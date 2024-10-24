EverOut The Stranger
Event News

Ticket Alert: Remi Wolf, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for October 24
by Janey Wong and Shannon Lubetich
October 24, 2024
Magic and guitar, you know what Remi Wolf is talking about.
We’ve got a big idea: grab tickets for Remi Wolf as she kicks off a North American tour in Seattle next spring. Americana ensemble Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have extended their South of Here tour into 2025. Plus, tickets for Tyler, The Creator's Chromakopia tour go on sale next week. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

MUSIC

Alejandro Fernández Remind List
WaMu Theater (May 10, 2025)

The Altons & Thee Sinseers: Club Heartache Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 26, 2025)

bbno$: it's pronounced baby no money Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 17, 2025)

Ben Barnes – Where the Light Gets In Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 15, 2025)

Bishop Briggs Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 18, 2025)

Darkside - Psychic Spiral Nothing Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 6, 2025)

The Devil Makes Three Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 28, 2025)

The Disco Biscuits Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 16, 2025)

Hovvdy – The Hovvdy Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 29, 2025)

James Bay Remind List
Showbox SoDo (May 9, 2025)

Kxllswxtch & SXMPRA – The Help Me In Hell Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 12, 2025)
On sale at 10:30 am

Lane 8 - Childish Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Feb 28, 2025)

Larkin Poe Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 17, 2025)

Leprous: Melodies of Atonement 2025 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 22, 2025)

The Linda Lindas Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 26, 2025)

Los Lobos (Disconnected) Remind List
Triple Door (Feb 5–8, 2025)

Lotus Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)
On sale at 7 am

The Main Squeeze Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 25, 2025)

Maribou State Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 4, 2025)

MEUTE – EMPOR 2025 Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 15, 2025)

Michael Marcagi Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 13, 2025)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats: South of Here Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 15, 2025)

Papooz Remind List
Neumos (Apr 25, 2025)

Phantogram Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 21, 2025)

Remi Wolf Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 4, 2025)

Sierra Hull Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 16, 2025)

Stereophonics: Spring Tour 2025 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 3, 2025)

They Might Be Giants Remind List
Neptune Theatre (June 13–14, 2025)
On sale at 9 am

Thuy – Wings World Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 21, 2025)

Tinzo + Jojo – Dial Up Tour 2025 Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 18, 2025)

GEEK & GAMING

Dimension 20 Live: 2025 Quangle Quest Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 20, 2025)

PERFORMANCE

Insidious: The Further You Fear Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 30–31, 2025)

READINGS & TALKS

Professor Brian Cox: Horizons Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 2, 2025)

The Psychology of a Murderer Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 5, 2025)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Damien Jurado & Gathered In Song Play "I Break Chairs" Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Jan 22–23, 2025)

Gareth Emery Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 12, 2025)

MIKE Remind List
The Crocodile (May 14, 2025)

Swavy Remind List
Neumos (Jan 4, 2025)

COMEDY

Rahul Subramanian Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 1)

Wet City Comedy Fest Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 3, 2025)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

New Year's Eve with Kenny G Remind List
Jazz Alley (Dec 27–30)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Battle of the Sound: Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Everett Silvertips Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 27)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Ado: Hibana World Tour 2025 Remind List
Tacoma Dome (July 10, 2025)
On sale Fri Nov 22

Kelsea Ballerini - Live On Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 13, 2025)
Presale registration open now; general onsale Fri Nov 1

Liquid Stranger: Revolution Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Apr 26, 2025)
On sale Wed Oct 30

Tyler, The Creator - CHROMAKOPIA: THE WORLD TOUR Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 2, 2025)
Presale registration open now; general onsale Fri Nov 1

Wonho USA Fan Meetup Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 15)
On sale Mon Oct 28

PERFORMANCE

Six Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 6–11, 2025)
On sale Tues Nov 5

