Ticket Alert: Sabrina Carpenter, The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain, More Seattle Events Going On Sale

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 21

MUSIC

Abhi the Nomad

Neumos (Sun Sept 29)

Andra Day

The Showbox (Tues Sept 24)

Asim Azhar x AUR: The World Tour 2024

The Showbox (Sun Aug 25)

Bad Religion

The Showbox (Tues Oct 15)

Black Violin

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 8)

Buena Vista Social Orchestra

Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 2)

2nd show added

An Evening with Caifanes

Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 5)

Cuco

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 12)

The Dare

Neumos (Sat Sept 21)

Dayglow: The Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 8)

Dopapod

The Crocodile (Sun Nov 3)

(G)I-DLE: ‘i-DOL’ World Tour 2024

Tacoma Dome (Fri Sept 6)

On sale at 4 pm

Gossip

The Showbox (Thurs July 25)

GWAR

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 22)

Hail the Sun: “Wake” 10 Year Anniversary Tour

El Corazón (Tues Oct 15)

HONNE

Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 20)

Las Leonas

Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 18)

Łaszewo

The Showbox (Thurs Dec 12)

Lola Young

The Showbox (Wed Oct 23)

Maverick City Music

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 12)

MAVI

Neumos (Fri Oct 4)

The Psychedelic Furs & The Jesus and Mary Chain

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 29)

The Red Pears

The Showbox (Fri Oct 18)

Sarah Kinsley

Neumos (Mon Sept 16)

UPSAHL

The Crocodile (Tues Oct 8)

COMEDY

Leslie Jones: Live

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 7)

Ms. Pat: The Hot and Flashy Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 15)

HOLIDAYS

An Evening with Gregory Porter

Paramount Theatre (Mon Dec 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas

Neumos (Tues Oct 15)

Lalah Hathaway: VANTABLACK Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 8)

Shing02 & OMA: A Tribute to Nujabes

The Crocodile (Tues Aug 20)

PERFORMANCE

Peter Pan

Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)

PODCASTS

Ramit Sethi

Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 18)

Who? Weekly

Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 30)

SPORTS

Apple Cup 2024

Lumen Field (Sat Sept 14)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hayden James

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 15)

On sale Thurs June 27

Sabrina Carpenter: Short N’ Sweet Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 6)

On sale Fri June 28

Soul Coughing

The Showbox (Wed Sept 18)

On sale Fri June 28

Tycho: Infinite Health Tour

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 19)

On sale Fri June 28

The Wldlfe

Neumos (Tues Nov 12)

On sale Fri June 28

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Middle Kids

Neumos (Tues July 9)

Rescheduled from June 18

Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)

Canceled

READINGS & TALKS

I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right: An Intimate Evening with John Lydon

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)

Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Cafe Racer will close the doors to its Capitol Hill location at the end of the month. The venue will evolve into a nonprofit arts organization with a focus on youth and underrepresented artist development.

Physical media mainstay Scarecrow Video may close if it doesn’t fundraise $1.8 million by the end of this year. In the words of Stranger staff writer Vivian McCall, Scarecrow’s “robust physical library [is] one of the biggest publicly available video collections in the country. Losing it would mean losing a piece of our municipal soul. Don’t let it happen!”

Grab your coif! The schedule for this year’s free Shakespeare in the Park performances has been released, with outdoor interpretations of Twelfth Night, Henry VI - Parts 2 & 3, All's Well That Ends Well, and Julius Caesar on the docket.

New details have been released about the eighth Seattle Art Fair , which will include the second edition of the New Artists/New Collectors initiative, a new partnership with the Corning Museum of Glass, and installations by Ralph Ziman, Ruy Campos, and Michael Rakowitz. Key regional galleries like Traver Gallery, Greg Kucera Gallery, AMcE Creative Arts, Foster/White Gallery, studio e, PDX CONTEMPORARY ART, and Russo Lee Gallery will be joined by Tokyo's A Lighthouse called Kanata, Paris' Sobering Galerie, and many other national and international art galleries.

Seattle Rep and Seattle Children’s Theatre have announced the launch of a new staff- and resource-sharing initiative. Beginning in September, a box office at Seattle Rep will serve both organizations—guests will be able to “purchase or modify tickets to performances at either theater through a single phone call or email.”

KEXP has announced its lineup of summer events featuring a party celebrating longtime DJ Kevin Cole and the first-ever Afropunk Seattle festival. Plus, the free Concerts at the Mural series will continue with acts including Sasami, Black Ends, Sol, Prometheus Brown, Daiistar, and Spirit Award.