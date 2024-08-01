EverOut The Stranger
Event News

Ticket Alert: Shawn Mendes, Katie Gavin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, More Event Updates for August 1
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 1, 2024
|
Like
Shawn Mendes will trade in arena shows for more intimate gigs on his upcoming six-city tour. (Shawn Mendes via Facebook)
Walking thirst trap Shawn Mendes will play his forthcoming album Shawn for “friends and family” at the Paramount. MUNA frontwoman Katie Gavin is coming to Seattle this fall to support her folky debut solo album, What a Relief. Plus, Los Angeles-based rapper Blxst will also stop by on his I’ll Always Come Find You tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

MUSIC

Blxst - I'll Always Come Find You Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 6)

Coco & Clair Clair - Girl Tour 2024 Remind List
Neumos (Wed Oct 16)

Four Year Strong Remind List
El Corazón (Fri Nov 8)

Katie Gavin Remind List
Neumos (Tues Nov 19)

King Diamond Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 25)

Kings Kaleidoscope - Becoming Who We Are 10 Year Anniversary Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 27)

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 19, 2025)

MALINDA: Look At You Now Tour Remind List
Spanish Ballroom (Fri Nov 8)
On sale at noon

Porridge Radio Remind List
Neumos (Feb 5, 2025)

That Mexican OT Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)

Undeath – More Insane North American Tour Remind List
El Corazón (Wed Oct 2)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Kerrys Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 15)

Nahko And Medicine For The People - An Acoustic Evening Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 18)

SABAI Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 27)

Sullivan King Remind List
WaMu Theater (Apr 12, 2025)

TVBOO - Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 21, 2025)

COMEDY

Jen Brister Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 30)

PERFORMANCE

Wicked Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Nov 6–Dec 1)

PODCAST

Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 14)
Late show added

Figgmunity Remind List
Washington Hall (Sun Sept 22)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Shawn Mendes Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)
Presale registration closes Sun Aug 4; on sale Tues Aug 6 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Northwest African American Museum has announced that Brandon Bird, who was formerly the vice president of operations at Cornish College of the Arts, will become the museum’s new president and CEO.

