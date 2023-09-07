Ticket Alert: Zach Bryan, SYML, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
MUSIC
El Tri
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 11)
Elephant Revival
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 30)
Flyte
Tractor Tavern (Mon Nov 20)
Miserable Faith
The Showbox (Tues Nov 14)
The Paper Kites
Neptune Theatre (March 9, 2024)
Pussy Riot: Riot Days
El Corazon (Sun Nov 12)
On sale at 9 am
Samantha Fish
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 29)
Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 25)
Suicidal Tendencies
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 30)
Svdden Death
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 15)
SYML
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 17)
The Temptations & The Four Tops
Paramount Theatre (Feb 10, 2024)
Zach Bryan
Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)
COMEDY
Mike Birbiglia Live!
Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)
Third show added
Ramy Youssef
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)
PERFORMANCE
The Dina Martina Christmas Show
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Dec 8-24)
On sale at noon
PODCASTS
Terrible, Thanks for Asking Presents Happyish Holidays
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 13)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Enumclaw
Neumos (Wed Nov 22)
Matt and Kim
The Showbox (Mon Oct 9)
Maren Morris
Spokane Pavilion (Sat Oct 7)
PERFORMANCE
The Boulet Brothers
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 29)
Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto
accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29)
Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5)
2023 MEN IN DANCE Choreographers Showcase
eXit Space NOD Theater (Oct 6-7)
IMMERSIVE EVENTS
Harry Potter: Magic at Play
The Shops at the Bravern (Opens Fri Nov 10)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Fall Out Boy
Climate Pledge Arena (March 1, 2024)
On sale Fri Sept 15
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)
On sale Fri Sept 15
PERFORMANCE
MJ The Musical
Paramount Theatre (Dec 7-17)
On sale Tues Sept 19
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 28, 2024 from Sept 12, 2023)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seahawks return to Lumen Field this Sunday for a home opener against the LA Rams. Local rapper Travis Thompson will be performing pre-game in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, with Modest Mouse playing the halftime show. Can't make it to the game? Check out our list of where to watch football around the city.
Cloudbreak has announced details for its second-annual music festival. The city-wide festival, which spans several venues and runs from November 1-22, features performance highlights like Palehound, Smokey Brights, Mudhoney, and Enumclaw.