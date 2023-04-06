EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Tears For Fears, Melanie Martinez, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The All-American Rejects and More Event Updates for March 6
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
April 6, 2023
No need for tears...unless its Tears for Fears.
British pop icons Tears for Fears will rule the world on part two of their Tipping Point tour this summer. Pop princesses Melanie Martinez and Ava Max will ignite dance floors in June and pop punk rockers The All-American Rejects will embark on their first tour in a decade. Plus, #ThotNaysh president and dope queen Phoebe Robinson will “do the most” on stage on her Messy AF tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 7

MUSIC

Ab-Soul: The Intelligent Movement Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Sun June 11)

The All-American Rejects: Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheater (Tues Sept 26)

Ava Max: On Tour (Finally) Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 24)

Bad Omens Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 4)

Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker: InLovingMemory Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 17)

Clutch: No Stars Above Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Aug 9)

The Drums Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 14)

Melanie Martinez: Portals Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sun June 4)

The New Pornographers Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 16)

NF: Hope Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 9)

Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun July 30)

Poppy & PVRIS: The Godless / Goddess Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 18)

Tab Benoit Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 25)

Tears for Fears: The Tipping Point Tour Part II Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs July 27)

Youth Lagoon Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Oct 10)

Zoe Keating Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed June 7)

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

Phoebe Robinson: The Messy AF Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 4)

Ryan Hamilton Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 17)

PERFORMANCE

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (May 25-Sept 22)

d4vd: Petals to Thorns Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri July 21)

Joey McIntyre Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs May 4)

COMEDY

Ali Wong Add to a List *third night added*
McCaw Hall (Fri July 14)

Ashley Gavin Add to a List *fourth show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 14)

Aunty Donna Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

PODCASTS

Cat & Nat Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 12)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Kings of Convenience Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 30)
On sale Wed Apr 12

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The touring PBJam Fest Add to a List will come to the Nectar Lounge and High Dive this fall. Early bird passes for the two-night event, happening September 29-30, are on sale now with artist announcements coming soon. 

