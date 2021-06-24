Weekly Watch List: Truman and Tennessee, False Positive, and More

Whether you take your computer into the cool oasis of your bathroom or you opt for an air-conditioned theater, watching movies is an ideal way to shield yourself from the impending heatwave. See our picks for this week below, from Teona Strugar Mitevska's rebellious God Exists, Her Name is Petrunya to the literary doc Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation to the Twitter-thread-inspired Zola. For more options, check out our on-demand calendar or our guide to drive-in movies.

Jump to: Streaming: Local Connection | Film Festivals | Streaming: Nationwide | Playing in Theaters

Newly Streaming: Local Connection

The American Sector

Filmmakers Courtney Stephens (Terra Femme) and Pacho Velez (Manakamana) travel across the United States seeking out the scattered fragments of the Berlin Wall, and the people they talk to along the way (at a Chicago subway station, at a Seattle food court, on a famous street in Los Angeles) offer different versions of the wall's history through their own experiences. "For each person, the wall means something explicit about freedom, democracy, and patriotism, but implicit in these descriptions are ideas about propaganda, indoctrination, our intergenerational relationships with history, and the broken promises of capitalism," writes The Nation.

Northwest Film Forum

Starting Friday

Enfant Terrible

This Pride edition of the Goethe Pop Up series German Cinema Now! brings Oskar Roehler's biopic of the egocentric filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder (who's widely regarded as the progenitor of the New German Cinema movement) to the screen. Instead of glossing over the late artist's abusive behavior toward his friends and lovers (and literally everyone he meets) and glorifying him as an icon, the film, which uses quick movement and sweaty lighting to great effect, draws out the subject's "art matters more than people" shtick until its absurdity becomes obvious.

Northwest Film Forum

Thursday only

2Everything 2Terrible 2: Tokyo Drift

The found-footage collective Everything is Terrible! (who pride themselves on having collected 15,000 Jerry Maguire VHS tapes and having remade The Holy Mountain out of dog footage) present this beautiful disaster of a VHS compilation featuring "singing babies, perfect killing machines, mid-90s beefcake, and much, much more, including the most adorable Antichrist the world has ever seen!"

Grand Illusion

Starting Friday

God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya

Fed up with being overlooked by her community, a badass lady shirks the traditions of her small Macedonian town by participating in an event (a competition that involves jumping into the river to retrieve a wooden cross) meant for a men-only religious group.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Sponsored

Sun Children

There's nothing Goonies-like about Iranian director Majid Majidi's drama that follows three school children who, run down from doing petty crimes to support their families, agree to help a man find a hidden treasure buried in a local cemetery.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Truman and Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Friends, literary icons, and professional rivals Truman Capote and Tennessee Williams are given dual attention in this documentary that combines archival interview footage with voice-overs from actors Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto.

SIFF

Starting Friday

Virtual Film Festivals

2021 Sundance Institute Indigenous Short Film Tour

Directed by Indigenous filmmakers, these seven short films span the fiction, documentary, animated, and experimental genres and were plucked from the most recent Sundance Film Festival. We're particularly excited to watch Canadian filmmaker Alisi Telengut's "The Fourfold," which explores Indigenous worldviews from Mongolia and Siberia through hand-crafted dreamscapes that resemble moving oil paintings.

Northwest Film Forum

All week

Newly Streaming: Nationwide

Conan Finale

Conan O'Brien's long-running late-night talk show will air for one last episode, closing with special guest Dana Carvey of Wayne's World.

TBS

Thursday only

False Positive

In a pivot from comedy to horror lite, Broad City's Ilana Glazer plays a married woman who suspects her unborn child (with which she became pregnant after an artificial insemination procedure performed by evil doctor Pierce Brosnan) might be possessed by the devil. If the Rosemary's Baby parallels are as strong as they appear to be in the trailer, her husband (Justin Theroux) is in on it.

Hulu

Starting Friday

Mary J. Blige’s My Life

Living R&B/hip-hop legend Mary J. Blige pulls back the curtain on the making of her 1994 LP My Life, detailing how the personal struggles she was facing at the time inspired the record.

Amazon Prime

Starting Friday

In-Person Screenings

NEW THIS WEEK

F9

The ninth installment of Fast & Furious doesn't have great reviews, but that surely won't stop fans from continuing their allegiance to the franchise. Whether or not you go see it, we highly recommend you listen to Griffin Newman's hilarious Iconography ode to its star, Vin Diesel.

Various theaters

Midsommar (Director's Cut)

If you just can't get enough of Ari Aster's 2019 horror about a young woman who accompanies her horrible boyfriend and his horrible friends to a Swedish commune that turns out to be a cult that is preparing for a summer solstice celebration where humans are sacrificed and love spells are cast with pubic-hair cocktails, you should go see the director's cut.

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

Starting Friday

Zola

A'Ziah King, whose Twitter saga of a strip club road trip gone awry went viral in 2015, takes the reins on this film adaptation of the wild true story, which, starring Taylour Paige, fleshes out King's now-famed trip to Florida with fellow dancer Jessica (Riley Keough).

Various theaters

Starting Tuesday

DRIVE-INS

BECU Drive-in Movies at Marymoor Park

Redmond

This week : The Sandlot (Thursday), The Breakfast Club (Wednesday)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Oak Harbor

This week : F9 (Friday-Sunday), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Friday-Sunday)

Rodeo Drive-In

Bremerton

This week : Peter Rabbit 2 (Friday-Sunday), Cruella (Friday-Sunday), The Conjuring 3 (Friday-Sunday), The Nun (Friday-Sunday), A Quiet Place II (Friday-Sunday), Spiral (Friday-Sunday), Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (Friday-Sunday)

STILL PLAYING

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Cruella

Various theaters (and for rent on Disney+)

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

Regal Meridian & Cinemark Lincoln Square - Bellevue

In the Heights

Various theaters (and streaming on HBO Max)

Queen Bees

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

A Quiet Place Part II

Various theaters

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Grand Cinema - Tacoma

The Sparks Brothers

Various theaters