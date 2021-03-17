Weekend Watch List: ByDesign Festival, The Fever, and More

If your weekend movie queue isn't dedicated to Oscar noms, take a gander at all the other options playing through local theaters this week, like Maya Da-Rin's The Fever and the Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival, or broaden your scope with other newcomers like National Geographic's Aretha Franklin anthology Genius: Aretha or HBO's new superhero epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League. See all our picks below, and see even more options on our on-demand calendar.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

The Fever

Brazilian director Maya Da-Rin's first feature follows Justino, a Desana widower who works as a security guard at the cargo port in an industrial city surrounded by the Amazon rainforest. Just as his only daughter plans to leave home to study medicine in Brasilia, Justino is overcome by a strong fever that sparks visions of a mysterious creature.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

The Get Together - Wes Hurley's Potato Dreams

Watch an online screening of Wes Hurley's Potato Dreams—an autobiographical dark comedy about a boy growing up in a collapsing USSR—and stay on for a post-film talk with the cast and crew, including Hurley himself.

Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Mimic: The Director's Cut

Dr. Michael Wall, Vice President of Science and Conservation at the San Diego Natural History Museum, will join MoPOP for a watch-along of Guillermo Del Toro’s reclamation of his 1997 film about insect evolution run amok.

MoPOP

Saturday only

MLK/FBI

Sam Pollard's "archival tapestry" of a documentary, which follows Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he is investigated and harassed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will screen online via Langston and SIFF, followed by a live Q&A with the director.

Langston & SIFF

Friday only

The Mole Agent

A delightful man in his 80s poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to see if he can spot signs of abuse to report. If you watched I Care a Lot—a movie about a woman who cons elderly people and unnecessarily forces them into nursing homes—the journey of this documentary's justice-seeking protagonist should feel cathartic.

Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

pink noise vi: fantasy embodiment

As "Portland’s #1 witchual glitchual ritual" pink noise has it, the pandemic has changed our relationship to our bodies and the bodies of others to the extent that we may feel more rooted in our fantasies than ever before. To further posit this theory, the group is teaming up with Holocene and the Northwest Film Forum for an exploration of COVID-era transformations with Northwest artists across disciplines.

Northwest Film Forum

Saturday-Sunday

Pr0n 4 Freakz

ScumTrust Productions and NWFF are back at it with a program of queer and trans smut. Stay logged on after the dirty movie for a Q&A on sex, pleasure, queerness, and gender with the creators, Saira and Alistair, and special guests.

Northwest Film Forum

Saturday only

Wojnarowicz

At the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York City, the late queer artist, writer, photographer, and activist David Wojnarowicz used his art as a means of confronting the establishment (healthcare providers, politicians) who viewed the epidemic with indifference. Chris McKim's documentary makes use of Wojnarowicz's little-seen paintings, journals, and films, including conversations with his friends Fran Lebowitz, Gracie Mansion, and Peter Hujar.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Film Festivals

ByDesign Festival 2021

As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." For the second time, this festival will be online only, which means you can watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more from home.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival 2021

SIFF and MoPOP bring you the somewhat less pronounceable acronym SFFSFF. The mini-fest, made digital this year, is composed of nearly two dozen new sci-fi and fantasy short films judged by a nationally assembled jury.

SIFF

Saturday-Sunday

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This annual film festival, which is already primed in the art of virtual programming thanks to last year's event also getting canceled due to COVID, explores and celebrates global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture, and filmmaking. It showcases international, independent, and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, and the audience votes on their favorites.

Thursday only

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Add this one to your list of things to watch after you finish WandaVision. Also grounded in the Marvel Universe, the series follows Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) as he takes on the responsibilities of Captain America alongside Bucky Barnes.

Disney+

Starting Friday

Georges Méliès: Fairy Tales in Color

From the early cinema classic A Trip to the Moon to his later work The Kingdom of Fairies, this whimsical collection of early 1900s films by Georges Méliès has the trappings of a perfect Saturday matinee viewing.

Criterion Channel

Saturday only

Genius: Aretha

This NatGeo biopic anthology devotes eight episodes to the life and work of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

National Geographic

Starting Monday

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

A wholesome comedy special for your childlike wonderment comes courtesy of Nate Bargatze, who is "fascinated by consequences and loves the long space between cause and effect," writes Variety.

Netflix

Operation Varsity Blues

The director of Netflix's Fyre is out with a new dramatized doc about another rich-people topic: the scandal that enabled children of the wealthy and well-connected to sneak into elite universities.

Netflix

Staged: Season 2

David Tennant and Michael Sheen take their Good Omens chemistry to the Zoom room (or whatever platform filmmakers use to film things in during COVID) for the second season of this satirical series in which they play versions of themselves rehearsing together online despite the COVID-19 cancellation of their West End play. Look out for special guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Hulu

Starting Friday

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The latest DC Comics Universe addition to HBO is a director’s cut of the 2017 superhero spectacle featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill), but it's also got newly shot scenes, expanded storylines, and additional characters. It is *checks notes* four hours long.

HBO Max

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

The Courier

In this Dominic Cooke thriller based on true events, a British businessman (Benedict Cumberbatch) teams up with an American Soviet officer (Rachel Brosnahan) in hopes of diffusing the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Various theaters (starting Friday)

Field of Dreams

When an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice in his cornfield prognosticates "If you build it, he will come," he takes "it" to mean "a baseball diamond," and promptly builds one on his land. Afterward, the ghosts of great ballplayers start emerging from the crops, led by "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. "This is my corn. You people are guests in my corn."

Discover Burien Drive-In (Saturday only)

STILL PLAYING

Boogie

AMC theaters and Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

AMC Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

Chaos Walking

Various theaters

Dara from Jasenovac

AMC Pacific Place 11

The Father

Various theaters

Long Weekend

AMC theaters & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

Nomadland

Ark Lodge (starting Friday) and AMC

Raya and the Last Dragon

Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)

Tom and Jerry

Various theaters (also streaming on HBO Max)

A Writer's Odyssey

Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue