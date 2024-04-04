EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌎 April Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Keys, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Orville Peck and More Event Updates for April 4
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
April 4, 2024
|
Like
Twenty One Pilots are bringing their Clancy tour to Seattle this summer. (Ashley Osborn)
Top 40 radio regulars Twenty One Pilots have announced their upcoming Clancy tour to support their upcoming album of the same name, and Ohioan blues rock duo The Black Keys have dropped dates for their International Players tour. Plus, indie rock’s masked cowboy Orville Peck is bringing his Stampede tour to Chateau Ste. Michelle this fall. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus more news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5

MUSIC

The Black Keys: International Players Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 3)

Dexter and The Moonrock Remind List
The Showbox (Sat July 27) 

Dashboard Confessional Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 13)

Edición Especial Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 25-26)
Second show added

Grey Day: $uicideboy$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 24)

idobi Summer School Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 9)
On sale at 9 am

Orville Peck: Stampede Tour Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Sept 25)

Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)

Romy Presents Club Mid Air Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Aug 7)

Royel Otis Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 21)

Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie Mattel Remind List
Showbox SoDo

Twenty One Pilots - The Clancy World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 22)

PERFORMANCE

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 17)

PODCASTS

The Basement Yard Experience Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 3)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Reyna Tropical Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Sat July 13)

PERFORMANCE

Bishop Blanchet High School's Camelot Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 3-5)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Sam Hunt: Locked Up Tour 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 29)
On sale Fri Apr 12

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

The Lehman Trilogy Remind List
ACT (Apr 27-May 19)
Run extended through May 19

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for Olympia’s South Sound Block Party Remind List has dropped with headliners including the pioneering LA punk band X and Olympia-born riot grrrls Bikini Kill. Tickets are on sale now.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Keys, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Orville Peck and More Event Updates for April 4
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: April 2024
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Laufey, and More
The Top 35 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 1-7, 2024
Sleater-Kinney, Seagaze Fest, and More Top Picks
This Week in Seattle Food News: Bad Chancla Soft Opens, Cookie's Country Chicken Expands to Pioneer Square, and A New Cafe Arrives in Ballard
March 29, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Jhené Aiko, The Kid LAROI, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Korn and More Event Updates for March 28
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 29–31 2024
King/Snohomish County Regional Spelling Bee, Holi Festival of Colors 2024, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me