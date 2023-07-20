Ticket Alert: YG, Tyga, and Saweetie, John Legend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, alt-J and More Event Updates for July 20

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 21

MUSIC

alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 1)

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter

The Showbox (Mon Oct 16)

Arkells: At Your Service Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 15)

Atmosphere

The Showbox (Mon Nov 6)

Bahamas

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 3)

Bombino

Neumos (Thurs Sept 28)

Citizen

Neumos (Wed Nov 1)

Dope Lemon

The Showbox (Sun Oct 22)

G Jones

Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 27)

On sale at 11 am

Godsmack

accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 8)

Kota the Friend: Flowers For My Friends Tour

Neumos (Tues Nov 7)

Le Youth

The Showbox (Fri Dec 15)

Lil Tjay: Beat the Odds Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 9)

On sale at noon

Mammoth WVH

The Showbox (Sun Dec 3)

Marc E. Bassy

The Showbox (Wed Oct 11)

The Menzingers

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Dec 7)

Mersiv

The Showbox (Sat Oct 21)

MILLY

Show Bar (Sun Nov 5)

Ravenscoon: Periphery Tour

Neumos (Sat Nov 18)

Wynne: Hot On Their Heels Tour

Neumos (Sat Oct 7)

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie: Str8 to the Klub US Tour

Tacoma Dome (Wed Oct 4)

PERFORMANCE

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)

FILM

Teton Gravity Research: Legend Has It

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 21, 6:30 & 9:30 pm)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton

The Crocodile (Tues Oct 31)

Dexter and the Moonrocks

The Showbox (Fri Sept 15)

John Legend

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Sept 21)

Lotus

Nectar Lounge (Feb 4, 2024)

COMEDY

Aparna Nancherla: The Unreliable Narrator Book Tour Featuring Mostly Standup

Washington Hall (Wed Sep 27)

FOOD & DRINK



The Pantry September & October Classes

The Pantry (Various dates & times, Sept-Oct)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

The Hugo House Party

Hugo House (Thurs Seo 14)

Hugo House Gala

SoDo Park (Thurs Oct 19)

PERFORMANCE

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

The Paramount (Mar 15-17)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games

T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

SLANDER Presents: Chimera Tour

Tacoma Dome (Fri Sep 8)

On sale Fri July 28

PERFORMANCE

TINA - The Tina Turner Musical

The Paramount (Various dates & times, Sept 12-17)

On sale Tues July 25

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Maldita Vecindad

Moved to Moore Theatre from the Paramount (Sun July 28)

PERFORMANCE

Ann Patchett

Moved to McCaw Hall from Town Hall, Melinda French Gates added (Wed Sept 6)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Port Townsend indie music and arts festival THING has released a detailed schedule so you can start planning your days. New additions to the lineup: local comedian Lindy West, singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson (the Moldy Peaches), and Seattle-based drag artist Sativa The Queen. THING returns for its third year next month from August 25-27 with headliners Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Thundercat, and more.

The Pantry, a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of classes and dinners for September and October . On the itinerary: Polish baked goods (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), cream puffs and eclairs (Sept. 23-24, Oct. 1, Oct 6-8), Vietnamese comfort food (Sept. 26-27, Oct. 3-4, Oct. 17-18), eggs Benedict (Sept. 2-3, Oct. 7-8), and Reuben sandwiches (Oct. 11-12), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)

Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced its 20th season of contemporary productions, including reality TV-inspired Dream Hou$e and the neofuturist, experimental show Scrambling The Goose .

The Arena Football League is returning, and Everett is getting a team! If you didn’t know it ever existed, you’re not alone. It’s a version of American football that’s played indoors at ice hockey-sized arenas. The original league had several celeb owners, including Jon Bon Jovi.