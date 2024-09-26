EverOut The Stranger
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Snow Patrol, Ani DiFranco, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, "Weird Al" Yankovic and More Event Updates for September 26
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 26, 2024
|
Like
Snow Patrol will return to Seattle as a trio to support their latest album, The Forest Is the Path. (Snow Patrol via Facebook)
Snow Patrol is coming to Seattle for the first time since 2019—head to their show and just forget the world. Prolific singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco will also stop by next year to support her 23rd studio album, Unprecedented Sh!t. Plus, polka parody powerhouse "Weird Al" Yankovic has announced a lengthy US tour, which he promises will be “bigger” and “weirder” than ever. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

MUSIC

Ani DiFranco Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 1, 2025)

Blind Pilot Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 24, 2025)

Chat Pile Remind List
Neumos (Feb 26, 2025)

Eivør – North American Tour 2025 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2025)

Fink Remind List
Nectar Lounge (Mar 5, 2025)
On sale at 8 am

Franz Ferdinand Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 24, 2025)

Hulvey – “All For You” Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 4, 2025)

Jimmy Brown - 'love II' North America Tour 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Dec 17)

Johnnyswim - When The War Is Over Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 2, 2025)

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 26, 2025)

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends Play R.E.M. Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 21, 2025)

Mild Minds Remind List
Neumos (Mar 8, 2025)

Paris Paloma – Cacophony North American Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 23, 2025)

Rubblebucket - Year of the Banana Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 1, 2025)

Rx Bandits Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 20, 2025)

Saint Motel - The Symphony in the Sky Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)

Snow Patrol Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 15, 2025)

COMEDY

Adam Conover Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 27)

Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 6, 2025)

Jason Cheny Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2025)

Joel Kim Booster: Rude Little Pig Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 11, 2025)

Pete Holmes: The Feelin’ It Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 19)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Tha Dogg Pound - We All We Got Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)

Jack White Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 1)

Role Model Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 10, 2025)
Second show added

Thunderpussy – The Breast Is Yet to Come Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Dec 21)

COMEDY

Craig Conant Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2025)

ISMO - Woo Hoo! World Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 16, 2025)

Tech Roast: Touring Machine Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Nov 12–13)

PERFORMANCE

Danny Go! Remind List
WaMu Theater (Wed Nov 6)

Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Snow Queen Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Dec 24)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Matty Matheson Remind List
Town Hall Seattle (Tues Nov 19)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Julefest: A Nordic Holiday Celebration Remind List
National Nordic Museum (Nov 22–24)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 26, 2025)
On sale Mon Sept 30

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Machine Girl Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Dec 1)
Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Orcas Island Film Festival Remind List , which will take place October 16–20, has announced its lineup of buzzy films, including Cannes favorite Holy Cow!, Edward Berger-directed Conclave, sleeper hit September 5, Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Cillian Murphy-fronted drama Small Things Like These, and dozens of other strong Oscar contenders.

Dacha Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season Remind List of performances, including the Greek mythology-inspired play The Pomegranate Tree Remind List and an adaptation of Emma Remind List .

