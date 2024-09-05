Ticket Alert: The Vaccines, Kiss of Life, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for September 5

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

MUSIC

Kiss Of Life - Kiss Road World Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 12)

Leif Vollebekk

The Showbox (Wed Nov 13)

On sale at 9 am

MJ Lenderman & The Wind: Manning Fireworks Tour

Neptune Theatre (Feb 22, 2025)

The Murder City Devils

The Showbox (Jan 3, 2025)

Robert Glasper

Nectar Lounge (Sat Dec 14)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 30)

The Vaccines

The Showbox (Feb 1, 2025)

FILM

SIFF DocFest

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Oct 3–10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Lettuce

Jazz Alley (Nov 7–10)

Omnipotent Youth Society

Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 22)

Rain City Doom Fest 2024: Bell Witch, Year of the Cobra, and More

El Corazón (Sat Dec 14)

COMEDY

Desi Banks - The Purpose Chaser Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 20)

GEEK & GAMING

Tomb Raider Experience Seattle

1122 Post Ave (Oct 25–Nov 9)

PERFORMANCE

New Works Northwest 2024

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Oct 30–Nov 3)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hippo Campus

The Showbox (May 12–13)

On sale Fri Sept 13

Role Model

Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2025)

On sale Fri Sept 13

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Lost Christmas Eve

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 23)

On sale Fri Sept 13

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Bellevue Arts Museum closed abruptly yesterday. Executive director Kate Casprowiak Scher cited financial struggles—reduced donations, rising operational costs, visitor decline post-pandemic, and the museum’s move into the “ambitious” Steven Holl building—as reasons for the decision.

ACT Contemporary Theatre's second annual New Works Northwest festival will present plays by 20 Seattle playwrights from October 30–November 3. All offerings are pay-what-you-can, and the fest will introduce a fresh “monologue slam” this year.

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF DocFest ’s lineup has been announced, with films including Dahomey, the Berlin Film Festival’s 2024 Golden Bear winner, and Yintah, an Indigenous sovereignty story.

BOO Seattle has dropped its lineup with highlights like REZZ, AFROJACK, Chris Lorenzo, Slander, Zomboy, and more. Single-day tickets are on sale now.

The Seahawks’ regular season starts this Sunday with updated food offerings at Lumen Field and a new Ticketmaster Tailgate experience in the adjoining Lumen Field Event Center. The fan zone opens three hours before the game and features different spaces modeled after Seattle neighborhoods; Alki Beach offers a gaming zone and autograph and photo ops, “Cap Hill” has a sports bar and shuffleboard, and downtown is where fans will find tailgate games and live entertainment.