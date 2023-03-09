Ticket Alert: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Queer/Pride Festival, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 10
MUSIC
Ashnikko
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 20)
Benson Boone: Pulse Tour
The Showbox (Tues June 20)
Billy Porter
Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 29)
Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 26)
Fab Four
Moore Theatre (Mar 9, 2024)
Half Moon Run
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 28)
Kelsea Ballerini: Heartfirst Tour
Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 24)
KISS: End of the Road World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Nov 6)
Logic: The College Park Tour
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 22)
Los Lonely Boys: The Brotherhood Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 5)
The Lumineers
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 8)
NCT Dream: The Dream Show2
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Apr 21)
On sale at 4 pm
Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 8)
Ruel: 4th Wall World Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 1)
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 14)
On sale at 9 am
Santa Fe Klan: Todo Y Nada Tour
WaMu Theater (Tues June 13)
Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement
White River Amphitheatre (Thurs July 6)
Soulja Boy
The Crocodile (Tues June 6)
Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and More: High School Reunion Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)
On sale at 9 am
COMEDY
Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 15)
Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri June 23)
PERFORMANCE
Nubia: A Brave New World
Nubia: A Brave New World
Moore Theatre (Mon June 19)
On sale at noon
RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour
McCaw Hall (Sun July 23)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Queer/Pride Festival 2023
Capitol Hill (June 23-25)
Pepe Aguilar
Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Nov 25)
Tallest Man on Earth
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 23)
Watsky
The Showbox (Wed May 3)
COMEDY
Steve Hofstetter
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 8)
CONVENTION
Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023
Grand Hyatt Hotel (May 16-17)
READINGS & TALKS
Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked
*second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Apr 13)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
The Cure
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 1)
Verified Fan registration open
Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 11)
On sale Mon 3/13
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Jonathan Richman
Tractor Tavern (Rescheduled to June 26-28 from Mar 5-7)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The PNW's "largest 21+ music and arts pride festival" Queer/Pride has dropped their 2023 lineup, with headliners including Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar, Peaches, and Charo. Weekend passes are on sale now; single-day tickets will be released at a later date.
Movies at Marymoor Park will return this summer, resuming their pre-COVID “walk-in, sit-in-the-grass” format from July through August. (That means no drive-ins—bring your blankets and lawn chairs.) They’re inviting the public to vote for their top screening choices this year, so take the poll and make your voice heard.