Ticket Alert: Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
MUSIC
Laufey
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 12)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
A SMASH Benefit: Tribute to 35 Years of Sub Pop
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 19)
Aqua - Barbie World Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sun Nov 12)
Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors - Find Your People Tour
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 7)
The HU
The Crocodile (Oct 20-21)
Jacquees + Nick Lavelle
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 31)
Kasablanca
The Showbox (Wed Nov 22)
Katatonia
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 26)
Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 24)
STAYC
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)
Travis Scott: Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 8)
Zack Fox
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 12)
COMEDY
The Eric Andre Explosion
Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 13)
New Year’s Eve Celebration with Comedian Lachlan Patterson
Laughs Comedy Club (Sun Dec 31)
This Is Important Live
McCaw Hall (Fri Oct 27)
HOLIDAYS
WildLanterns
Woodland Park Zoo (Nov 10-Jan 14)
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with Molly Baz, More is More
SIFF Cinema Egyptian (Thurs Oct 19)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Sumo + Sushi
WaMu Theater (Nov 24-26)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)
On sale Fri Sept 15
Zach Bryan
Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)
On sale Fri Sept 8
PERFORMANCE
Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto
accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29)
Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5)
On sale Tues Sept 5 at 10 am
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Calling all troll lovers: As part of Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, six massive Nordic trolls will land in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. The West Seattle troll was unveiled in Lincoln Park last week, so you can go spend some time with the mythical giant. Trolls have also popped up on Bainbridge Island and in Portland, and are forthcoming in Ballard, Issaquah, and Vashon. (Peep the handy troll map for details.)
Bushwick Book Club has announced their upcoming season, "Bushwick Bestiary," which features a gaggle of local musicians performing original music inspired by literature. Tickets are on sale now with free admission to folks under 22-years-old.
The PNW's jam band oasis PBJam Fest has announced its full lineup with headliners Five Alarm Funk and Garaj Mahal. Single-day tickets and weekend passes are on sale now.