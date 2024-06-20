EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Sabrina Carpenter, The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain, More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, (G)I-DLE and More Event Updates for June 20
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
June 20, 2024
|
Like
Please please please don't let Sabrina Carpenter tickets pass you by.
Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is going on tour this fall ‘cause she’s a singer—we can’t wait to hear her “Nonsense” outro for Seattle. Eighties alt-rock phenoms the Psychedelic Furs and the Jesus and Mary Chain have announced a joint tour with a stop in Seattle this October. Plus, K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is bringing their i-DOL tour to Tacoma. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 21

MUSIC

Abhi the Nomad Remind List
Neumos (Sun Sept 29)

Andra Day Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Sept 24)

Asim Azhar x AUR: The World Tour 2024 Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Aug 25)

Bad Religion Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 15)

Black Violin Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 8)

Buena Vista Social Orchestra Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 2)
2nd show added

An Evening with Caifanes Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 5)

Cuco Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 12)

The Dare Remind List
Neumos (Sat Sept 21)

Dayglow: The Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 8)

Dopapod Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Nov 3)

(G)I-DLE: ‘i-DOL’ World Tour 2024 Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sept 6)
On sale at 4 pm

Gossip Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs July 25)

GWAR Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 22)

Hail the Sun: “Wake” 10 Year Anniversary Tour Remind List
El Corazón (Tues Oct 15)

HONNE Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 20)

Las Leonas Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 18)

Łaszewo Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Dec 12)

Lola Young Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 23)

Maverick City Music Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 12)

MAVI Remind List
Neumos (Fri Oct 4)

The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 29)

The Red Pears Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 18)

Sarah Kinsley Remind List
Neumos (Mon Sept 16)

UPSAHL Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 8)

COMEDY

Leslie Jones: Live Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 7)

Ms. Pat: The Hot and Flashy Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 15)

HOLIDAYS

An Evening with Gregory Porter Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Dec 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas Remind List
Neumos (Tues Oct 15)

Lalah Hathaway: VANTABLACK Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 8)

Shing02 & OMA: A Tribute to Nujabes Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 20)

PERFORMANCE

Peter Pan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)

PODCASTS

Ramit Sethi Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 18)

Who? Weekly Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 30)

SPORTS

Apple Cup 2024 Remind List
Lumen Field (Sat Sept 14)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hayden James Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 15)
On sale Thurs June 27

Sabrina Carpenter: Short N’ Sweet Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 6)
On sale Fri June 28

Soul Coughing Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Sept 18)
On sale Fri June 28

Tycho: Infinite Health Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 19)
On sale Fri June 28

The Wldlfe Remind List
Neumos (Tues Nov 12) 
On sale Fri June 28

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Middle Kids Remind List
Neumos (Tues July 9) 
Rescheduled from June 18

Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)
Canceled

READINGS & TALKS

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right: An Intimate Evening with John Lydon Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)
Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Cafe Racer List will close the doors to its Capitol Hill location at the end of the month. The venue will evolve into a nonprofit arts organization with a focus on youth and underrepresented artist development.

Physical media mainstay Scarecrow Video may close if it doesn’t fundraise $1.8 million by the end of this year. In the words of Stranger staff writer Vivian McCall, Scarecrow’s “robust physical library [is] one of the biggest publicly available video collections in the country. Losing it would mean losing a piece of our municipal soul. Don’t let it happen!”

Grab your coif! The schedule for this year’s free Shakespeare in the Park Remind List performances has been released, with outdoor interpretations of Twelfth Night, Henry VI - Parts 2 & 3, All's Well That Ends Well, and Julius Caesar on the docket. 

New details have been released about the eighth Seattle Art Fair Remind List , which will include the second edition of the New Artists/New Collectors initiative, a new partnership with the Corning Museum of Glass, and installations by Ralph Ziman, Ruy Campos, and Michael Rakowitz. Key regional galleries like Traver Gallery, Greg Kucera Gallery, AMcE Creative Arts, Foster/White Gallery, studio e, PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, and Russo Lee Gallery will be joined by Tokyo's A Lighthouse called Kanata, Paris' Sobering Galerie, and many other national and international art galleries.

Seattle Rep and Seattle Children’s Theatre have announced the launch of a new staff- and resource-sharing initiative. Beginning in September, a box office at Seattle Rep will serve both organizations—guests will be able to “purchase or modify tickets to performances at either theater through a single phone call or email.” 

KEXP has announced its lineup of summer events featuring a party celebrating longtime DJ Kevin Cole Remind List and the first-ever Afropunk Seattle Remind List festival. Plus, the free Concerts at the Mural Remind List series will continue with acts including Sasami, Black Ends, Sol, Prometheus Brown, Daiistar, and Spirit Award.

