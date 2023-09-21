Ticket Alert: Portugal. The Man, Chelsea Wolfe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
MUSIC
Briston Maroney: Ultrapure Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 18, 2024)
Built to Spill
The Showbox (Nov 24-25)
Chelsea Wolfe
Neptune Theatre (Mar 25, 2024)
Deap Vally: Farewell Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 19)
The Elovaters
Neptune Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)
On sale at 8 am
NEEDTOBREATHE: The Caves World Tour
White River Amphitheatre (May 11, 2024)
Portugal. The Man
The Showbox (Sun Nov 5)
Ricky Montgomery
The Showbox (Mar 16, 2024)
Vandelux
Neumos (Fri Dec 15)
Walker & Royce
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 11)
COMEDY
Colin Jost
Pantages Theater (Sat Nov 4)
PERFORMANCE
One Night of Tina: A Tina Turner Tribute Show
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 22)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
bar italia
Neumos (Apr 10, 2024)
Brutus
Neumos (Apr 7, 2024)
DakhaBrakha
Moore Theatre (Mar 28, 2024)
COMEDY
Randy Feltface
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 5)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Noah Kahan: We'll All Be Here Forever Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 29, 2024)
Presale registration open now until Sun Sept 24; registration onsale Wed Sept 27
IMMERSIVE EVENTS
Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars
Seattle Chinese Garden (Dec 8-31)
On sale Wed Sept 27
PERFORMANCE
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 17-20, 2024)
On sale Mon Sept 25
Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 27, 2024)
On sale Mon Sept 25
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Weyes Blood
*Canceled*
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 29)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Because Netflix’s offerings don’t even scratch the surface of cinematic history, Scarecrow Video has launched a revamped rental website with over 145,000 titles available for mail delivery. Browse “film and TV titles on multiple formats, from VHS to 4K, including not only recent studio releases, but rare, noncommercial, and out-of-print titles” here.
After the success of the Vancouver Christmas Market, the Seattle Christmas Market Remind Like List debuts this holiday season at Seattle Center. Stay tuned for when early bird tickets go on sale next month!
The Seattle Modern Orchestra Remind Like List has announced their 2023-24 season with a wide-ranging international lineup that stretches geographic, physical, and musical boundaries.
Availability for the new COVID booster starts this week, and the CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months gets it. Interested parties can check King County’s website or your local pharmacy to find an appointment.