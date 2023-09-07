EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Zach Bryan, SYML, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Paper Kites and More Event Updates for September 7
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 7, 2023
Zach Bryan's self-titled and self-produced fourth album features appearances from Kacey Musgraves, the Lumineers, and the War and Treaty. (Trevor Pavlik)
Zach Bryan will hit the road for his Quittin’ Time tour and something in the orange tells us that he’ll stop by Seattle. Issaquah-born indie pop artist SYML has announced a local date in support of his sophomore album The Day My Father Died. Plus, Aussie folk-rock band the Paper Kites is coming to town next spring. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

MUSIC

El Tri Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 11)

Elephant Revival Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 30)

Flyte Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mon Nov 20)

Miserable Faith Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Nov 14)

The Paper Kites Remind List
Neptune Theatre (March 9, 2024)

Pussy Riot: Riot Days Remind List
El Corazon (Sun Nov 12)
On sale at 9 am

Samantha Fish Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 29)

Seattle's Tribute to The Last Waltz Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 25)

Suicidal Tendencies Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 30)

Svdden Death Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 15)

SYML Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 17)

The Temptations & The Four Tops Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 10, 2024)

Zach Bryan Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Nov 22-23)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)
Third show added

Ramy Youssef Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

PERFORMANCE

The Dina Martina Christmas Show Remind List
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Dec 8-24)
On sale at noon

PODCASTS

Terrible, Thanks for Asking Presents Happyish Holidays Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Enumclaw Remind List
Neumos (Wed Nov 22)

Matt and Kim Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 9)

Maren Morris Remind List
Spokane Pavilion (Sat Oct 7)

PERFORMANCE

The Boulet Brothers Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 29)

Disney on Ice 2023: Frozen & Encanto
accesso ShoWare Center (Oct 25-29) Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Nov 2-5) Remind List

2023 MEN IN DANCE Choreographers Showcase Remind List
eXit Space NOD Theater (Oct 6-7)

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

Harry Potter: Magic at Play Remind List
The Shops at the Bravern (Opens Fri Nov 10)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Fall Out Boy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (March 1, 2024)
On sale Fri Sept 15

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)
On sale Fri Sept 15

PERFORMANCE

MJ The Musical Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Dec 7-17)
On sale Tues Sept 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 28, 2024 from Sept 12, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seahawks return to Lumen Field this Sunday for a home opener Remind List against the LA Rams. Local rapper Travis Thompson will be performing pre-game in the Muckleshoot Heritage Plaza, with Modest Mouse playing the halftime show. Can’t make it to the game? Check out our list of where to watch football around the city.

Cloudbreak Remind List has announced details for its second-annual music festival. The city-wide festival, which spans several venues and runs from November 1-22, features performance highlights like Palehound, Smokey Brights, Mudhoney, and Enumclaw. 

