Ticket Alert: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Keys, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5
MUSIC
The Black Keys: International Players Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 3)
Dexter and The Moonrock
The Showbox (Sat July 27)
Dashboard Confessional
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 13)
Edición Especial
Moore Theatre (May 25-26)
Second show added
Grey Day: $uicideboy$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 24)
idobi Summer School Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 9)
On sale at 9 am
Orville Peck: Stampede Tour
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Sept 25)
Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)
Romy Presents Club Mid Air
The Showbox (Wed Aug 7)
Royel Otis
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 21)
Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie Mattel
Showbox SoDo
Twenty One Pilots - The Clancy World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 22)
PERFORMANCE
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 17)
PODCASTS
The Basement Yard Experience
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 3)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Reyna Tropical
Madame Lou’s (Sat July 13)
PERFORMANCE
Bishop Blanchet High School's Camelot
Moore Theatre (May 3-5)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Sam Hunt: Locked Up Tour 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 29)
On sale Fri Apr 12
EVENT UPDATES
PERFORMANCE
The Lehman Trilogy
ACT (Apr 27-May 19)
Run extended through May 19
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for Olympia’s South Sound Block Party Remind Like List has dropped with headliners including the pioneering LA punk band X and Olympia-born riot grrrls Bikini Kill. Tickets are on sale now.