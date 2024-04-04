Ticket Alert: Twenty One Pilots, The Black Keys, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Orville Peck and More Event Updates for April 4

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.



ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 5

MUSIC

The Black Keys: International Players Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 3)

Dexter and The Moonrock

The Showbox (Sat July 27)

Dashboard Confessional

Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 13)

Edición Especial

Moore Theatre (May 25-26)

Second show added

Grey Day: $uicideboy$, Pouya, Haarper, Shakewell, and Ekkstacy

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 24)

idobi Summer School Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 9)

On sale at 9 am

Orville Peck: Stampede Tour

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Sept 25)

Relive the Music ‘50s & ‘60s

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 23)

Romy Presents Club Mid Air

The Showbox (Wed Aug 7)

Royel Otis

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 21)

Solid Pink Disco with DJ Trixie Mattel

Showbox SoDo

Twenty One Pilots - The Clancy World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 22)

PERFORMANCE

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 17)

PODCASTS

The Basement Yard Experience

Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 3)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Reyna Tropical

Madame Lou’s (Sat July 13)

PERFORMANCE

Bishop Blanchet High School's Camelot

Moore Theatre (May 3-5)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Sam Hunt: Locked Up Tour 2024

White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 29)

On sale Fri Apr 12

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

The Lehman Trilogy

ACT (Apr 27-May 19)

Run extended through May 19

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for Olympia’s South Sound Block Party has dropped with headliners including the pioneering LA punk band X and Olympia-born riot grrrls Bikini Kill. Tickets are on sale now.