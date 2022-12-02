EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food Specials

We're Giving Away Money for Drinking Holiday Cocktails!

During Our Inaugural Holiday Drink Week from December 5–11
by EverOut Staff
December 2, 2022
Like
Share
Three9 Lounge's Tiki Nog.
'Tis the season for wintry libations, and we've got the perfect way to celebrate: The Stranger & EverOut's Holiday Drink Week! For one week only, you'll find 16 one-of-a-kind holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. 
 
You can find all of the details about Holiday Drink Week on EverOut, where you can like the drinks you want to try to save them for later. You can even curate your own list based on a theme, like which drinks are in your neighborhood. All you have to do is click the Like / Add To A List buttons on any drink, like this one. Handy, right?
 
And now for the best part: If you make a Holiday Drink Week list on EverOut and make it public, you'll have a shot at winning $150! Here's how to enter:
 

We'll give away $150 each to three lucky winners. Each drink on your list counts as an extra entry. If we like your list, we may also feature it on our Holiday Drink Week hub, so have fun with it!

To get started, click here to make a new list (make sure to make it public!). You can also make a list from any Holiday Drink Week listing—just click "Add to a List."

 

We'll accept entries until 11:59 pm on Monday, December 12, and we'll pick the winners on Tuesday, December 13. In the meantime, enjoy those cocktails!

