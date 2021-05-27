Weekly Watch List: Port Authority, Cruella, and More

The Best Movies Streaming and Playing in Seattle Theaters: May 27-June 2, 2021

This week brings another eclectic docket of movies and shows to watch (which we recommend pairing with a spread of Memorial Day food and drink specials), from locally streaming options like Port Authority (courtesy of Grand Illusion) to the teen buddy comedy Plan B (streaming Friday on Hulu) and the Friends reunion special (streaming Friday on HBO Max). Plus, if you're feeling spooky, the 2020 edition of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is now on-demand, and the next iteration is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guides to drive-in movies and other streaming events this week.

Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

A Canyon Cinema Sampler

Curated by Jon Behrens of the Interbay Cinema Society, this survey of a major West Coast experimental film runs the gamut of style and generation, ranging from Tomonari Nishikawa's abstract sound of a million insects, light of a thousand stars (2014), which explores the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and its impact on its surrounding environment, to Cathy Lee Crane's Adrift (2009), which investigates racism and popular culture through collage, to Canyon Cinema founder Bruce Baillie's On Sundays (1961).

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Monday

Dead Pigs

Cathy Yan's debut feature sees the converging fates of an unlucky pig farmer, a homeowner defending her property, a lovestruck busboy, a disenchanted rich girl, and an American expat pursuing the Chinese Dream as thousands of dead pigs are found floating down the Huangpu River towards a modernizing Shanghai.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

German Cinema Now! – Orphea

Ushered in by deceptively soothing organ music, this film—co-directed by the German avant-garde master Alexander Kluge and the prolific Filipino filmmaker Khavn—gives way to an absolutely chaotic retelling of the Greek mythological figure Orpheus and his epic journey.

Northwest Film Forum

Thursday only

Moby Doc

If you're still a Moby fan after that very unfortunate Natalie Portman incident a couple of years ago, tuck into this documentary wherein he parallels his rapid success in the electronic music world with his crippling alcoholism. David Lynch shows up and has things to say.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Sponsored

Port Authority

After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania and landing in NYC's central train station with nowhere to go, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) meets a trans woman named Wye (Leyna Bloom) and immediately falls in love. Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

There Is a Field

As survivors in the Middle East face the devastating aftermath of 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in real-time, There Is a Field recalls the Israeli police killing of a 17-year-old unarmed Palestinian boy, Asel Asleh, at the start of the millennium. Filmed at the Peñasco Theatre Collective in 2018, this Donkeysaddle Projects production is told from the perspective of Ansel's older sister, Nardin.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Film Festivals

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.

EverOut

Friday-Saturday

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Crime Scene Kitchen

Those whose TV-binging proclivities fall in the center of police procedurals and cooking competitions might enjoy this show that challenges contestants to use clues to "solve" and replicate various recipes.

Fox

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Starting in the small West African country of Benin and making his way to Texas and other parts of the U.S., food writer Stephen Satterfield explores the origins and evolution of African American cuisine in four episodes.

Netflix

Housebroken

Remember that fever dream you had where Lisa Kudrow was an animated therapy dog who provided counsel to her fellow domesticated canines? Veep writers Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan have made it a reality.

Fox

Starting Monday

Friends: The Reunion

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to their sitcom days for "The One Where They Get Back Together," a long-awaited special with guests like BTS, Lady Gaga (who accompanies Lisa Kudrow in a rendition of "Smelly Cat"), Justin Bieber, James Corden, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, and Reese Witherspoon.

HBO Max

Open Roads: New Italian Cinema

Lincoln Center's annual showcase of Italian film will once again be streamed online for all to enjoy. Bad Tales, Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo's warped look at an Italian summer, opens the series, which also features For Lucio, a doc about musician Lucio Dalla from Martin Eden director Pietro Marcello.

Lincoln Center

Starting Friday

Panic

In the first season of this series based on Lauren Oliver's bestselling YA novel, high-school seniors vye for $50,000 by engaging in dangerous challenges in a Hunger Games-style fight to the death.

Amazon Prime

Starting Friday

Plan B

After a teen has sex for the first time, she and her best friend jump through bureaucratic hoops in an effort to track down a Plan B pill within the 24-hour window, road trip-style.

Hulu

Starting Friday

The Vigil

Jewish lore (specifically, the tradition of staying with the body of a departed loved one to protect it from evil) guides this horror story about a young man facing a demonic creature in Brooklyn's Hasidic community.

Hulu

Starting Friday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Cruella

Ever wonder where the villain of 101 Dalmatians got her look and her snarling 'tude? This prequel stars Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil during her days as a "punk-inspired fashionista" in 1970s London.

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Starting Friday

The Djinn

Left alone in a new apartment, a mute boy finds himself trapped with an evil monster after casting a spell that promises to grant him what he wants most. *Whispers* Be careful what you wish for.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Friday-Saturday

The Killing of Two Lovers

A man struggles to keep his family intact and accept his wife's new relationship after their amicable separation.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : E.T. - Extra-Terrestrial (Thurs May 27), Ghostbusters (Tues June 1), Clueless (Wed June 2), Monsters, Inc. (Thurs June 3)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Cruella (May 27-June 3), A Quiet Place Part II (May 27-June 3)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri May 28), Cruella (Fri May 28), A Quiet Place Part II (May 28)

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Shelton

This week : Cruella (May 27-June 1), Raya and the Last Dragon (May 27-June 1)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This week: Cruella (Fri May 28), Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri May 28)

STILL PLAYING

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Various theaters

Dream Horse

Various theaters

The Dry

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

The Father

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Godzilla vs. Kong

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

In the Earth

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Limbo

Regal Meridian and Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Minari

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (Thursday only)

Mortal Kombat

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

The Paper Tigers

Cinemark Lincoln Square and Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)

Profile

Various theaters

A Quiet Place Part II

Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Various theaters

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Various theaters and HBO Max

The Truffle Hunters

Grand Cinema - Tacoma