Weekly Watch List: The Dry, The Princess Bride, and More

The Best Movies Streaming and Playing in Seattle Theaters: May 20-26, 2021

A Seattle International Film Festival entry (The Dry), a quotable classic (The Princess Bride), and not one but two films about small-town Welsh visionaries (Rockfield and Dream Horse) hit virtual and in-person screens this week. Plus, if you're feeling spooky, the 2020 edition of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is now on-demand, and the next iteration is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guides to drive-in movies and other streaming events this week.

Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

Punk the Capital

Bad Brains, Henry Rollins, and Ian MacKaye make appearances in this doc that traces the early days of punk in Reagan-era Washington, D.C. "This movie isn’t meant to touch on every single detail of Washington, D.C.’s well-documented punk scene," reads a Film Threat review. "Instead, it gives us a strong overview of the biggest movers and shakers within this community and encourages us to seek out more where we can."

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm

Hannah Berryman's documentary is a rock maven's delight, chronicling a Welsh pig and dairy farm's 1970s transformation into a "free-to-fail" studio for Black Sabbath, the Boo Radleys, Oasis, and other genre giants of yore.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Spring Blossom

If you're in the market for a French indie movie rife with ennui and adolescent crises of identity, hang your hat on this Suzanne Lindon drama about a teenager who grows bored of her friends and takes up with an older man.

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

Virtual Moving History – Jimmy Mar

The Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound is continuing to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by digging into its collection of interviews conducted by the Wing Luke Museum in the mid-'90s. This installment brings a 1996 talk with Jimmy Mar of the Yick Fung Company, one of the original import/export businesses in Seattle's Chinatown-ID.

Northwest Film Forum

Sunday only

Sponsored

When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit

A young Jewish girl and her family flee Nazi Germany for unfamiliar territory in Caroline Link's adaptation of the novel by Judith Kerr.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Film Festivals

HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3

The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.

EverOut

Friday-Saturday

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Army of the Dead

The director of Dawn of the Dead is back with a zombie flick that hits all those loud, crashing summer blockbuster notes. Army follows a group of mercenaries who decide to pull off a heist in a quarantined zone of Las Vegas crawling with the undead. What could go wrong?

Netflix

Starting Friday

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

Patton Oswalt voices M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), a combative antihero dealing with disasters at home and in the workplace, in this chaotic-looking animated Marvel series.

Hulu

Starting Friday

Solos

Sci-fi settings help tell stories about the human condition in this star-studded anthology series with Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, and others.

Amazon Prime

Starting Friday

In Treatment

The stresses and horrors of this past year have caused a lot of people to seek professional counseling for the first time, and they've also caused HBO to bring back this acclaimed drama series about the practice of an empathetic psychotherapist (Uzo Aduba), which originally aired in 2018 and starred Gabriel Byrne.

HBO Max

Starting Sunday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

Dream Horse

If it stars Toni Collette, we will watch it, and this adaptation of Dark Horse, Louise Osmond’s 2015 documentary about a racehorse bred by a small-town Welsh bartender (or, in this fictionalized case, a grocery store clerk), looks delightful.

Various theaters

Starting Friday

The Dry

A tortured Melbourne detective (Eric Bana, returning to his Australian roots) goes back to his outback hometown of Kiewarra to investigate the death of a childhood friend.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : Wayne's World (Thurs May 20), The Princess Bride (Tues May 25), The Wizard of Oz (Wed May 26)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (May 21 & 23-24), Ghostbusters (May 21 & 23-24), Bon Jovi Live Concert Film (Sat May 22)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Those Who Wish Me Dead (May 19-23), Godzilla vs. Kong (May 19-23), Scoob! (May 21-23), Blithe Spirit (May 21-23)

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Port Townsend

This week: Scoob! (May 21-23), Mortal Kombat (May 21-23)

STILL PLAYING

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Various theaters

The Father

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Godzilla vs. Kong

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

In the Earth

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Limbo

Regal Meridian and Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Minari

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Mortal Kombat

Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max

Nomadland

Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma (also streaming on Hulu)

The Paper Tigers

Cinemark Lincoln Square and Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)

Profile

Various theaters

A Quiet Place Part II

Ark Lodge

Raya and the Last Dragon

Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)

Separation

Regal Meridian

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Various theaters

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Various theaters and HBO Max

Together Together

Ark Lodge

The Truffle Hunters

Varsity Theatre & Grand Cinema - Tacoma