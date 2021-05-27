Weekly Watch List: Port Authority, Cruella, and More

This week brings another eclectic docket of movies and shows to watch (which we recommend pairing with a spread of Memorial Day food and drink specials), from locally streaming options like Port Authority (courtesy of Grand Illusion) to the teen buddy comedy Plan B (streaming Friday on Hulu) and the Friends reunion special (streaming Friday on HBO Max). Plus, if you're feeling spooky, the 2020 edition of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is now on-demand, and the next iteration is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guides to drive-in movies and other streaming events this week.
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
A Canyon Cinema Sampler
Curated by Jon Behrens of the Interbay Cinema Society, this survey of a major West Coast experimental film runs the gamut of style and generation, ranging from Tomonari Nishikawa's abstract sound of a million insects, light of a thousand stars (2014), which explores the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and its impact on its surrounding environment, to Cathy Lee Crane's Adrift (2009), which investigates racism and popular culture through collage, to Canyon Cinema founder Bruce Baillie's On Sundays (1961).
Northwest Film Forum
Starting Monday
Dead Pigs
Cathy Yan's debut feature sees the converging fates of an unlucky pig farmer, a homeowner defending her property, a lovestruck busboy, a disenchanted rich girl, and an American expat pursuing the Chinese Dream as thousands of dead pigs are found floating down the Huangpu River towards a modernizing Shanghai.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
German Cinema Now! – Orphea
Ushered in by deceptively soothing organ music, this film—co-directed by the German avant-garde master Alexander Kluge and the prolific Filipino filmmaker Khavn—gives way to an absolutely chaotic retelling of the Greek mythological figure Orpheus and his epic journey.
Northwest Film Forum
Thursday only
Moby Doc
If you're still a Moby fan after that very unfortunate Natalie Portman incident a couple of years ago, tuck into this documentary wherein he parallels his rapid success in the electronic music world with his crippling alcoholism. David Lynch shows up and has things to say.
SIFF
Starting Friday
Port Authority
After getting kicked out of his home in central Pennsylvania and landing in NYC's central train station with nowhere to go, Paul (Fionn Whitehead) meets a trans woman named Wye (Leyna Bloom) and immediately falls in love. Martin Scorsese serves as executive producer.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
There Is a Field
As survivors in the Middle East face the devastating aftermath of 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas in real-time, There Is a Field recalls the Israeli police killing of a 17-year-old unarmed Palestinian boy, Asel Asleh, at the start of the millennium. Filmed at the Peñasco Theatre Collective in 2018, this Donkeysaddle Projects production is told from the perspective of Ansel's older sister, Nardin.
Northwest Film Forum
Starting Friday
Film Festivals
HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3
The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.
EverOut
Friday-Saturday
2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour
Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.
Northwest Film Forum
All week
Newly Streaming: Nationwide
Crime Scene Kitchen
Those whose TV-binging proclivities fall in the center of police procedurals and cooking competitions might enjoy this show that challenges contestants to use clues to "solve" and replicate various recipes.
Fox
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Starting in the small West African country of Benin and making his way to Texas and other parts of the U.S., food writer Stephen Satterfield explores the origins and evolution of African American cuisine in four episodes.
Netflix
Housebroken
Remember that fever dream you had where Lisa Kudrow was an animated therapy dog who provided counsel to her fellow domesticated canines? Veep writers Clea DuVall, Jennifer Crittenden, and Gabrielle Allan have made it a reality.
Fox
Starting Monday
Friends: The Reunion
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to their sitcom days for "The One Where They Get Back Together," a long-awaited special with guests like BTS, Lady Gaga (who accompanies Lisa Kudrow in a rendition of "Smelly Cat"), Justin Bieber, James Corden, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, and Reese Witherspoon.
HBO Max
Open Roads: New Italian Cinema
Lincoln Center's annual showcase of Italian film will once again be streamed online for all to enjoy. Bad Tales, Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo's warped look at an Italian summer, opens the series, which also features For Lucio, a doc about musician Lucio Dalla from Martin Eden director Pietro Marcello.
Lincoln Center
Starting Friday
Panic
In the first season of this series based on Lauren Oliver's bestselling YA novel, high-school seniors vye for $50,000 by engaging in dangerous challenges in a Hunger Games-style fight to the death.
Amazon Prime
Starting Friday
Plan B
After a teen has sex for the first time, she and her best friend jump through bureaucratic hoops in an effort to track down a Plan B pill within the 24-hour window, road trip-style.
Hulu
Starting Friday
The Vigil
Jewish lore (specifically, the tradition of staying with the body of a departed loved one to protect it from evil) guides this horror story about a young man facing a demonic creature in Brooklyn's Hasidic community.
Hulu
Starting Friday
In-Person Screenings
NEW THIS WEEK
Cruella
Ever wonder where the villain of 101 Dalmatians got her look and her snarling 'tude? This prequel stars Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil during her days as a "punk-inspired fashionista" in 1970s London.
Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)
Starting Friday
The Djinn
Left alone in a new apartment, a mute boy finds himself trapped with an evil monster after casting a spell that promises to grant him what he wants most. *Whispers* Be careful what you wish for.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Friday-Saturday
The Killing of Two Lovers
A man struggles to keep his family intact and accept his wife's new relationship after their amicable separation.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Starting Friday
DRIVE-INS
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Redmond
This week: E.T. - Extra-Terrestrial (Thurs May 27), Ghostbusters (Tues June 1), Clueless (Wed June 2), Monsters, Inc. (Thurs June 3)
Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre
Oak Harbor
This week: Cruella (May 27-June 3), A Quiet Place Part II (May 27-June 3)
Rodeo Drive-In
Bremerton
This week: Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri May 28), Cruella (Fri May 28), A Quiet Place Part II (May 28)
Skyline Drive-In Theatre
Shelton
This week: Cruella (May 27-June 1), Raya and the Last Dragon (May 27-June 1)
Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In
Port Townsend
This week: Cruella (Fri May 28), Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri May 28)
STILL PLAYING
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Various theaters
Dream Horse
Various theaters
The Dry
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
The Father
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Godzilla vs. Kong
Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max
In the Earth
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Limbo
Regal Meridian and Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Minari
Grand Cinema - Tacoma (Thursday only)
Mortal Kombat
Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max
The Paper Tigers
Cinemark Lincoln Square and Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)
Profile
Various theaters
A Quiet Place Part II
Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Various theaters
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Various theaters and HBO Max
The Truffle Hunters
Grand Cinema - Tacoma