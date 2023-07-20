Ticket Alert: YG, Tyga, and Saweetie, John Legend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 21
MUSIC
alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 1)
Ann Wilson & Tripsitter
The Showbox (Mon Oct 16)
Arkells: At Your Service Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 15)
Atmosphere
The Showbox (Mon Nov 6)
Bahamas
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 3)
Bombino
Neumos (Thurs Sept 28)
Citizen
Neumos (Wed Nov 1)
Dope Lemon
The Showbox (Sun Oct 22)
G Jones
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 27)
On sale at 11 am
Godsmack
accesso ShoWare Center (Sun Oct 8)
Kota the Friend: Flowers For My Friends Tour
Neumos (Tues Nov 7)
Le Youth
The Showbox (Fri Dec 15)
Lil Tjay: Beat the Odds Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Dec 9)
On sale at noon
Mammoth WVH
The Showbox (Sun Dec 3)
Marc E. Bassy
The Showbox (Wed Oct 11)
The Menzingers
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Dec 7)
Mersiv
The Showbox (Sat Oct 21)
MILLY
Show Bar (Sun Nov 5)
Ravenscoon: Periphery Tour
Neumos (Sat Nov 18)
Wynne: Hot On Their Heels Tour
Neumos (Sat Oct 7)
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie: Str8 to the Klub US Tour
Tacoma Dome (Wed Oct 4)
PERFORMANCE
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)
FILM
Teton Gravity Research: Legend Has It
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 21, 6:30 & 9:30 pm)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Deer Tick, Abby Hamilton
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 31)
Dexter and the Moonrocks
The Showbox (Fri Sept 15)
John Legend
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Sept 21)
Lotus
Nectar Lounge (Feb 4, 2024)
COMEDY
Aparna Nancherla: The Unreliable Narrator Book Tour Featuring Mostly Standup
Washington Hall (Wed Sep 27)
FOOD & DRINK
The Pantry September & October Classes
The Pantry (Various dates & times, Sept-Oct)
PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE
The Hugo House Party
Hugo House (Thurs Seo 14)
Hugo House Gala
SoDo Park (Thurs Oct 19)
PERFORMANCE
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Paramount (Mar 15-17)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games
T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
SLANDER Presents: Chimera Tour
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sep 8)
On sale Fri July 28
PERFORMANCE
TINA - The Tina Turner Musical
The Paramount (Various dates & times, Sept 12-17)
On sale Tues July 25
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Maldita Vecindad
Moved to Moore Theatre from the Paramount (Sun July 28)
PERFORMANCE
Moved to McCaw Hall from Town Hall, Melinda French Gates added (Wed Sept 6)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Port Townsend indie music and arts festival THING has released a detailed schedule so you can start planning your days. New additions to the lineup: local comedian Lindy West, singer-songwriter Kimya Dawson (the Moldy Peaches), and Seattle-based drag artist Sativa The Queen. THING Remind Like List returns for its third year next month from August 25-27 with headliners Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Thundercat, and more.
The Pantry, a popular local cooking school and community kitchen, has announced its lineup of classes and dinners for September and October Remind Like List . On the itinerary: Polish baked goods (Sept. 30-Oct. 1), cream puffs and eclairs (Sept. 23-24, Oct. 1, Oct 6-8), Vietnamese comfort food (Sept. 26-27, Oct. 3-4, Oct. 17-18), eggs Benedict (Sept. 2-3, Oct. 7-8), and Reuben sandwiches (Oct. 11-12), plus much more. If you want to register, don't hesitate: the events are known to sell out quickly. (Should you not be swift enough for the event of your choice, waitlists are available.)
Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced Remind Like List its 20th season of contemporary productions, including reality TV-inspired Dream Hou$e Remind Like List and the neofuturist, experimental show Scrambling The Goose Remind Like List .
The Arena Football League is returning, and Everett is getting a team! If you didn’t know it ever existed, you’re not alone. It’s a version of American football that’s played indoors at ice hockey-sized arenas. The original league had several celeb owners, including Jon Bon Jovi.