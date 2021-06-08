Ways to Celebrate Father's Day 2021 in Seattle

You know your dad better than we do, but if you're stumped on how to celebrate the paternal figure(s) in your life this Father's Day (Sun June 20), we have some ideas. Read on below for things to do with sporty dads (like the Bell Harbor Classic Weekend), artsy dads (like the Fremont Summer Solstice Art Week), and gourmand dads (like the Barrel Thief's Father's Day Whiskey Dinner), then keep scrolling for a mini-roundup of greeting cards from local businesses. Not seeing the right fit? Check out our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle for more options.

Jump to: Outdoors | Food & Drink | Arts | Shopping | Greeting Cards

OUTDOORS

Go out on the water. We didn't major in meteorology, so we don't yet know what the weather will be like for Father's Day weekend, but we do know that you don't need your own boat to enjoy a day on the Sound if the skies are clear. In place of its Sunday Public Sail program, which is on hiatus due to COVID, the Center for Wooden Boats is offering free daily one-hour rowboat rentals, with in-person sign-ups listed every Sunday at 10 am. (They recommend getting there early to ensure a spot; see here for details.) Over in West Seattle, the Washington Environmental Council and Alki Kayak Tours are offering Saturday kayak outings through the end of June, which take you from the Seacrest Boathouse to the Alki Lighthouse and back, peppering you with facts about Southern resident orcas along the way. If you prefer to stay onshore, head to Pier 66 for the annual Bell Harbor Classic Weekend (June 18-20), a holiday tradition boasting over 40 pre-WWII yachts on display.

Try a new hike. As of June 5, King County Metro's Trailhead Direct service has resumed its route from Capitol Hill (the Broadway and East Denny Way bus stop) to scenic Mt. Si, and from the Mt. Baker light rail station to easy-breezy Poo Poo Point, both of which are excellent options for the dad with hiking boots but no car. Check out our favorite beaches and hiking trails if you're willing to clock some miles, or plan a leisurely stroll in one of our favorite parks and gardens instead.

FOOD & DRINK

Get some BBQ. Seattle became a hot topic of discussion on Twitter last month after a Tripadvisor map declaring it one of the top ten cities for barbecue in the US was met with more than a little skepticism. Even if you, along with many others, conclude that the data is skewed, you can still enjoy the selection of smoked meats that the city offers. To help you do just that, we've compiled this list of barbecue joints worth your time, from the local gem Lil Red Takeout and Catering (which recently landed on a list of the top 20 Black-owned barbecue spots in the country) to the Central Texas-style favorite Jack's BBQ. You might also consider the Barrel Thief's Father's Day Whiskey Dinner (Sun June 20), the open-air Field to Table Pop-Up at Lumen Field (through June 18), or if you're flush with cash and your dad is a Top Chef fan, Cooking with Friends at Edmonds Waterfront Center.

ARTS

See live comedy. In-person performances aren't back to their full caliber just yet, but a couple of comedy venues are hosting limited-capacity audiences. Take your dad to Laughs Comedy Club in the U-District to see Seattle-born, LA-based comic Adam Ray (June 18-19), head to Unexpected Productions for their Friday and Saturday Seattle Theatresports nights, or go see Tacoma comic Todd Royce at Flying Boots in Ravenna (Sun June 20).

See art en plein air. In place of its annual Solstice Parade, the self-proclaimed Center of the Universe will introduce Fremont Summer Solstice Art Week (June 15-20), where you can take self-guided tours of the neighborhood's public art, check out stationary parade floats and decked-out art cars, and shop from the Fremont Sunday Market.

See a classic movie at a drive-in. Why listen to your dad quote The Karate Kid at home when you can take him to an IRL screening of it at the BECU Drive-In at Marymoor Park on Thursday, June 17? Read our full guide to those and more upcoming showings at the Blue Fox, Rodeo Drive-In, and elsewhere.

LOCAL GREETING CARDS

This blank-inside letterpress from Grapheme

This first-class salutation from Paper Feather

This gentle pun from Dahlia Press

This postcard that doubles as a Cataldo record from Porchlight

This leafy watercolor from the Volunteer Park Conservatory