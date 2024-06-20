Ticket Alert: Sabrina Carpenter, The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain, More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 21
MUSIC
Abhi the Nomad
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sun Sept 29)
Andra Day
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Tues Sept 24)
Asim Azhar x AUR: The World Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sun Aug 25)
Bad Religion
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 15)
Black Violin
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 8)
Buena Vista Social Orchestra
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 2)
2nd show added
An Evening with Caifanes
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 5)
Cuco
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 12)
The Dare
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sat Sept 21)
Dayglow: The Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 8)
Dopapod
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sun Nov 3)
(G)I-DLE: ‘i-DOL’ World Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sept 6)
On sale at 4 pm
Gossip
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Thurs July 25)
GWAR
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 22)
Hail the Sun: “Wake” 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Remind
Like
List
El Corazón (Tues Oct 15)
HONNE
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 20)
Las Leonas
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 18)
Łaszewo
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Thurs Dec 12)
Lola Young
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 23)
Maverick City Music
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 12)
MAVI
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Fri Oct 4)
The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 29)
The Red Pears
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 18)
Sarah Kinsley
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Mon Sept 16)
UPSAHL
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 8)
COMEDY
Leslie Jones: Live
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 7)
Ms. Pat: The Hot and Flashy Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 15)
HOLIDAYS
An Evening with Gregory Porter
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Dec 30)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Oct 15)
Lalah Hathaway: VANTABLACK Tour
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 8)
Shing02 & OMA: A Tribute to Nujabes
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues Aug 20)
PERFORMANCE
Peter Pan
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)
PODCASTS
Ramit Sethi
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 18)
Who? Weekly
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 30)
SPORTS
Apple Cup 2024
Remind
Like
List
Lumen Field (Sat Sept 14)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Hayden James
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 15)
On sale Thurs June 27
Sabrina Carpenter: Short N’ Sweet Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 6)
On sale Fri June 28
Soul Coughing
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Wed Sept 18)
On sale Fri June 28
Tycho: Infinite Health Tour
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 19)
On sale Fri June 28
The Wldlfe
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Nov 12)
On sale Fri June 28
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Middle Kids
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues July 9)
Rescheduled from June 18
Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)
Canceled
READINGS & TALKS
I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right: An Intimate Evening with John Lydon
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)
Canceled
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Cafe Racer Like List will close the doors to its Capitol Hill location at the end of the month. The venue will evolve into a nonprofit arts organization with a focus on youth and underrepresented artist development.
Physical media mainstay Scarecrow Video may close if it doesn’t fundraise $1.8 million by the end of this year. In the words of Stranger staff writer Vivian McCall, Scarecrow’s “robust physical library [is] one of the biggest publicly available video collections in the country. Losing it would mean losing a piece of our municipal soul. Don’t let it happen!”
Grab your coif! The schedule for this year’s free Shakespeare in the Park Remind Like List performances has been released, with outdoor interpretations of Twelfth Night, Henry VI - Parts 2 & 3, All's Well That Ends Well, and Julius Caesar on the docket.
New details have been released about the eighth Seattle Art Fair Remind Like List , which will include the second edition of the New Artists/New Collectors initiative, a new partnership with the Corning Museum of Glass, and installations by Ralph Ziman, Ruy Campos, and Michael Rakowitz. Key regional galleries like Traver Gallery, Greg Kucera Gallery, AMcE Creative Arts, Foster/White Gallery, studio e, PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, and Russo Lee Gallery will be joined by Tokyo's A Lighthouse called Kanata, Paris' Sobering Galerie, and many other national and international art galleries.
Seattle Rep and Seattle Children’s Theatre have announced the launch of a new staff- and resource-sharing initiative. Beginning in September, a box office at Seattle Rep will serve both organizations—guests will be able to “purchase or modify tickets to performances at either theater through a single phone call or email.”
KEXP has announced its lineup of summer events featuring a party celebrating longtime DJ Kevin Cole Remind Like List and the first-ever Afropunk Seattle Remind Like List festival. Plus, the free Concerts at the Mural Remind Like List series will continue with acts including Sasami, Black Ends, Sol, Prometheus Brown, Daiistar, and Spirit Award.