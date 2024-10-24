Ticket Alert: Remi Wolf, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25
MUSIC
Alejandro Fernández
WaMu Theater (May 10, 2025)
The Altons & Thee Sinseers: Club Heartache Tour
Neptune Theatre (Feb 26, 2025)
bbno$: it's pronounced baby no money
The Showbox (Mar 17, 2025)
Ben Barnes – Where the Light Gets In
The Showbox (Jan 15, 2025)
Bishop Briggs
The Showbox (Mar 18, 2025)
Darkside - Psychic Spiral Nothing Tour
The Showbox (Apr 6, 2025)
The Devil Makes Three
The Showbox (Feb 28, 2025)
The Disco Biscuits
The Showbox (Jan 16, 2025)
Hovvdy – The Hovvdy Tour
The Crocodile (Mar 29, 2025)
James Bay
Showbox SoDo (May 9, 2025)
Kxllswxtch & SXMPRA – The Help Me In Hell Tour
The Crocodile (Mar 12, 2025)
On sale at 10:30 am
Lane 8 - Childish Tour
WaMu Theater (Feb 28, 2025)
Larkin Poe
The Showbox (Apr 17, 2025)
Leprous: Melodies of Atonement 2025
Neptune Theatre (Apr 22, 2025)
The Linda Lindas
The Showbox (Mar 26, 2025)
Los Lobos (Disconnected)
Triple Door (Feb 5–8, 2025)
Lotus
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)
On sale at 7 am
The Main Squeeze
The Crocodile (Jan 25, 2025)
Maribou State
Showbox SoDo (Apr 4, 2025)
MEUTE – EMPOR 2025
Showbox SoDo (Apr 15, 2025)
Michael Marcagi
The Showbox (Mar 13, 2025)
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: South of Here Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 15, 2025)
Papooz
Neumos (Apr 25, 2025)
Phantogram
Moore Theatre (Feb 21, 2025)
Remi Wolf
Paramount Theatre (Apr 4, 2025)
Sierra Hull
Neptune Theatre (Jan 16, 2025)
Stereophonics: Spring Tour 2025
Neptune Theatre (Apr 3, 2025)
They Might Be Giants
Neptune Theatre (June 13–14, 2025)
On sale at 9 am
Thuy – Wings World Tour
The Showbox (Jan 21, 2025)
Tinzo + Jojo – Dial Up Tour 2025
The Showbox (Jan 18, 2025)
GEEK & GAMING
Dimension 20 Live: 2025 Quangle Quest
Climate Pledge Arena (July 20, 2025)
PERFORMANCE
Insidious: The Further You Fear
Moore Theatre (May 30–31, 2025)
READINGS & TALKS
Professor Brian Cox: Horizons
Neptune Theatre (May 2, 2025)
The Psychology of a Murderer
Neptune Theatre (Apr 5, 2025)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Damien Jurado & Gathered In Song Play "I Break Chairs"
Tractor Tavern (Jan 22–23, 2025)
Gareth Emery
Paramount Theatre (Mar 12, 2025)
MIKE
The Crocodile (May 14, 2025)
Swavy
Neumos (Jan 4, 2025)
COMEDY
Rahul Subramanian
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 1)
Wet City Comedy Fest
The Crocodile (Jan 3, 2025)
NEW YEAR’S EVE
New Year's Eve with Kenny G
Jazz Alley (Dec 27–30)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Battle of the Sound: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Everett Silvertips
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 27)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Ado: Hibana World Tour 2025
Tacoma Dome (July 10, 2025)
On sale Fri Nov 22
Kelsea Ballerini - Live On Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 13, 2025)
Presale registration open now; general onsale Fri Nov 1
Liquid Stranger: Revolution Tour
WaMu Theater (Apr 26, 2025)
On sale Wed Oct 30
Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 2, 2025)
Presale registration open now; general onsale Fri Nov 1
Wonho USA Fan Meetup
The Showbox (Sun Dec 15)
On sale Mon Oct 28
PERFORMANCE
Six
Paramount Theatre (May 6–11, 2025)
On sale Tues Nov 5