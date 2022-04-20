Ways to Celebrate Earth Day 2022 in Seattle

FRIDAY, APRIL 22

Black Earth Day

On Friday, the Black Farmers Collective invites the public to visit their spectacular one-and-a-half-acre YES Farm right in the middle of Yesler Terrace, where they’ll have garden activities for all ages and will be handing out free green cleaning kits and plant starts!⁣ Holy shit, free plants! Local Black vendors will be onsite for you to purchase healthy meals and snacks. The Black Farmers Collective’s mission is to build a Black-led food system by developing a cooperative network of food system actors–and to educate folks on the history of urban agriculture, farming, and environmental justice work in the Black community.⁣

(YES Farm, free)

Washington State Parks Free Days

On certain days of the year, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission provides free admission to all of Washington's state parks, and Earth Day is one of those days! On Friday, visitors will not need a Discover Pass, which normally costs ten bucks, for day-use parking at any state park in Washington. If you are parking, you’re gonna want to get there at zero o’clock in the morning because lot space will almost certainly run out, especially at the more popular parks like Deception Pass or Mount Rainier. (Might we suggest humble but beautiful Flaming Geyser State Park in Black Diamond? Its flaming “geyser” went out in 2016 and it’s been less popular ever since, but it’s still an objectively lovely place to spend an afternoon, even though it’s not currently on fire.)

(All Washington State Parks, free)

UW Earth Day Fair

On Friday morning, the University of Washington will hold its annual Earth Day Fair on the main floor of the Husky Union Building (better known as the HUB). Featuring organizations and student groups from across the University of Washington who are working toward sustainability, the fair is open to the public. Stop by, get some sustainability tips, and find out how you can get involved with UW’s efforts to, yanno, save the Earth from total destruction.

(Husky Union Building, free)

Earth Day Concert with Peia and Special Guest at Ballard Homestead

For its Earth Day celebration, Ballard Homestead is showcasing singer and multi-instrumentalist Peia Luzzi. Based out of Oregon, Peia draws from Celtic and old-world European folk music in her performances, including 17th-century Gaelic laments and Bulgarian mountain calls. HuffPo said her voice “soars like the wind as she sings a love letter to our Earth and an ode to humanity,” so that seems… helpful to Earth. Generally. Probably can’t hurt it, anyway.

(Ballard Homestead, $25)

Earth Day 2022 Clean Up

Hosted by We Heart Seattle, this event is “a boots-on-the-ground, grassroots community effort to promote effective use of city and privately funded resources to make Seattle beautiful.” They’ll be cleaning up the camp area around South Dearborn Street at 10th Avenue South and will have full camp engagement. Participants are asked to bring reusable water bottles to donate, to help replace plastic bottles being used at the camp.

(10th and Dearborn, free)

Earth Day Grounding, A Sound Bath Meditation

On Friday night, in the High Point neighborhood of West Seattle, at a mystery location only to be disclosed after you buy your ticket, there will be a “sound bath meditation” hosted by Harmony Ayurveda & Reiki Resonance Sound Healing. Not 100 percent sure what this means, but it’s described as a “full body listening experience” that will “take you on a sonically guided meditative journey, as vibrations gently wash away stress and tension, opening up space for clarity, and expansive energy towards your goals.” It will also allegedly ease your brain frequencies into “the relaxed states of alpha and theta” and allow you to better communicate your intentions to the subconscious mind. Sounds groovy. Guests are asked to bring a yoga mat, eye cover, small pillow and blanket, water, and a journal.

(High Point neighborhood in West Seattle, $35)

Sustainable Transport Council Earth Day Annual Awards Reception

The Greenroads Foundation, a nonprofit known for advancing green and sustainable transportation engineering feats in Seattle, is announcing its new brand and identity as the Sustainable Transport Council. On Friday, it’ll also announce its outstanding volunteers who have made its global work possible over the last year. They’ll be hosting a reception at MOHAI, which happens to be located on the Greenroads Bronze Certified Valley Street project (2015). This cocktail reception will include drinks, desserts, and heavy appetizers, along with speeches and access to the museum, and will raise funds for the org’s Annual Sustainability Fund.

