Ticket Alert: Shawn Mendes, Katie Gavin, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, More Event Updates for August 1

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

MUSIC

Blxst - I'll Always Come Find You Tour

Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 6)

Coco & Clair Clair - Girl Tour 2024

Neumos (Wed Oct 16)

Four Year Strong

El Corazón (Fri Nov 8)

Katie Gavin

Neumos (Tues Nov 19)

King Diamond

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 25)

Kings Kaleidoscope - Becoming Who We Are 10 Year Anniversary

The Showbox (Sun Oct 27)

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group

Moore Theatre (Feb 19, 2025)

MALINDA: Look At You Now Tour

Spanish Ballroom (Fri Nov 8)

On sale at noon

Porridge Radio

Neumos (Feb 5, 2025)

That Mexican OT

Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 22)

Undeath – More Insane North American Tour

El Corazón (Wed Oct 2)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Kerrys

Neumos (Thurs Aug 15)

Nahko And Medicine For The People - An Acoustic Evening

The Crocodile (Mon Nov 18)

SABAI

The Showbox (Wed Nov 27)

Sullivan King

WaMu Theater (Apr 12, 2025)

TVBOO - Daisy Dukes and Cowboy Boots Tour

The Showbox (Feb 21, 2025)

COMEDY

Jen Brister

The Crocodile (Mon Sept 30)

PERFORMANCE

Wicked

Paramount Theatre (Nov 6–Dec 1)

PODCAST

Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country

Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 14)

Late show added

Figgmunity

Washington Hall (Sun Sept 22)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Shawn Mendes

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)

Presale registration closes Sun Aug 4; on sale Tues Aug 6 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Northwest African American Museum has announced that Brandon Bird, who was formerly the vice president of operations at Cornish College of the Arts, will become the museum’s new president and CEO.