Ticket Alert: Shawn Mendes, Katie Gavin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 2
MUSIC
Blxst - I'll Always Come Find You Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 6)
Coco & Clair Clair - Girl Tour 2024
Neumos (Wed Oct 16)
Four Year Strong
El Corazón (Fri Nov 8)
Katie Gavin
Neumos (Tues Nov 19)
King Diamond
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 25)
Kings Kaleidoscope - Becoming Who We Are 10 Year Anniversary
The Showbox (Sun Oct 27)
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group
Moore Theatre (Feb 19, 2025)
MALINDA: Look At You Now Tour
Spanish Ballroom (Fri Nov 8)
On sale at noon
Porridge Radio
Neumos (Feb 5, 2025)
That Mexican OT
Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)
Undeath – More Insane North American Tour
El Corazón (Wed Oct 2)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Kerrys
Neumos (Thurs Aug 15)
Nahko And Medicine For The People - An Acoustic Evening
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 18)
SABAI
The Showbox (Wed Nov 27)
Sullivan King
WaMu Theater (Apr 12, 2025)
TVBOO - Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots Tour
The Showbox (Feb 21, 2025)
COMEDY
Jen Brister
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 30)
PERFORMANCE
Wicked
Paramount Theatre (Nov 6–Dec 1)
PODCAST
Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 14)
Late show added
Figgmunity
Washington Hall (Sun Sept 22)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Shawn Mendes
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)
Presale registration closes Sun Aug 4; on sale Tues Aug 6 at 10 am
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Northwest African American Museum has announced that Brandon Bird, who was formerly the vice president of operations at Cornish College of the Arts, will become the museum’s new president and CEO.