Event News

Ticket Alert: YG, Tyga, and Saweetie, John Legend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, alt-J and More Event Updates for July 20
by Audrey Vann, Julianne Bell, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
July 20, 2023
|
Like
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie are bringing the klub to the Tacoma Dome.
Certified “boss chick” Saweetie will tap in to Seattle with help from YG and Tyga. Alt-J will also stop by this December to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut album An Awesome Wave. Plus, get your tissues ready! Tearjerker John Legend has announced a local tour stop at Chateau Ste. Michelle. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 21

MUSIC

alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 1)

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 16)

Arkells: At Your Service Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 15)

Atmosphere Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 6)

Bahamas Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 3)

Bombino Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 28)

Citizen Remind List
Neumos (Wed Nov 1)

Dope Lemon Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 22)

G Jones Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 27)
On sale at 11 am

Godsmack Remind List
accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 8) 

Kota the Friend: Flowers For My Friends Tour Remind List
Neumos (Tues Nov 7)

Le Youth Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Dec 15)

Lil Tjay: Beat the Odds Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 9)
On sale at noon

Mammoth WVH Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 3)

Marc E. Bassy Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 11)

The Menzingers Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Dec 7)

Mersiv Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 21)

MILLY Remind List
Show Bar (Sun Nov 5)

Ravenscoon: Periphery Tour Remind List
Neumos (Sat Nov 18)

Wynne: Hot On Their Heels Tour Remind List
Neumos (Sat Oct 7)

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie: Str8 to the Klub US Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Wed Oct 4)

PERFORMANCE

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Remind List
Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)

FILM

Teton Gravity Research: Legend Has It Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 21, 6:30 & 9:30 pm)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 31)

Dexter and the Moonrocks Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 15)

John Legend Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Sept 21)

Lotus Remind List
Nectar Lounge (Feb 4, 2024)

COMEDY

Aparna Nancherla: The Unreliable Narrator Book Tour Featuring Mostly Standup Remind List
Washington Hall (Wed Sep 27)

FOOD & DRINK

The Pantry September & October Classes Remind List
The Pantry (Various dates & times, Sept-Oct)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Hugo House Party Remind List
Hugo House (Thurs Seo 14)

Hugo House Gala Remind List
SoDo Park (Thurs Oct 19)

PERFORMANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Remind List
The Paramount (Mar 15-17)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

SLANDER Presents: Chimera Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sep 8)
On sale Fri July 28

PERFORMANCE

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical Remind List
The Paramount (Various dates & times, Sept 12-17)
On sale Tues July 25

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Maldita Vecindad Remind List
Moved to Moore Theatre from the Paramount (Sun July 28)

PERFORMANCE

Ann Patchett Remind List

Moved to McCaw Hall from Town Hall, Melinda French Gates added (Wed Sept 6)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Port Townsend indie music and arts festival THING has released a detailed schedule so you can start planning your days. New additions to the lineup: local comedian Lindy West, singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson (the Moldy Peaches), and Seattle-based drag artist Sativa The Queen. THING Remind List returns for its third year next month from August 25-27 with headliners Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Thundercat, and more.

The Pantry, a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of classes and dinners for September and October Remind List . On the itinerary: Polish baked goods (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), cream puffs and eclairs (Sept. 23-24, Oct. 1, Oct 6-8), Vietnamese comfort food (Sept. 26-27, Oct. 3-4, Oct. 17-18), eggs Benedict (Sept. 2-3, Oct. 7-8), and Reuben sandwiches (Oct. 11-12), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)

Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced Remind List its 20th season of contemporary productions, including reality TV-inspired Dream Hou$e Remind List and the neofuturist, experimental show Scrambling The Goose Remind List .

The Arena Football League is returning, and Everett is getting a team! If you didn’t know it ever existed, you’re not alone. It’s a version of American football that’s played indoors at ice hockey-sized arenas. The original league had several celeb owners, including Jon Bon Jovi.

