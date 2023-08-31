EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Aqua and More Event Updates for August 31
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 31, 2023
|
Like
Travis Scott has announced his Utopia – Circus Maximus tour. (Travis Scott via Facebook)
Controversial rapper Travis Scott has announced his first headlining tour since the Astroworld tragedy. Fresh off the THING festival stage, Lil Yachty has added another local date to his Field Trip tour. Plus, Europop band Aqua is taking advantage of the Barbie marketing frenzy with a new Barbie World tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MUSIC

Laufey Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A SMASH Benefit: Tribute to 35 Years of Sub Pop Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

Aqua - Barbie World Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 12)

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Find Your People Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 7)

The HU Remind List
The Crocodile (Oct 20-21)

Jacquees + Nick Lavelle Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 31)

Kasablanca Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 22)

Katatonia Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 26)

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 24)

STAYC Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)

Travis Scott: Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 8)

Zack Fox Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 12)

COMEDY

The Eric Andre Explosion Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 13)

New Year’s Eve Celebration with Comedian Lachlan Patterson Remind List
Laughs Comedy Club (Sun Dec 31)

This Is Important Live Remind List
McCaw Hall (Fri Oct 27)

HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Nov 10-Jan 14)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Molly Baz, More is More Remind List
SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Thurs Oct 19)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Sumo + Sushi Remind List
WaMu Theater (Nov 24-26)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)
On sale Fri Sept 15

Zach Bryan Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)
On sale Fri Sept 8

PERFORMANCE

Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto
accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29) Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5) Remind List
On sale Tues Sept 5 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Calling all troll lovers: As part of Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, six massive Nordic trolls will land in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. The West Seattle troll was unveiled in Lincoln Park last week, so you can go spend some time with the mythical giant. Trolls have also popped up on Bainbridge Island and in Portland, and are forthcoming in Ballard Remind List , Issaquah, and Vashon. (Peep the handy troll map for details.)

Bushwick Book Club has announced their upcoming season, “Bushwick Bestiary Remind List ,” which features a gaggle of local musicians performing original music inspired by literature. Tickets are on sale now with free admission to folks under 22-years-old.

The PNW’s jam band oasis PBJam Fest Remind List has announced its full lineup with headliners Five Alarm Funk and Garaj Mahal. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are on sale now.

