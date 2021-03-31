Weekend Watch List: Oscar Shorts, Concrete Cowboy, and More

Now that you know you can sign up for a vaccine later this month, continue biding your time in isolation with this week's latest batch of streaming options, from the complete 2021 roster of Oscar-nominated shorts to round out your Academy Award prep to Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's prize-winning This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection to nationwide options like Netflix's Concrete Cowboy and HBO's Godzilla vs. Kong. See them all below, and find even more options on our on-demand calendar.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Keep An Eye Out

Punching out at just over an hour, French director Quentin Dupieux's absurdist comedy about a Commissaire's (Belgian funnyman Benoît Poelvoorde) interrogation of a man who finds a dead body outside his apartment sounds ideal for a slightly delirious late-night viewing.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Kuessipan

Two best friends growing up in a Québec Innu community with disparate family lives begin to grow apart in their late teen years when one of them starts dreaming of leaving the reservation. Myriam Verreault’s debut film is adapted from the novel of the same name by Naomi Fontaine.

Northwest Film Forum

Oscar Shorts 2021

See this year's lineup of animated, documentary, and live-action short films nominated for the 2021 Academy Awards, including Gísli Darri Halldórsson and Arnar Gunnarsson's "Yes-People" (animated), about people who cope with everyday battles, from work to relationships to dish-washing; Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan's "A Love Song for Latasha" (documentary), which highlights the injustice surrounding the shooting of 15-year-old Latasha Harlins at a South Central Los Angeles store; and Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe's "Two Distant Strangers" (live-action), in which a Black cartoonist's repeated attempts to get home to his dog are thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter that forces him to re-live the same awful day over and over again.

SIFF, Grand Illusion & Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

The Mole Agent

A delightful man in his 80s poses as a resident in a Chilean nursing home to see if he can spot signs of abuse to report. If you watched I Care a Lot—a movie about a woman who cons elderly people and unnecessarily forces them into nursing homes—the journey of this documentary's justice-seeking protagonist should feel cathartic.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection

The winner of the Special Jury Prize for Visionary Filmmaking at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and several accolades at Africa's Academy Awards, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's magical realist film This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection follows an elderly woman who, while preparing for her death in her small Lesotho village, learns of her only son's tragic death and becomes something of a spiritual leader in her community.

Northwest Film Forum & Grand Cinema

Starting Friday

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Concrete Cowboy

Gregory Neri's novel Ghetto Cowboy guides this drama about a troubled teen who spends the summer with his estranged father and his Philadelphia community of Black cowboys.

Netflix

Starting Friday

Hemingway

If you love the work of the 20th-century American novelist Ernest Hemingway despite his misogynist tendencies (we're not judging—we think The Garden of Eden is good), dive into Ken Burns and Lynn Novick's three-part docuseries that features Jeff Daniels as the voice of the author and Meryl Streep, Keri Russell, Mary-Louise Parker, and Patricia Clarkson as his four wives.

PBS

Starting Monday

Law & Order: Organized Crime

After leaving the Law & Order universe a decade ago, beloved cop Elliot Stabler returns in an SVU crossover before moving to his own franchise. Tune in to see if NBC has figured out how to read the room on changing ideas about police.

NBC

Made for Love

You've already heard stories of billionaire men militantly surveilling their wives (Mariah Carey's marriage to Tommy Mottola comes to mind), so this series about a woman (Cristin Milioti) who learns that her scary tech bro husband (Billy Magnussen) has implanted a tracking chip in her brain gives off Black Mirror-esque it's-crazy-but-it-could-happen vibes.

HBO Max

Starting Friday

Wipeout

A reboot of the mid-2000s ABC reality show sees co-hosts Nicole Byer and John Cena laughing heartily as contestants eat shit in an attempt to complete "the most absurd obstacle course in the world."

TBS

Worn Stories

Chances are you own at least one article of clothing that's taken on its own personality after spending years and years in your care. As sustainability advocates continue to spread the gospel of making the most of what's already in your closet (and thrifting) rather than supporting fast fashion, this heartfelt-looking show lets people wax poetic about their hand-me-down leather jackets and beloved t-shirts.

Netflix

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

French Exit

A widowed New York socialite (Michele Pfeiffer at peak iciness) and her aimless son (Lucas Hedges) move rent-free to a friend's Parisian apartment after she spends the last of her husband's inheritance.

Various theaters (starting Friday)

Godzilla vs. Kong

Monsters collide, Blockbuster style, after Godzilla attacks Florida and King Kong is set free from Skull Island. Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and Rebecca Hall head up the human cast.

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max (starting Friday)

The Unholy

Uncoincidentally hitting theaters on Good Friday, creepy church bells pervade this fairly cookie-cutter horror story about a disgraced journalist who investigates a self-proclaimed prophet of the Virgin Mary who has the inexplicable power to heal the sick.

Various theaters (starting Friday)

STILL PLAYING

The Courier

AMC Pacific Place & Admiral Theater

Nobody

Various theaters

Nomadland

Various theaters (also streaming on Hulu)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)