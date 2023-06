Ticket Alert: The 1975, Ty Dolla $ign, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Kim Petras and More Event Updates for June 22

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 23

MUSIC

The 1975: Still…At Their Very Best Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Dec 2)

Adekunle Gold

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 18)

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

The Showbox (Sat Dec 16)

A R I Z O N A

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 20)

David Kushner: The Daylight Tour

The Showbox (Sun Oct 1)

Faye Webster

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 2)

The Glorious Sons

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 5)

Ivan Cornejo

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 1)

José González

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 8)

Jukebox The Ghost Presents: HalloQueen

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 21)

KennyHoopla

The Showbox (Sun Oct 15)

Kiana Ledé

The Showbox (Sun Sept 10)

Maldita Vecindad

Paramount Theatre (July 28, 2023)

Prof: High Priced Shoes Tour

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 5)

Quicksand

Neumos (Wed Nov 29)

Reneé Rapp

Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 7)

Slowdive

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 10)

Tate McRae

Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 13)

Ty Dolla $ign: More Motion Less Emotion

Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 22)

The War And Treaty

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 13)

COMEDY

Randy Rainbow for President

Paramount Theatre (Feb 3, 2024)

On sale at 7 am

PODCASTS

Welcome to Night Vale

Neptune Theatre (Jan 19, 2024)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening(ish) With Gary Janetti

Neptune Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour

WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 23)

On sale Mon June 26