Shame #100: Celebrating Eighteen Years of Angst

Theatre Off Jackson (Jan 10, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour *Second date added*

Lumen Field (July 22-23)

Presale starts Tues Nov 15

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)

On sale Mon Nov 14

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chihuly Garden and Glass will present a sparkly light and music installation for the holiday season. Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more.