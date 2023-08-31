Ticket Alert: Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Aqua and More Event Updates for August 31

Plus, Aqua and More Event Updates for August 31



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MUSIC

Laufey

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A SMASH Benefit: Tribute to 35 Years of Sub Pop

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 19)

Aqua - Barbie World Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 12)

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Find Your People Tour

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 7)

The HU

The Crocodile (Oct 20-21)

Jacquees + Nick Lavelle

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 31)

Kasablanca

The Showbox (Wed Nov 22)

Katatonia

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 26)

Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 24)

STAYC

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)

Travis Scott: Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 8)

Zack Fox

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 12)

COMEDY

The Eric Andre Explosion

Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 13)

New Year’s Eve Celebration with Comedian Lachlan Patterson

Laughs Comedy Club (Sun Dec 31)

This Is Important Live

McCaw Hall (Fri Oct 27)

HOLIDAYS

WildLanterns

Woodland Park Zoo (Nov 10-Jan 14)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Molly Baz, More is More

SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Thurs Oct 19)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Sumo + Sushi

WaMu Theater (Nov 24-26)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)

On sale Fri Sept 15

Zach Bryan

Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)

On sale Fri Sept 8

PERFORMANCE

Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto

accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29)

Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5)

On sale Tues Sept 5 at 10 am

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Calling all troll lovers: As part of Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, six massive Nordic trolls will land in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. The West Seattle troll was unveiled in Lincoln Park last week, so you can go spend some time with the mythical giant. Trolls have also popped up on Bainbridge Island and in Portland, and are forthcoming in Ballard , Issaquah, and Vashon. (Peep the handy troll map for details.)

Bushwick Book Club has announced their upcoming season, “Bushwick Bestiary ,” which features a gaggle of local musicians performing original music inspired by literature. Tickets are on sale now with free admission to folks under 22-years-old.

The PNW’s jam band oasis PBJam Fest has announced its full lineup with headliners Five Alarm Funk and Garaj Mahal. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are on sale now.