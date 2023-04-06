Ticket Alert: Tears For Fears, Melanie Martinez, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 7
MUSIC
Ab-Soul: The Intelligent Movement Tour
Neumos (Sun June 11)
The All-American Rejects: Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour
White River Amphitheater (Tues Sept 26)
Ava Max: On Tour (Finally)
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 24)
Bad Omens
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 4)
Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker: InLovingMemory Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 17)
Clutch: No Stars Above Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed Aug 9)
The Drums
The Showbox (Mon Aug 14)
Melanie Martinez: Portals Tour
WaMu Theater (Sun June 4)
The New Pornographers
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 16)
NF: Hope Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 9)
Parliament Funkadelic ft. George Clinton
Paramount Theatre (Sun July 30)
Poppy & PVRIS: The Godless / Goddess Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 18)
Tab Benoit
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 25)
Tears for Fears: The Tipping Point Tour Part II
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs July 27)
Youth Lagoon
Neumos (Tues Oct 10)
Zoe Keating
Neptune Theatre (Wed June 7)
COMEDY
Anthony Jeselnik
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
Phoebe Robinson: The Messy AF Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 4)
Ryan Hamilton
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 17)
PERFORMANCE
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 19)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Chateau Ste. Michelle Summer Concert Series
Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (May 25-Sept 22)
d4vd: Petals to Thorns Tour
The Showbox (Fri July 21)
Joey McIntyre
The Showbox (Thurs May 4)
COMEDY
Ali Wong
*third night added*
McCaw Hall (Fri July 14)
Ashley Gavin
*fourth show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun May 14)
Aunty Donna
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)
PODCASTS
Cat & Nat
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 12)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Kings of Convenience
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 30)
On sale Wed Apr 12
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The touring PBJam Fest will come to the Nectar Lounge and High Dive this fall. Early bird passes for the two-night event, happening September 29-30, are on sale now with artist announcements coming soon.