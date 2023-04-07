We're Hiring a Culture Calendar Editor!

EverOut, The Stranger and the Portland Mercury's go-to going out guide, is hiring a Culture Calendar Editor in Seattle. We're in search of someone who's on the pulse of what's happening in Seattle and Portland and is eager to share their passion for what's happening in these cities.

If you're the person who immediately texts your group chat as soon as you hear about a cool new pop-up or opening, this may be the position for you. We're looking for someone who's plugged into what's popular but also knows how to find unique, under-the-radar things to do.

The Culture Calendar Editor will be responsible for pitching and writing several weekly articles about things to do. This person will predominantly write about seasonal and holiday happenings, community events, and festivals, along with anything else fun and interesting for the general public, which could be anything from plant sales to major sports playoffs.

The Culture Calendar Editor will be expected to stay on top of the latest local and national cultural happenings and social media trends. They will also be expected to regularly attend cultural events to take photos and videos that can be used to create original content for social media and the website.

While this is predominantly a writing position, this person should also be comfortable with behind-the-scenes work, as some event data entry will be required.

This is a full-time position, with salary negotiations starting at $40,000 annually, depending on experience. Though the job is remote, the Culture Calendar Editor must live in Seattle and be intimately familiar with Portland.

Responsibilities include:

Own EverOut's culture beat, which includes festivals, community gatherings, geek events, sports and recreation, and markets, plus seasonal events like Pride, Halloween, and New Year's Eve

Write 2-5 weekly list-style and blog-style articles about culture-related events and things to do in Seattle and Portland

Pitch creative ideas for these articles to EverOut's Head of Content

Routinely check social media and other local outlets to remain intimately familiar with trends and cultural happenings in Seattle and Portland

Regularly attend cultural events in Seattle, and shoot photos and video to be used on social media and the website

Post articles, photos, and videos on social media

Use EverOut’s custom content management system to enter and edit culture events

Manage culture-related email submissions from event organizers

Ideal candidate should have:

Strong writing skills and the ability to motivate our readers to get out and experience Seattle and Portland through the written word

Deep understanding of the PNW culture scene

Acute sense of what events are popular and what would be interesting to our readers

The creativity to come up with original, timely, and relevant weekly article ideas

Comfort with both working behind the scenes and getting out and talking to people at events

Excellent attention to detail and organization

Basic HTML knowledge

Proficiency with social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok

Basic photography or video skills

Previous experience working at a publication or website

The ability to work quickly and efficiently under deadlines

A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply!

We offer:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Employee assistance program

Simple IRA with company match

Remote work schedule

We are an EEO employer

If you’re interested, please send PDF versions of your resume and cover letter to jobs@everout.com by 11:59 pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023. In your cover letter, please tell us about three upcoming festivals or community events in Seattle that you're particularly excited about.