Weekly Watch List: In the Heights, Three Dollar Bill's Queer Pride, and More

We personally can't wait to finally bliss out to the new season of Tuca & Bertie (premiering Sunday on Adult Swim), but this week brings plenty of equally exciting movies and shows to the table if the aforementioned animated series about adult bird-women doesn't strike your fancy. Read on for our latest batch of picks, from the buzzy adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights (coming to various theaters and HBO Max on Friday) to the Dedza Films shorts program Who Will Start Another Fire (streaming Friday via SIFF). Plus, don't forget that the next iteration of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guide to drive-in movies.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Stage Russia Docs – Making 'The Overcoat'

The Japanese director Ryo Saitani offers a look inside the workshop of the legendary Russian animator Yuriy Norshteyn, focusing on his shadowy and meticulous (albeit unfinished) 1981 adaptation of Nikolai Gogol's short story "The Overcoat."

Northwest Film Forum

Two Gods

In Zeshawn Ali's cinema vérité feature, which won the Documentary Feature Jury Award at the 2020 New Orleans Film Festival, a Black Muslim casket-maker named Hanif, who also performs the ritual of cleansing corpses, acts as a mentor to two young boys navigating racism and tough home lives in Newark, New Jersey.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Two Lottery Tickets

Making good use of a shoestring budget, Romania's Paul Negoescu brings us a charming-looking buddy comedy about three friends who pile into one little car searching for the stolen bag that contains their winning lottery tickets.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Virtual Moving History – Bernie Whitebear: A Modern Warrior

Kurt Feldhun's documentary on the late Seattle Native American community leader Bernie Whitebear features archival interviews and clips centering the 1970 American Indian occupation of Fort Lawton, which Whitebear helped organize. It goes on to highlight his contributions to Magnolia's own Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center and the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation, as well as his own meditations on mortality during his cancer treatment.

Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Who Will Start Another Fire

The newly formed distribution initiative Dedza Films presents nine shorts by emerging filmmakers from underrepresented communities across the globe, including Samira Saraya's "Polygraph," in which an openly gay Arab woman living in Tel Aviv finds out that her lover, an Israeli intelligence officer, has been reporting on their relationship.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Film Festivals

Queer Pride at Three Dollar Bill Cinema

Three Dollar Bill is celebrating Pride month with a stellar program of indie films centering queer and trans identities, including Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby, Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust, and Aleksandr M. Vinogradov's Bare, plus a program of shorts.

Three Dollar Bill

Starting Friday

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Awake

Mass insomnia plagues the globe, making people grumpy to the point of violence, in this sci-fi thriller starring Gina Rodriguez.

Netflix

Betty: Season 2

The Zoomers who may or may not have won over your punky little heart when they first appeared in Crystal Moselle's Skate Kitchen are back for a second season of the NYC-set film's series adaptation. This time they're navigating friendship, sex, sexism, family, and other big life stuff at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while polishing their kickflips.

HBO Max

Starting Friday

Infinite

After learning that his hallucinations are in fact memories of his past lives, Mark Wahlberg pools the skills of his previous identities to save the world from a dangerous conspiracy.

Paramount+

Lupin: Season 2

If you liked the first 10 episodes of this sexy French caper about a skilled jewel thief on a mission to avenge his father, make yourself comfy for season two.

Netflix

Starting Friday

Tuca & Bertie

Well, ladies, our collective outrage/complaining/petitioning has finally paid off: After Netflix announced it was canceling Tuca & Bertie in July 2019, a year later Adult Swim picked up the grown-up cartoon for a second season. Season two has more of the same genius, highly relatable, and surreal content featuring besties Tuca (voiced by Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong), and Steven Yeun as Bertie’s live-in boyfriend Speckle. Created by cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt (Bojack Horseman), season two continues the first season's tradition of allowing the episodes to get deeper than your typical adult cartoon, always tackling tough topics and emphasizing the humanity of Bird Town’s cast of animal characters, but balancing that with a remarkably funny script, wildly illustrated jokes, and even some horror elements. JENNI MOORE

Adult Swim

Starting Sunday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Censor

In this visually stunning (and gory!) debut from Welsh director Prano Bailey-Bond, a film censor named Enid finds a connection between the videos she watches for work and her sister's unsolved disappearance.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Friday-Saturday

In the Heights

2015's Hamilton made Lin-Manuel Miranda a household name, but his first major success on Broadway came nearly 10 years earlier with In the Heights, which takes place over the course of three days in the largely Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights, New York. Now, director Jon M. Chu takes the lead on this buzzy film adaptation with a screenplay by the musical's original writer, Quiara Alegría Hudes, starring Anthony Ramos (who also appears in Hamilton) as Usnavi, a bodega owner who serenades the block with big dreams of a better life. Even the mildest musical theater fan doesn't need convincing to queue it up on HBO (or see it in theaters).

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Starting Friday

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Dirty Dancing (Thurs), Raiders of the Lost Ark (Tues), Crazy Rich Asians (Wed)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Peter Rabbit 2 (Thurs-Sun), Here Today (Thurs-Sun), Florida Georgia Line Concert (Sat)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri-Sun), Cruella (Fri-Sun), A Quiet Place Part II (Fri-Sun), Wrath of Man (Fri-Sun) Peter Rabbit 2 (Fri-Sun)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This week: A Quiet Place Part II (Fri-Sun), Wrath of Man (Fri-Sun)

STILL PLAYING

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Cruella

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

The Dry

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Gunda

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (Thursday only)

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

Super Frenchie

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (and streaming via SIFF; Thursday only)