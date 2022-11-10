Ticket Alert: Paramore, First Aid Kit, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11
MUSIC
Angèle: Nonante-Cinq Tour
Showbox SoDo (Apr 8, 2023)
ATLiens: Space Cathedral Tour
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2023)
Dirtwire: Ghostcatcher Tour
Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2023)
dvsn: Working On My Karma Tour
Showbox SoDo (Mar 18, 2023)
Echoes Through The Canyon: Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, and The Highwomen
*Third date newly added with The Highwomen*
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 11, 2023)
First Aid Kit: Palomino Tour
Paramount Theatre (May 24, 2023)
The Head And The Heart: A Fundraiser for the Rivers and Roads Foundation
The Showbox (Mon Nov 28)
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
Neptune Theatre (Jan 26, 2023)
Kitchen Dwellers
Neumos (Feb 10, 2023)
Lolo Zouaï
Neumos (Apr 15, 2023)
Louis Tomlinson: Faith In The Future World Tour
WaMu Theater (Jun 24, 2023)
On sale at 7 am
Paramore
Climate Pledge Arena (July 24, 2023)
pH-1: About Damn Time Tour
The Showbox (Feb 7, 2023)
Ricardo Montaner: Ya Te Echo de Menos
WaMu Theater (May 7, 2023)
Robyn Hitchcock
Neptune Theatre (Mar 17, 2023)
Shygirl
Neumos (Mar 17, 2023)
COMEDY
Franco Escamilla: Show Gaby
Paramount Theatre (May 19, 2023)
Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal
Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Rakim
The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 1)
COMEDY
Salon of Shame #100: Celebrating Eighteen Years of Angst
Like Add to a List Theatre Off Jackson (Jan 10, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
*Second date added*
Lumen Field (July 22-23)
Presale starts Tues Nov 15
PERFORMANCE
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Like Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)
On sale Mon Nov 14
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Chihuly Garden and Glass will present a sparkly light and music installation for the holiday season. Originally designed for the Barney's New York flagship store's annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more.