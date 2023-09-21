EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Portugal. The Man, Chelsea Wolfe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Colin Jost and More Event Updates for September 21
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 21, 2023
|
Like
Portland-via-Alaska rockers Portugal. The Man are heading to Seattle. (Portugal. The Man via Facebook)
“Lords of Portland” Portugal. The Man will head up north to support their latest album Chris Black Changed My Life. Metal’s favorite soprano Chelsea Wolfe has also announced a local date next spring. SNL mainstay Colin Jost will also stop by the Seattle area to give us his weekend update. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

MUSIC

Briston Maroney: Ultrapure Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 18, 2024)

Built to Spill Remind List
The Showbox (Nov 24-25)

Chelsea Wolfe Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 25, 2024)

Deap Vally: Farewell Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

The Elovaters Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)
On sale at 8 am

NEEDTOBREATHE: The Caves World Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (May 11, 2024)

Portugal. The Man Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Nov 5)

Ricky Montgomery Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 16, 2024)

Vandelux Remind List
Neumos (Fri Dec 15) 

Walker & Royce Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 11)

COMEDY

Colin Jost Remind List
Pantages Theater (Sat Nov 4)

PERFORMANCE

One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 22)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

bar italia Remind List
Neumos (Apr 10, 2024)

Brutus Remind List
Neumos (Apr 7, 2024)

DakhaBrakha Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 28, 2024)

COMEDY

Randy Feltface Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 5)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Noah Kahan: We'll All Be Here Forever Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 29, 2024)
Presale registration open now until Sun Sept 24; registration onsale Wed Sept 27

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars Remind List
Seattle Chinese Garden (Dec 8-31)
On sale Wed Sept 27

PERFORMANCE

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 17-20, 2024)
On sale Mon Sept 25

Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 27, 2024)
On sale Mon Sept 25

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Weyes Blood Remind List *Canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Because Netflix’s offerings don’t even scratch the surface of cinematic history, Scarecrow Video has launched a revamped rental website with over 145,000 titles available for mail delivery. Browse “film and TV titles on multiple formats, from VHS to 4K, including not only recent studio releases, but rare, noncommercial, and out-of-print titles” here.

After the success of the Vancouver Christmas Market, the Seattle Christmas Market Remind List debuts this holiday season at Seattle Center. Stay tuned for when early bird tickets go on sale next month! 

The Seattle Modern Orchestra Remind List has announced their 2023-24 season with a wide-ranging international lineup that stretches geographic, physical, and musical boundaries. 

Availability for the new COVID booster starts this week, and the CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months gets it. Interested parties can check King County’s website or your local pharmacy to find an appointment.

