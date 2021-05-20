Weekly Watch List: The Dry, The Princess Bride, and More

A Seattle International Film Festival entry (The Dry), a quotable classic (The Princess Bride), and not one but two films about small-town Welsh visionaries (Rockfield and Dream Horse) hit virtual and in-person screens this week. Plus, if you're feeling spooky, the 2020 edition of The Stranger's horror short-film festival SLAY is now on-demand, and the next iteration is accepting submissions through September 15! For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guides to drive-in movies and other streaming events this week.
Newly Streaming: Local Connection
Punk the Capital
Bad Brains, Henry Rollins, and Ian MacKaye make appearances in this doc that traces the early days of punk in Reagan-era Washington, D.C. "This movie isn’t meant to touch on every single detail of Washington, D.C.’s well-documented punk scene," reads a Film Threat review. "Instead, it gives us a strong overview of the biggest movers and shakers within this community and encourages us to seek out more where we can."
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm
Hannah Berryman's documentary is a rock maven's delight, chronicling a Welsh pig and dairy farm's 1970s transformation into a "free-to-fail" studio for Black Sabbath, the Boo Radleys, Oasis, and other genre giants of yore.
SIFF
Starting Friday
Spring Blossom
If you're in the market for a French indie movie rife with ennui and adolescent crises of identity, hang your hat on this Suzanne Lindon drama about a teenager who grows bored of her friends and takes up with an older man.
Grand Illusion
Starting Friday
Virtual Moving History – Jimmy Mar
The Moving Image Preservation of Puget Sound is continuing to celebrate AAPI Heritage Month by digging into its collection of interviews conducted by the Wing Luke Museum in the mid-'90s. This installment brings a 1996 talk with Jimmy Mar of the Yick Fung Company, one of the original import/export businesses in Seattle's Chinatown-ID.
Northwest Film Forum
Sunday only
When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit
A young Jewish girl and her family flee Nazi Germany for unfamiliar territory in Caroline Link's adaptation of the novel by Judith Kerr.
SIFF
Starting Friday
Film Festivals
HUMP! Greatest Hits - Volume 3
The HUMP! team is bringing back some fan-favorite amateur porn shorts from 2015-2018 in the third volume of the festival's streamable compilations.
EverOut
Friday-Saturday
2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour
Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.
Northwest Film Forum
All week
Newly Streaming: Nationwide
Army of the Dead
The director of Dawn of the Dead is back with a zombie flick that hits all those loud, crashing summer blockbuster notes. Army follows a group of mercenaries who decide to pull off a heist in a quarantined zone of Las Vegas crawling with the undead. What could go wrong?
Netflix
Starting Friday
Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.
Patton Oswalt voices M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing), a combative antihero dealing with disasters at home and in the workplace, in this chaotic-looking animated Marvel series.
Hulu
Starting Friday
Solos
Sci-fi settings help tell stories about the human condition in this star-studded anthology series with Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Anthony Mackie, Constance Wu, and others.
Amazon Prime
Starting Friday
In Treatment
The stresses and horrors of this past year have caused a lot of people to seek professional counseling for the first time, and they've also caused HBO to bring back this acclaimed drama series about the practice of an empathetic psychotherapist (Uzo Aduba), which originally aired in 2018 and starred Gabriel Byrne.
HBO Max
Starting Sunday
In-Person Screenings
NEW THIS WEEK
Dream Horse
If it stars Toni Collette, we will watch it, and this adaptation of Dark Horse, Louise Osmond’s 2015 documentary about a racehorse bred by a small-town Welsh bartender (or, in this fictionalized case, a grocery store clerk), looks delightful.
Various theaters
Starting Friday
The Dry
A tortured Melbourne detective (Eric Bana, returning to his Australian roots) goes back to his outback hometown of Kiewarra to investigate the death of a childhood friend.
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Starting Friday
DRIVE-INS
BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park
Redmond
This week: Wayne's World (Thurs May 20), The Princess Bride (Tues May 25), The Wizard of Oz (Wed May 26)
Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre
Oak Harbor
This week: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (May 21 & 23-24), Ghostbusters (May 21 & 23-24), Bon Jovi Live Concert Film (Sat May 22)
Rodeo Drive-In
Bremerton
This week: Those Who Wish Me Dead (May 19-23), Godzilla vs. Kong (May 19-23), Scoob! (May 21-23), Blithe Spirit (May 21-23)
Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In
Port Townsend
This week: Scoob! (May 21-23), Mortal Kombat (May 21-23)
STILL PLAYING
Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
Various theaters
The Father
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Godzilla vs. Kong
Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max
In the Earth
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Limbo
Regal Meridian and Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Minari
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Mortal Kombat
Various theaters and streaming on HBO Max
Nomadland
Ark Lodge and Grand Cinema - Tacoma (also streaming on Hulu)
The Paper Tigers
Cinemark Lincoln Square and Admiral Theater (and streaming via Northwest Film Forum and VOD)
Profile
Various theaters
A Quiet Place Part II
Ark Lodge
Raya and the Last Dragon
Various theaters (also streaming on Disney+)
Separation
Regal Meridian
Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Various theaters
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street
Grand Cinema - Tacoma
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Various theaters and HBO Max
Together Together
Ark Lodge
The Truffle Hunters
Varsity Theatre & Grand Cinema - Tacoma