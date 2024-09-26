Ticket Alert: Snow Patrol, Ani DiFranco, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, "Weird Al" Yankovic and More Event Updates for September 26

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

MUSIC

Ani DiFranco

Moore Theatre (Feb 1, 2025)

Blind Pilot

Neptune Theatre (Feb 24, 2025)

Chat Pile

Neumos (Feb 26, 2025)

Eivør – North American Tour 2025

Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2025)

Fink

Nectar Lounge (Mar 5, 2025)

On sale at 8 am

Franz Ferdinand

Showbox SoDo (Mar 24, 2025)

Hulvey – “All For You” Tour

Neptune Theatre (Apr 4, 2025)

Jimmy Brown - 'love II' North America Tour 2024

The Crocodile (Tues Dec 17)

Johnnyswim - When The War Is Over Tour

The Showbox (Apr 2, 2025)

Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive

Paramount Theatre (Apr 26, 2025)

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends Play R.E.M.

Neptune Theatre (Feb 21, 2025)

Mild Minds

Neumos (Mar 8, 2025)

Paris Paloma – Cacophony North American Tour

The Showbox (Mar 23, 2025)

Rubblebucket - Year of the Banana

Neptune Theatre (Apr 1, 2025)

Rx Bandits

The Showbox (Mar 20, 2025)

Saint Motel - The Symphony in the Sky Tour

Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)

Snow Patrol

Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)

"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Aug 15, 2025)

COMEDY

Adam Conover

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 27)

Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour

Moore Theatre (Mar 6, 2025)

Jason Cheny

Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2025)

Joel Kim Booster: Rude Little Pig

The Crocodile (Jan 11, 2025)

Pete Holmes: The Feelin’ It Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 19)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Tha Dogg Pound - We All We Got Tour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)

Jack White

The Showbox (Tues Oct 1)

Role Model

Showbox SoDo (Apr 10, 2025)

Second show added

Thunderpussy – The Breast Is Yet to Come Tour

The Crocodile (Sat Dec 21)

COMEDY

Craig Conant

Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2025)

ISMO - Woo Hoo! World Tour

Neptune Theatre (May 16, 2025)

Tech Roast: Touring Machine

Neptune Theatre (Nov 12–13)

PERFORMANCE

Danny Go!

WaMu Theater (Wed Nov 6)

Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Snow Queen

Paramount Theatre (Tues Dec 24)

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Matty Matheson

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Nov 19)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Julefest: A Nordic Holiday Celebration

National Nordic Museum (Nov 22–24)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 26, 2025)

On sale Mon Sept 30

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Machine Girl

Showbox SoDo (Sun Dec 1)

Moved from The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Orcas Island Film Festival , which will take place October 16–20, has announced its lineup of buzzy films, including Cannes favorite Holy Cow!, Edward Berger-directed Conclave, sleeper hit September 5, Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Cillian Murphy-fronted drama Small Things Like These, and dozens of other strong Oscar contenders.

Dacha Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season of performances, including the Greek mythology-inspired play The Pomegranate Tree and an adaptation of Emma .