(MOHAI, $75/$60/free)

APRIL 22–24

Earth Day Celebration at Highline Heritage Museum

Burien’s Highline Heritage Museum will be celebrating Earth Day with a kid-friendly art workshop that’ll use recycled materials, aiming to create “a community masterpiece that tells our story.” The event was inspired by Alexandra Manuel, a community art educator whose art project working with second-grade students from Highline represented the kids’ favorite places in their community.

(Highline Heritage Museum, free)

Sammamish Earth Day

This Eastside city has a trifecta of Earth Day activities, with the main event falling on Saturday. Stop by Beaver Lake Lodge for a petting zoo, bird house painting, informational booths, a Washington Native Plant Stewards awards ceremony, stilt walking, goodies from 314 Pie, and (if you can believe it) more. Friday also brings an opportunity to work on habitat restoration projects, and the weekend will close out on Sunday with docent tours of parks and preserves.

(Sammamish, free)

SATURDAY, APRIL 23

Earth Day at the Latona!

After a two-year hiatus, Earth Day at the Latona is back. This old-school neighborhood tavern will be celebrating with a beer-themed benefit for the Washington Brewshed Alliance, which works with craft brewers to protect waterways and wetlands. As a commitment to the bit, all kegs will have been brought to the Latona using zero motors or emissions. There will also bel music from guitarist Leif Totusek and percussionist Ricardo Guilty Blanco.

(Latona Pub, free entry)

Earth Day with Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement

Learn about the Snoqualmie Tribe Ancestral Lands Movement at Eighth Generation, a Pike Place shop that offers art, gifts, and homewares made by (read: not simply inspired by) Native makers in the Pacific Northwest. You'll also be able to meet their new artistic collaborator Bethany Fackrell and pick up signed copies of her "Land Back" art prints.

(Eighth Generation, free)

Earth Day Volunteering at Seattle P-Patches

On Saturday, the Jackson Park and Horiuchi Park “P-Patch” community gardens have invited volunteers to roll up their sleeves and clear pathways, lay gravel, weed gardens, and other garden-y miscellany. The P-Patch Community Gardening program donates actual tons of organic fruit and veggies to food banks and meal programs across Seattle annually, so this effort will help to ensure abundant yields this season and help feed our neighbors. This project is in partnership with United Way of King County. The Hillman Park project is already all set on volunteers, but you can RSVP to the Jackson Park P-Patch in Lake City or the Horiuchi Park P-Patch in Yesler Terrace/First Hill.

(Jackson Park P-Patch and Horiuchi Park P-Patch, free)

Kids Saturday in The Park: Plant Prints

Got little ones? Bring 'em to the Sculpture Park for an "active park adventure" followed by a chance to make nature-inspired prints. Fun! You can't go wrong with that view either.

(Olympic Sculpture Park, free)

SUNDAY, APRIL 24

Afternoon on the Trails

The trail systems at this Bainbridge Island environmental education nonprofit are only open on select days, and Earth Day weekend is an ideal time to appreciate them. They promise a suspension bridge, ospreys, "mossy wonders" and "hooty owls," and other nature-y delights.

(IslandWood, free)

W Seattle presents: Pose for the Planet Yoga

In downtown Seattle, the W Hotel will be celebrating our planet via fancy hotel yoga. The W’s resident yoga instructor, Morgan Zion, will lead a one-hour yoga class with a suggested donation of $20; ticket sales will go toward the Washington State Parks Foundation. Water and yoga mats will be provided, but poseurs are welcome to bring their own. Admission is free for hotel guests.

(W Hotel Seattle, $20 suggested donation/free)

ONGOING

Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water

Through May 30th, the Seattle Art Museum will be hosting an exhibition titled Our Blue Planet: Global Visions of Water. It’s right there in the name: The collection explores “the significance of water” from manifold perspectives and features paintings, sculptures, photos, short films, and woven textiles. This installation compiles 80 different artworks by artists from 17 different countries, seven different Native American tribes, and 2,000 different years of history. As a bonus, check out Among Waves in the SAM Gallery while you're there, in which artists Tallmadge Doyle and Perri Lynch Howard present new prints and mixed media works about water.

(Seattle Art Museum, free-$19.99)