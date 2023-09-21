Ticket Alert: Portugal. The Man, Chelsea Wolfe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Colin Jost and More Event Updates for September 21

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

MUSIC

Briston Maroney: Ultrapure Tour

Neptune Theatre (Mar 18, 2024)

Built to Spill

The Showbox (Nov 24-25)

Chelsea Wolfe

Neptune Theatre (Mar 25, 2024)

Deap Vally: Farewell Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

The Elovaters

Neptune Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)

On sale at 8 am

NEEDTOBREATHE: The Caves World Tour

White River Amphitheatre (May 11, 2024)

Portugal. The Man

The Showbox (Sun Nov 5)

Ricky Montgomery

The Showbox (Mar 16, 2024)

Vandelux

Neumos (Fri Dec 15)

Walker & Royce

Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 11)

COMEDY

Colin Jost

Pantages Theater (Sat Nov 4)

PERFORMANCE

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 22)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

bar italia

Neumos (Apr 10, 2024)

Brutus

Neumos (Apr 7, 2024)

DakhaBrakha

Moore Theatre (Mar 28, 2024)

COMEDY

Randy Feltface

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 5)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Noah Kahan: We'll All Be Here Forever Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (June 29, 2024)

Presale registration open now until Sun Sept 24; registration onsale Wed Sept 27

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars

Seattle Chinese Garden (Dec 8-31)

On sale Wed Sept 27

PERFORMANCE

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo

Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 17-20, 2024)

On sale Mon Sept 25

Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 27, 2024)

On sale Mon Sept 25

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Weyes Blood *Canceled*

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Because Netflix’s offerings don’t even scratch the surface of cinematic history, Scarecrow Video has launched a revamped rental website with over 145,000 titles available for mail delivery. Browse “film and TV titles on multiple formats, from VHS to 4K, including not only recent studio releases, but rare, noncommercial, and out-of-print titles” here.

After the success of the Vancouver Christmas Market, the Seattle Christmas Market debuts this holiday season at Seattle Center. Stay tuned for when early bird tickets go on sale next month!

The Seattle Modern Orchestra has announced their 2023-24 season with a wide-ranging international lineup that stretches geographic, physical, and musical boundaries.

Availability for the new COVID booster starts this week, and the CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months gets it. Interested parties can check King County’s website or your local pharmacy to find an appointment.