Weekly Watch List: Slow Machine, The Sparks Brothers, and more

When you're not busy hanging out with your dad, celebrating Juneteenth, or ushering in the summer solstice, pop a big bowl of corn and settle in for this week's new batch of movies and shows, from Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo's Slow Machine to the music doc The Sparks Brothers to the new Pixar flick Luca. (We'd also be remiss not to mention last year's sweet mother-daughter dramedy Miss Juneteenth!) For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guide to drive-in movies.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Les Nôtres

When a popular high-school sophomore learns she's pregnant and refuses to disclose the father, the townspeople of her French-Canadian suburb grow publicly suspicious of her spotless persona instead of minding their own beeswax.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Slow Machine

Paranoia and subterfuge (and a little silliness) suffuse Paul Felten and Joe DeNardo's 16mm-shot Slow Machine, which begins with an encounter between a young actress and a decidedly cuckoo NYPD counter-terrorism specialist who has a yen for experimental theater. When their flirtation ends in disaster, the actress flees to the upstate New York home of real-life indie rocker Eleanor Friedberger, where she's inundated with haunting memories of her past. A noteworthy draw: Chloë Sevigny makes a brief appearance as herself.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Take Me Somewhere Nice

A slow summer for a young woman on the verge of adulthood is spent road-tripping past the mountains and riversides of her native Bosnia in search of her father, accompanied by her cousin and her rebellious new boyfriend.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Youssou N’Dour: Return to Gorée

From Atlanta to New Orleans and from New York to Bordeaux and Luxembourg, Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour makes his way to a concert in Gorée (the island that today symbolizes the origin of the slave trade and stands to honor its victims), tracing the relationship between jazz and the journey of enslaved Africans along the way.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Virtual Film Festivals

Queer Pride at Three Dollar Bill Cinema

Three Dollar Bill is celebrating Pride Month with a stellar program of indie films centering queer and trans identities, including Emma Seligman's Shiva Baby, Julie Dash's Daughters of the Dust, and Aleksandr M. Vinogradov's Bare, plus a program of shorts.

Three Dollar Bill

Through Monday

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Tribeca At Home

New York City's Tribeca Film Festival will take its robust lineup of new films, shorts, and documentaries online, allowing for virtual reality selections, podcast episodes, and games programming.

(Thursday-Sunday)

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Evil

Fans of X-Files, supernatural horror, and police procedurals can get a perfect bite from this CBS series, whose resident skeptic, Catholic-priest-in-training, and blue-collar contractor investigate a church's backlog of unexplained mysteries for a second season.

Paramount+

Starting Sunday

Kevin Can Fuck Himself

Before you poo-poo what disguises itself as a multi-cam sitcom starring Kevin James as a self-absorbed man-child, know that its true star is Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, who—when she's not putting up with the antics of her TV husband on a familiarly flat living room set—gets her own single-cam storyline that turns her character's archetype on its head.

AMC

Starting Sunday

The Little Things

What begins as a professional search for a serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles turns into an obsession for two police officers (Denzel Washington and Rami Malek) in John Lee Hancock's new thriller.

HBO Max

Luca

Slate sums up Disney-Pixar's Luca as "Call Me By Your Name with mer-boys," which sounds accurate. We would also venture to say that the story, which follows a young boy who transforms into a fish-like creature when not on dry land (and also focuses on his close friendship with a boy he meets while vacationing with his parents on the Italian Riviera), is reminiscent of the Australian TV series H20: Just Add Water.

Disney+

Starting Friday

Physical

Rose Byrne plays a 1980s San Diego housewife with a harsh inner voice and an eating disorder (and a shitty husband, natch) who finds community in the Jane Fonda-style aerobics classes of the era. We hope to be inspired by the outfits and the perms.

Apple TV+

Starting Friday

Three By John Waters

Introduce yourself to the blasphemous, campy, and undeniably queer world of director John Waters with three cult-classics by the Pope of Trash: Multiple Maniacs (1970), Pink Flamingos (1972), and Female Trouble (1974).

Criterion Channel

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Queen Bees

If the recent spate of films exposing elder abuse in retirement homes (Some Kind of Heaven, The Mole Agent, I Care a Lot) has you feeling sad and helpless for the seniors of America, know that this comedy, though it takes place in the fictional Pine Grove Senior Community, keeps things lighthearted. Ellen Burstyn plays an independent lady who takes up residence there while her home is being renovated, and she soon discovers that the mean-girl clique of her high school days is just as conniving in their old age.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

This sparkly documentary about the life of Broadway star Rita Moreno, who's still spritely as ever at the age of 89, gives insight into the Puerto Rican actress's illustrious career (namely, her breakout role as Anita in West Side Story) through her own words and those of her friends—Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Longoria, and Lin-Manuel Miranda among them.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

The Sparks Brothers

The director of Shaun of the Dead, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver stays true to his eclectic oeuvre with this documentary about the prolific and highly wacky pop duo Sparks Brothers, which is full of interviews with celebs like Beck and Patton Oswalt, plus plenty of clips from the band's thoroughly entertaining music videos.

Various theaters

Tacoma Ocean Film Fest

The second and final night of the inaugural Tacoma Ocean Film Fest will include short films about salmon, Edmonds' underwater park, and Indigenous communities sustaining large-scale ecosystems.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Thursday only

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : The Karate Kid (Thursday), Crazy, Stupid, Love (Tuesday), Toy Story (Wednesday)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Peter Rabbit 2 (Friday-Sunday), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Friday-Sunday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Peter Rabbit 2 (Friday-Sunday), Cruella (Friday-Sunday), The Conjuring 3 (Friday-Sunday), The Nun (Friday-Sunday), A Quiet Place II (Friday-Sunday), Spiral (Friday-Sunday), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Friday-Sunday)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This week: Top Gun (Friday-Wednesday), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday-Wednesday)

STILL PLAYING

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Cruella

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

The Dry

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (Closing Thursday)

In the Heights

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters