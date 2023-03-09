EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🧀 Nacho Week
☘️ St. Patrick's Day
🌷 Spring
📚 AWP
👩 Women's History Month
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Queer/Pride Festival, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, KISS and More Event Updates for March 9
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
March 9, 2023
Like
Share
The Doggfather himself will once again team up with Wiz Khalifa for their High School Reunion Tour. (Snoop Dogg via Facebook)
Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will round up their friends Too $hort, Warren G, and more for their High School Reunion tour. And the nostalgia doesn’t stop there—rock legends KISS, The Cure, and Peter Gabriel have all announced tour stops in Seattle. Plus, the Queer/Pride Festival is back for its third year with performances from queer icons like Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, and Pabllo Vittar. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 10

MUSIC

Ashnikko Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 20)

Benson Boone: Pulse Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues June 20)

Billy Porter Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 29)

Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 26)

Fab Four Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 9, 2024)

Half Moon Run Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 28)

Kelsea Ballerini: Heartfirst Tour Add to a List
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 24)

KISS: End of the Road World Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Nov 6)

Logic: The College Park Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 22)

Los Lonely Boys: The Brotherhood Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 5)

The Lumineers Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 8)

NCT Dream: The Dream Show2 Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Apr 21)
On sale at 4 pm

Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 8)

Ruel: 4th Wall World Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 1)

Sammy Rae & The Friends Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 14)
On sale at 9 am

Santa Fe Klan: Todo Y Nada Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues June 13)

Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs July 6)

Soulja Boy Add to a List
The Crocodile (Tues June 6)

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and More: High School Reunion Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)
On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 15)

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 23)

PERFORMANCE

Nubia: A Brave New World
 Add to a List Moore Theatre (Mon June 19)
On sale at noon

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Sun July 23)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Queer/Pride Festival 2023 Add to a List
Capitol Hill (June 23-25)

Pepe Aguilar Add to a List
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Nov 25)

Tallest Man on Earth Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 23)

Watsky Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 3)

COMEDY

Steve Hofstetter Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 8)

CONVENTION

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 Add to a List
Grand Hyatt Hotel (May 16-17)

READINGS & TALKS

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked Add to a List *second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Apr 13)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

The Cure Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 1)
Verified Fan registration open

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 11)
On sale Mon 3/13

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Jonathan Richman Add to a List
Tractor Tavern (Rescheduled to June 26-28 from Mar 5-7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The PNW’s “largest 21+ music and arts pride festival” Queer/Pride Add to a List has dropped their 2023 lineup, with headliners including Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar, Peaches, and Charo. Weekend passes are on sale now; single-day tickets will be released at a later date. 

Movies at Marymoor Park will return this summer, resuming their pre-COVID “walk-in, sit-in-the-grass” format from July through August. (That means no drive-ins—bring your blankets and lawn chairs.) They’re inviting the public to vote for their top screening choices this year, so take the poll and make your voice heard.

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 10-12, 2023
St. Patrick's Day Parade, Oscars Watch Parties, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Queer/Pride Festival, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, KISS and More Event Updates for March 9
Five Seattle-Area Irish Pubs That Are Worth a Visit
Plus What They're Doing for St. Patrick's Day 2023
The Top 64 Events in Seattle This Week: Mar 6-12, 2023
Dear Evan Hansen, AWP Conference &amp; Bookfair, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 3-5, 2023
Kraken's Last Show, March Makers Art Market, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Pizzeria, Build-Your-Own Bowls, and Birria in Ballard
March 3, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!