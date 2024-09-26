Ticket Alert: Snow Patrol, Ani DiFranco, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
MUSIC
Ani DiFranco
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Feb 1, 2025)
Blind Pilot
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 24, 2025)
Chat Pile
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Feb 26, 2025)
Eivør – North American Tour 2025
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 4, 2025)
Fink
Remind
Like
List
Nectar Lounge (Mar 5, 2025)
On sale at 8 am
Franz Ferdinand
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 24, 2025)
Hulvey – “All For You” Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 4, 2025)
Jimmy Brown - 'love II' North America Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues Dec 17)
Johnnyswim - When The War Is Over Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Apr 2, 2025)
Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 26, 2025)
Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy and Friends Play R.E.M.
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 21, 2025)
Mild Minds
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Mar 8, 2025)
Paris Paloma – Cacophony North American Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Mar 23, 2025)
Rubblebucket - Year of the Banana
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 1, 2025)
Rx Bandits
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Mar 20, 2025)
Saint Motel - The Symphony in the Sky Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)
Snow Patrol
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2025)
"Weird Al" Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 15, 2025)
COMEDY
Adam Conover
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 27)
Charlie Berens: Good Old Fashioned Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Mar 6, 2025)
Jason Cheny
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (May 3, 2025)
Joel Kim Booster: Rude Little Pig
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Jan 11, 2025)
Pete Holmes: The Feelin’ It Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 19)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Tha Dogg Pound - We All We Got Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)
Jack White
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 1)
Role Model
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 10, 2025)
Second show added
Thunderpussy – The Breast Is Yet to Come Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat Dec 21)
COMEDY
Craig Conant
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 8, 2025)
ISMO - Woo Hoo! World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (May 16, 2025)
Tech Roast: Touring Machine
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Nov 12–13)
PERFORMANCE
Danny Go!
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Wed Nov 6)
Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Snow Queen
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Dec 24)
READINGS & TALKS
A Conversation with Matty Matheson
Remind
Like
List
Town Hall Seattle (Tues Nov 19)
WINTER HOLIDAYS
Julefest: A Nordic Holiday Celebration
Remind
Like
List
National Nordic Museum (Nov 22–24)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 26, 2025)
On sale Mon Sept 30
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Machine Girl
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Dec 1)
Moved from The Showbox
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Orcas Island Film Festival Remind Like List , which will take place October 16–20, has announced its lineup of buzzy films, including Cannes favorite Holy Cow!, Edward Berger-directed Conclave, sleeper hit September 5, Almodovar's The Room Next Door, Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Perez, Cillian Murphy-fronted drama Small Things Like These, and dozens of other strong Oscar contenders.
Dacha Theatre has announced its 2024-25 season Remind Like List of performances, including the Greek mythology-inspired play The Pomegranate Tree Remind Like List and an adaptation of Emma Remind Like List .