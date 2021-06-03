Weekly Watch List: Super Frenchie, Lisey's Story, and More

Take this weekend's rainy forecast as an opportunity to catch up on new indies and blockbusters hitting virtual and IRL screens, from Grímur Hákonarson's darkly funny Icelandic pastoral The County to the Stephen King-adapted miniseries Lisey's Story to a new installment of the supernatural horror franchise The Conjuring. Plus, don't forget that the next iteration of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guide to drive-in movies.
Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
Ahead of the Curve
What would you do to start the lesbian magazine of your dreams if banks wouldn't give you a loan? Back in the '90s, after realizing that homophobia rendered traditional investment opportunities a bust, Franco Stevens took out a bunch of credit cards and bet her borrowed money on racehorses in order to get enough cash to go to press with her legendary publication Curve. With a score by the great Meshell Ndegeocello, this doc tells her gutsy story and shows how she's still working to amplify the voices of queer women.
Northwest Film Forum
The County
Icelandic director Grímur Hákonarson (whose 2015 film Rams won the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes) is keeping the Nordic pastoral alive with this fable about a middle-aged dairy farmer who rebels against the corrupt local cooperative that rules her small town. She tries to garner support, but her friends and neighbors leave her in the lurch, revealing just how powerless the townspeople are against their leaders.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
Film Festivals
2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour
Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.
Northwest Film Forum
All week
Newly Streaming: Nationwide
Lisey's Story
Adapted from the 2006 Stephen King novel by the king of horror himself, this limited series stars Julianne Moore as the widow of a respected author (Clive Owen) whose stories reflected the scary alternate reality he often found himself in. She discovers a series of clues that promise to absolve the mystery of his death, and along the way she gets sucked into the same dark world.
Apple TV+
Starting Friday
Loki
Tom Hiddleston is just weasely enough to pull off the role of the trickster god Loki in Marvel's latest TV venture, in which the character steps out of his brother's shadow to offer his talents to Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) on an adventure that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Vulture notes that new episodes come on Wednesdays, the day named for the Norse god Odin. Coincidence?
Disney+
Starting Wednesday
Sweet Tooth
A deer-boy hybrid hightails it to Colorado where he hears there's a safe place for his antlered kind. With the help of a lone hunter who saves his life, his post-apocalyptic journey is full of Bridge to Terabithia-like scenes and plenty of shady characters.
Netflix
Starting Friday
In-Person Screenings
NEW THIS WEEK
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Paranormal investigators Scully and Mulder Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) are assigned to the case of a man who pleads demonic possession in defense of murdering someone in the woods. The profusion of shrill sound effects and jump scares will leave fans of this supernatural horror franchise feeling sated.
Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)
Starting Friday
Gunda
A mother pig, a flock of chickens, and a herd of cows take the place of human subjects in Victor Kossakowsky's sleepy, experimental portrait of non-human life. You shouldn't be at all surprised to learn that it's executive-produced by Joaquin Phoenix.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Starting Friday
Super Frenchie
Get your thrills from this profile of Matthias Giraud, the French pro skier and BASE jumper (a sport that involves jumping over buildings, antenna, spans, and earth, using a parachute to land) whose extreme mountain-side stunts go beyond anything you, I, or even Tom Cruise could ever imagine. More than just an adrenaline rush, the film also captures the athlete's personal life as he witnesses the birth of his first child, forcing him to question (or at least justify) his risky lifestyle. "A strong man accepts his mortality; a weak man is consumed by his fear of the inevitable," says Giraud. Fair enough!
Grand Cinema - Tacoma (and streaming via SIFF)
Starting Friday
DRIVE-INS
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Redmond
This week: Monsters, Inc. (Thurs), Spider-Man: Far from Home (Tues), Bohemian Rhapsody (Wed)
Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre
Oak Harbor
This week: Cruella (Thurs, Sat-Sun, Tues-Wed), A Quiet Place Part II (Friday & Monday)
Rodeo Drive-In
Bremerton
This week: Raya and the Last Dragon (Thurs-Sun), Cruella (Thurs-Sun), A Quiet Place Part II (Thurs-Sun), Wrath of Man (Thurs-Sun)
Skyline Drive-In Theatre
Shelton
This week: Cruella (Fri, Sun-Mon), Raya and the Last Dragon (Fri, Sun-Mon)
Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In
Port Townsend
This week: Cruella (Friday-Monday), Raya and the Last Dragon (Friday-Monday)
STILL PLAYING
Cruella
Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Various theaters
Dream Horse
Various theaters
The Dry
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
The Killing of Two Lovers
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
The Paper Tigers
Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)
A Quiet Place Part II
Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Various theaters
The Truffle Hunters
Grand Cinema - Tacoma