Ticket Alert: Zach Bryan, SYML, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Paper Kites and More Event Updates for September 7

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

MUSIC

El Tri

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 11)

Elephant Revival

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 30)

Flyte

Tractor Tavern (Mon Nov 20)

Miserable Faith

The Showbox (Tues Nov 14)

The Paper Kites

Neptune Theatre (March 9, 2024)

Pussy Riot: Riot Days

El Corazon (Sun Nov 12)

On sale at 9 am

Samantha Fish

The Crocodile (Fri Dec 29)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 25)

Suicidal Tendencies

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 30)

Svdden Death

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 15)

SYML

Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 17)

The Temptations & The Four Tops

Paramount Theatre (Feb 10, 2024)

Zach Bryan

Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)

Third show added

Ramy Youssef

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

PERFORMANCE

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Dec 8-24)

On sale at noon

PODCASTS

Terrible, Thanks for Asking Presents Happyish Holidays

Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Enumclaw

Neumos (Wed Nov 22)

Matt and Kim

The Showbox (Mon Oct 9)

Maren Morris

Spokane Pavilion (Sat Oct 7)

PERFORMANCE

The Boulet Brothers

The Crocodile (Sun Oct 29)

Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto

accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29)

Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5)

2023 MEN IN DANCE Choreographers Showcase

eXit Space NOD Theater (Oct 6-7)

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

Harry Potter: Magic at Play

The Shops at the Bravern (Opens Fri Nov 10)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Fall Out Boy

Climate Pledge Arena (March 1, 2024)

On sale Fri Sept 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)

On sale Fri Sept 15

PERFORMANCE

MJ The Musical

Paramount Theatre (Dec 7-17)

On sale Tues Sept 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 28, 2024 from Sept 12, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seahawks return to Lumen Field this Sunday for a home opener against the LA Rams. Local rapper Travis Thompson will be performing pre-game in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, with Modest Mouse playing the halftime show. Can’t make it to the game? Check out our list of where to watch football around the city.

Cloudbreak has announced details for its second-annual music festival. The city-wide festival, which spans several venues and runs from November 1-22, features performance highlights like Palehound, Smokey Brights, Mudhoney, and Enumclaw.