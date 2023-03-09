Ticket Alert: Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa, Queer/Pride Festival, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, KISS and More Event Updates for March 9

Plus, KISS and More Event Updates for March 9



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 10

MUSIC

Ashnikko

Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 20)

Benson Boone: Pulse Tour

The Showbox (Tues June 20)

Billy Porter

Paramount Theatre (Sat Apr 29)

Dierks Bentley: Gravel & Gold Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 26)

Fab Four

Moore Theatre (Mar 9, 2024)

Half Moon Run

The Crocodile (Sat Oct 28)

Kelsea Ballerini: Heartfirst Tour

Chateau Ste Michelle (Sat June 24)

KISS: End of the Road World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Nov 6)

Logic: The College Park Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs June 22)

Los Lonely Boys: The Brotherhood Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 5)

The Lumineers

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 8)

NCT Dream: The Dream Show2

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Apr 21)

On sale at 4 pm

Peter Gabriel: i/o The Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Oct 8)

Ruel: 4th Wall World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sat July 1)

Sammy Rae & The Friends

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 14)

On sale at 9 am

Santa Fe Klan: Todo Y Nada Tour

WaMu Theater (Tues June 13)

Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Atmosphere, and The Movement

White River Amphitheatre (Thurs July 6)

Soulja Boy

The Crocodile (Tues June 6)

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, and More: High School Reunion Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)

On sale at 9 am

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer’s Fully Loaded Comedy Festival

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 15)

Russell Peters: Act Your Age World Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri June 23)

PERFORMANCE

Nubia: A Brave New World

Moore Theatre (Mon June 19)

On sale at noon

RuPaul's Drag Race: Werq the World Tour

McCaw Hall (Sun July 23)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Queer/Pride Festival 2023

Capitol Hill (June 23-25)

Pepe Aguilar

Accesso ShoWare Center (Sat Nov 25)

Tallest Man on Earth

Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 23)

Watsky

The Showbox (Wed May 3)

COMEDY

Steve Hofstetter

Neptune Theatre (Sat July 8)

CONVENTION

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023

Grand Hyatt Hotel (May 16-17)

READINGS & TALKS

Lindy West: Every Castle, Ranked *second show added*

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Apr 13)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

The Cure

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 1)

Verified Fan registration open

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 11)

On sale Mon 3/13

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Jonathan Richman

Tractor Tavern (Rescheduled to June 26-28 from Mar 5-7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The PNW’s “largest 21+ music and arts pride festival” Queer/Pride has dropped their 2023 lineup, with headliners including Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, Pabllo Vittar, Peaches, and Charo. Weekend passes are on sale now; single-day tickets will be released at a later date.

Movies at Marymoor Park will return this summer, resuming their pre-COVID “walk-in, sit-in-the-grass” format from July through August. (That means no drive-ins—bring your blankets and lawn chairs.) They’re inviting the public to vote for their top screening choices this year, so take the poll and make your voice heard.