We're Hiring a Music Calendar Editor!

Live music is back in the Northwest! Our Portland and Seattle music calendars are at the heart of EverOut, and we're looking for a dedicated Music Calendar Editor to help them be their best selves.

If you're a stickler for details, you're comfortable with behind-the-scenes work, and you love going to live shows, this could be the position for you.

We're in search of an energetic, hardworking, self-starter who is dedicated to our mission of making EverOut the most comprehensive resource for local events on the internet. This position will consist largely of creating listings for music shows using our custom content management system, as well as scouring venue websites and social media for new shows and managing email submissions. The ideal candidate should also be a strong writer, as writing some event descriptions for music events will be involved, but this is primarily not a writing position.

Though the job is remote, candidates must live in either Seattle or Portland and be intimately familiar with the music scene in both. Experience at a publication or in another fast-paced, deadline-driven environment where accuracy is key is preferred.

Responsibilities include:

Use EverOut’s custom content management system to enter and edit calendar events

Maintain and frequently check a database of music venues in both Seattle and Portland

Manage email submissions from promoters and venues

Work with EverOut's Head of Content to ensure events are entered in a timely fashion

Assist with selecting music events to be included in EverOut articles

Assist with weekly event news lists of on-sale announcements

Write short descriptions of bands and music events as needed

Assist with data entry for other types of events as needed

Required skills and experience:

Data entry/database experience

Excellent attention to detail and organization

Basic HTML knowledge

Deep understanding of the PNW music scene

Strong writing skills

The ability to work quickly and efficiently under deadlines

A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player

This is a full-time, remote position. EverOut's working hours are 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Monday-Friday. The starting salary is around $35,000. Benefits include health insurance, dental, vision, paid vacation, paid sick leave, IRA matching, and annual salary review.

If you’re interested, please send a resume and cover letter to hello@everout.com by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, November 3. In your cover letter, please tell us about three of your favorite local bands.

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color and members of the LGTBQ+ community to apply.