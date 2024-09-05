EverOut The Stranger
Event News

Ticket Alert: The Vaccines, Kiss of Life, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for September 5
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 5, 2024
|
Like
The Vaccines will inject Seattle with songs about "the loss of dreams."
English rockers The Vaccines will bring their upbeat anthems stateside in early 2025. K-pop princesses Kiss of Life have announced a local stop on their Kiss Road world tour. Plus, Canadian folk rock artist Leif Vollebekk supports his new album Revelation at the Showbox this fall. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

MUSIC

Kiss Of Life - Kiss Road World Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 12)

Leif Vollebekk Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 13)
On sale at 9 am

MJ Lenderman & The Wind: Manning Fireworks Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 22, 2025)

The Murder City Devils Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 3, 2025)

Robert Glasper Remind List
Nectar Lounge (Sat Dec 14)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 30)

The Vaccines Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 1, 2025)

FILM

SIFF DocFest Remind List
SIFF Cinema Uptown (Oct 3–10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Lettuce Remind List
Jazz Alley (Nov 7–10)

Omnipotent Youth Society Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 22)

Rain City Doom Fest 2024: Bell Witch, Year of the Cobra, and More Remind List
El Corazón (Sat Dec 14)

COMEDY

Desi Banks - The Purpose Chaser Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 20)

GEEK & GAMING

Tomb Raider Experience Seattle Remind List
1122 Post Ave (Oct 25–Nov 9)

PERFORMANCE

New Works Northwest 2024 Remind List
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Oct 30–Nov 3)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Hippo Campus Remind List
The Showbox (May 12–13)
On sale Fri Sept 13

Role Model Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2025)
On sale Fri Sept 13

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Lost Christmas Eve Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 23)
On sale Fri Sept 13

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Bellevue Arts Museum closed abruptly yesterday. Executive director Kate Casprowiak Scher cited financial struggles—reduced donations, rising operational costs, visitor decline post-pandemic, and the museum’s move into the “ambitious” Steven Holl building—as reasons for the decision. 

ACT Contemporary Theatre's second annual New Works Northwest festival Remind List will present plays by 20 Seattle playwrights from October 30–November 3. All offerings are pay-what-you-can, and the fest will introduce a fresh “monologue slam” this year.

Celebrating all things documentary again this year, SIFF DocFest Remind List ’s lineup has been announced, with films including Dahomey, the Berlin Film Festival’s 2024 Golden Bear winner, and Yintah, an Indigenous sovereignty story.

BOO Seattle Remind List has dropped its lineup with highlights like REZZ, AFROJACK, Chris Lorenzo, Slander, Zomboy, and more. Single-day tickets are on sale now. 

The Seahawks’ regular season starts this Sunday Remind List with updated food offerings at Lumen Field and a new Ticketmaster Tailgate experience in the adjoining Lumen Field Event Center. The fan zone opens three hours before the game and features different spaces modeled after Seattle neighborhoods; Alki Beach offers a gaming zone and autograph and photo ops, “Cap Hill” has a sports bar and shuffleboard, and downtown is where fans will find tailgate games and live entertainment.

