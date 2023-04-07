We're Hiring a Culture Calendar Editor!

EverOut, The Stranger and the Portland Mercury's go-to going out guide, is hiring a Culture Calendar Editor in Seattle. We're in search of someone who's on the pulse of what's happening in Seattle and Portland and is eager to share their passion for what's happening in these cities.
If you're the person who immediately texts your group chat as soon as you hear about a cool new pop-up or opening, this may be the position for you. We're looking for someone who's plugged into what's popular but also knows how to find unique, under-the-radar things to do.
The Culture Calendar Editor will be responsible for pitching and writing several weekly articles about things to do. This person will predominantly write about seasonal and holiday happenings, community events, and festivals, along with anything else fun and interesting for the general public, which could be anything from plant sales to major sports playoffs.
The Culture Calendar Editor will be expected to stay on top of the latest local and national cultural happenings and social media trends. They will also be expected to regularly attend cultural events to take photos and videos that can be used to create original content for social media and the website.
While this is predominantly a writing position, this person should also be comfortable with behind-the-scenes work, as some event data entry will be required.
This is a full-time position, with salary negotiations starting at $40,000 annually, depending on experience. Though the job is remote, the Culture Calendar Editor must live in Seattle and be intimately familiar with Portland.
Responsibilities include:
- Own EverOut's culture beat, which includes festivals, community gatherings, geek events, sports and recreation, and markets, plus seasonal events like Pride, Halloween, and New Year's Eve
- Write 2-5 weekly list-style and blog-style articles about culture-related events and things to do in Seattle and Portland
- Pitch creative ideas for these articles to EverOut's Head of Content
- Routinely check social media and other local outlets to remain intimately familiar with trends and cultural happenings in Seattle and Portland
- Regularly attend cultural events in Seattle, and shoot photos and video to be used on social media and the website
- Post articles, photos, and videos on social media
- Use EverOut’s custom content management system to enter and edit culture events
- Manage culture-related email submissions from event organizers
Ideal candidate should have:
- Strong writing skills and the ability to motivate our readers to get out and experience Seattle and Portland through the written word
- Deep understanding of the PNW culture scene
- Acute sense of what events are popular and what would be interesting to our readers
- The creativity to come up with original, timely, and relevant weekly article ideas
- Comfort with both working behind the scenes and getting out and talking to people at events
- Excellent attention to detail and organization
- Basic HTML knowledge
- Proficiency with social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok
- Basic photography or video skills
- Previous experience working at a publication or website
- The ability to work quickly and efficiently under deadlines
- A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player
Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply!
We offer:
- Medical, dental, and vision insurance
- Employee assistance program
- Simple IRA with company match
- Remote work schedule
- We are an EEO employer
If you’re interested, please send PDF versions of your resume and cover letter to jobs@everout.com by 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023. In your cover letter, please tell us about three upcoming festivals or community events in Seattle that you're particularly excited about.