Weekend Watch List: ByDesign Festival, The Fever, and More

If your weekend movie queue isn't dedicated to Oscar noms, take a gander at all the other options playing through local theaters this week, like Maya Da-Rin's The Fever and the Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival, or broaden your scope with other newcomers like National Geographic's Aretha Franklin anthology Genius: Aretha or HBO's new superhero epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League. See all our picks below, and see even more options on our on-demand calendar.
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
The Fever
Brazilian director Maya Da-Rin's first feature follows Justino, a Desana widower who works as a security guard at the cargo port in an industrial city surrounded by the Amazon rainforest. Just as his only daughter plans to leave home to study medicine in Brasilia, Justino is overcome by a strong fever that sparks visions of a mysterious creature.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
The Get Together - Wes Hurley's Potato Dreams
Watch an online screening of Wes Hurley's Potato Dreams—an autobiographical dark comedy about a boy growing up in a collapsing USSR—and stay on for a post-film talk with the cast and crew, including Hurley himself.
Northwest Film Forum
Sunday only
Mimic: The Director's Cut
Dr. Michael Wall, Vice President of Science and Conservation at the San Diego Natural History Museum, will join MoPOP for a watch-along of Guillermo Del Toro’s reclamation of his 1997 film about insect evolution run amok.
MoPOP
Saturday only
MLK/FBI
Sam Pollard's "archival tapestry" of a documentary, which follows Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he is investigated and harassed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, will screen online via Langston and SIFF, followed by a live Q&A with the director.
Langston & SIFF
Friday only
The Mole Agent
A delightful man in his 80s poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to see if he can spot signs of abuse to report. If you watched I Care a Lot—a movie about a woman who cons elderly people and unnecessarily forces them into nursing homes—the journey of this documentary's justice-seeking protagonist should feel cathartic.
Grand Cinema
Starting Friday
pink noise vi: fantasy embodiment
As "Portland’s #1 witchual glitchual ritual" pink noise has it, the pandemic has changed our relationship to our bodies and the bodies of others to the extent that we may feel more rooted in our fantasies than ever before. To further posit this theory, the group is teaming up with Holocene and the Northwest Film Forum for an exploration of COVID-era transformations with Northwest artists across disciplines.
Northwest Film Forum
Saturday-Sunday
Pr0n 4 Freakz
ScumTrust Productions and NWFF are back at it with a program of queer and trans smut. Stay logged on after the dirty movie for a Q&A on sex, pleasure, queerness, and gender with the creators, Saira and Alistair, and special guests.
Northwest Film Forum
Saturday only
Wojnarowicz
At the height of the AIDS epidemic in New York City, the late queer artist, writer, photographer, and activist David Wojnarowicz used his art as a means of confronting the establishment (healthcare providers, politicians) who viewed the epidemic with indifference. Chris McKim's documentary makes use of Wojnarowicz's little-seen paintings, journals, and films, including conversations with his friends Fran Lebowitz, Gracie Mansion, and Peter Hujar.
SIFF
Starting Friday
Film Festivals
ByDesign Festival 2021
As Charles Mudede has written, "One of the richest institutional collaborations in this city is that between the ByDesign Festival and Northwest Film Forum. Here, two arts that are very similar, film and architecture (both are capital intensive), meet in the theater." For the second time, this festival will be online only, which means you can watch films about urban design and architecture, hear from guest artists, take workshops, and more from home.
Northwest Film Forum
Starting Friday
Science Fiction + Fantasy Short Film Festival 2021
SIFF and MoPOP bring you the somewhat less pronounceable acronym SFFSFF. The mini-fest, made digital this year, is composed of nearly two dozen new sci-fi and fantasy short films judged by a nationally assembled jury.
SIFF
Saturday-Sunday
Seattle Jewish Film Festival
This annual film festival, which is already primed in the art of virtual programming thanks to last year's event also getting canceled due to COVID, explores and celebrates global Jewish and Israeli life, history, complexity, culture, and filmmaking. It showcases international, independent, and award-winning Jewish-themed and Israeli cinema, and the audience votes on their favorites.
Thursday only
Newly Streaming: Nationwide
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Add this one to your list of things to watch after you finish WandaVision. Also grounded in the Marvel Universe, the series follows Sam Wilson (aka Falcon) as he takes on the responsibilities of Captain America alongside Bucky Barnes.
Disney+
Starting Friday
Georges Méliès: Fairy Tales in Color
From the early cinema classic A Trip to the Moon to his later work The Kingdom of Fairies, this whimsical collection of early 1900s films by Georges Méliès has the trappings of a perfect Saturday matinee viewing.
Criterion Channel
Saturday only
Genius: Aretha
This NatGeo biopic anthology devotes eight episodes to the life and work of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.
National Geographic
Starting Monday
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American
A wholesome comedy special for your childlike wonderment comes courtesy of Nate Bargatze, who is "fascinated by consequences and loves the long space between cause and effect," writes Variety.
Netflix
Operation Varsity Blues
The director of Netflix's Fyre is out with a new dramatized doc about another rich-people topic: the scandal that enabled children of the wealthy and well-connected to sneak into elite universities.
Netflix
Staged: Season 2
David Tennant and Michael Sheen take their Good Omens chemistry to the Zoom room (or whatever platform filmmakers use to film things in during COVID) for the second season of this satirical series in which they play versions of themselves rehearsing together online despite the COVID-19 cancellation of their West End play. Look out for special guests like Whoopi Goldberg, Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Hulu
Starting Friday
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
The latest DC Comics Universe addition to HBO is a director’s cut of the 2017 superhero spectacle featuring Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), the Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill), but it's also got newly shot scenes, expanded storylines, and additional characters. It is *checks notes* four hours long.
HBO Max
In-Person Screenings
NEW THIS WEEK
The Courier
In this Dominic Cooke thriller based on true events, a British businessman (Benedict Cumberbatch) teams up with an American Soviet officer (Rachel Brosnahan) in hopes of diffusing the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Various theaters (starting Friday)
Field of Dreams
When an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) hears a mysterious voice in his cornfield prognosticates "If you build it, he will come," he takes "it" to mean "a baseball diamond," and promptly builds one on his land. Afterward, the ghosts of great ballplayers start emerging from the crops, led by "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. "This is my corn. You people are guests in my corn."
Discover Burien Drive-In (Saturday only)
STILL PLAYING
Boogie
AMC theaters and Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
AMC Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue
Chaos Walking
Various theaters
Dara from Jasenovac
AMC Pacific Place 11
The Father
Various theaters
Long Weekend
AMC theaters & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue
Nomadland
Ark Lodge (starting Friday) and AMC
Raya and the Last Dragon
Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)
Tom and Jerry
Various theaters (also streaming on HBO Max)
A Writer's Odyssey
Pacific Place 11 & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue