Weekly Watch List: Super Frenchie, Lisey's Story, and More

Take this weekend's rainy forecast as an opportunity to catch up on new indies and blockbusters hitting virtual and IRL screens, from Grímur Hákonarson's darkly funny Icelandic pastoral The County to the Stephen King-adapted miniseries Lisey's Story to a new installment of the supernatural horror franchise The Conjuring. Plus, don't forget that the next iteration of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guide to drive-in movies.

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Ahead of the Curve

What would you do to start the lesbian magazine of your dreams if banks wouldn't give you a loan? Back in the '90s, after realizing that homophobia rendered traditional investment opportunities a bust, Franco Stevens took out a bunch of credit cards and bet her borrowed money on racehorses in order to get enough cash to go to press with her legendary publication Curve. With a score by the great Meshell Ndegeocello, this doc tells her gutsy story and shows how she's still working to amplify the voices of queer women.

Northwest Film Forum

The County

Icelandic director Grímur Hákonarson (whose 2015 film Rams won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes) is keeping the Nordic pastoral alive with this fable about a middle-aged dairy farmer who rebels against the corrupt local cooperative that rules her small town. She tries to garner support, but her friends and neighbors leave her in the lurch, revealing just how powerless the townspeople are against their leaders.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Film Festivals

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Lisey's Story

Adapted from the 2006 Stephen King novel by the king of horror himself, this limited series stars Julianne Moore as the widow of a respected author (Clive Owen) whose stories reflected the scary alternate reality he often found himself in. She discovers a series of clues that promise to absolve the mystery of his death, and along the way she gets sucked into the same dark world.

Apple TV+

Starting Friday

Loki

Tom Hiddleston is just weasely enough to pull off the role of the trickster god Loki in Marvel's latest TV venture, in which the character steps out of his brother's shadow to offer his talents to Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) on an adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Vulture notes that new episodes come on Wednesdays, the day named for the Norse god Odin. Coincidence?

Disney+

Starting Wednesday

Sweet Tooth

A deer-boy hybrid hightails it to Colorado where he hears there's a safe place for his antlered kind. With the help of a lone hunter who saves his life, his post-apocalyptic journey is full of Bridge to Terabithia-like scenes and plenty of shady characters.

Netflix

Starting Friday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Paranormal investigators Scully and Mulder Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are assigned to the case of a man who pleads demonic possession in defense of murdering someone in the woods. The profusion of shrill sound effects and jump scares will leave fans of this supernatural horror franchise feeling sated.

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Starting Friday

Gunda

A mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows take the place of human subjects in Victor Kossakowsky's sleepy, experimental portrait of non-human life. You shouldn't be at all surprised to learn that it's executive-produced by Joaquin Phoenix.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Super Frenchie

Get your thrills from this profile of Matthias Giraud, the French pro skier and BASE jumper (a sport that involves jumping over buildings, antenna, spans, and earth, using a parachute to land) whose extreme mountain-side stunts go beyond anything you, I, or even Tom Cruise could ever imagine. More than just an adrenaline rush, the film also captures the athlete's personal life as he witnesses the birth of his first child, forcing him to question (or at least justify) his risky lifestyle. "A strong man accepts his mortality; a weak man is consumed by his fear of the inevitable," says Giraud. Fair enough!

Grand Cinema - Tacoma (and streaming via SIFF)

Starting Friday

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Monsters, Inc. (Thurs), Spider-Man: Far from Home (Tues), Bohemian Rhapsody (Wed)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Cruella (Thurs, Sat-Sun, Tues-Wed), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday & Monday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Raya and the Last Dragon (Thurs-Sun), Cruella (Thurs-Sun), A Quiet Place Part II (Thurs-Sun), Wrath of Man (Thurs-Sun)

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Shelton

This week : Cruella (Fri, Sun-Mon), Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri, Sun-Mon)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This week: Cruella (Friday-Monday), Raya and the Last Dragon (Friday-Monday)

STILL PLAYING

Cruella

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Various theaters

Dream Horse

Various theaters

The Dry

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

The Killing of Two Lovers

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

The Paper Tigers

Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)

A Quiet Place Part II

Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Various theaters

The Truffle Hunters

Grand Cinema - Tacoma