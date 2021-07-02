We're Hiring an Arts Editor!

EverOut is a new and growing website devoted to things to do in the Pacific Northwest, brought to you by The Stranger and the Portland Mercury. We’re looking for a full-time arts editor to join our team and help us continue our mission of being the go-to entertainment resource for Seattle and Portland. This person will write about everything from art galleries to music festivals to community picnics and be responsible for entering events into EverOut's content management system to keep our calendars up-to-date.

We’re in search of a smart, detail-oriented, energetic person who's an excellent writer and is comfortable with behind-the-scenes, nitty-gritty work. Ideal candidates are also in the know about the arts and entertainment scenes in Seattle and Portland. If you're the go-to person in your friend group who makes plans for a night out, we want to hear from you!

Sponsored

Though the job is remote, candidates should live in Seattle but have some familiarity with Portland. Experience at a publication or in another fast-paced, deadline-driven environment where accuracy is key is preferred.

Responsibilities include:

Write 8-10 articles per week about things to do in Seattle and Portland

Search an established list of web-based sources for upcoming events to add to EverOut’s calendar listings

Enter events and locations into EverOut’s web system

Create and schedule weekly email newsletter campaigns using Mailchimp

Post articles to social media

Keep the EverOut Portland and EverOut Seattle homepages fresh and up-to-date using our custom backend web system

Stay up-to-date on things to do in Seattle and Portland and pitch occasional articles about trending topics

Skills and Experience

Exceptional writing skills

Deep understanding of the Seattle arts and entertainment scene, and familiarity with Portland's

Basic HTML knowledge

Social media savvy—experience with newer platforms like TikTok a plus

Comfort with behind-the-scenes work

Excellent attention to detail and organization

Ability to multi-task and stay on top of deadlines

A proactive, fast-learning, and self-motivated team player

Experience with databases and Mailchimp a plus

Note: We know that not everyone receives the same professional or educational opportunities, so if you don’t meet all the above qualifications but still think you’d be a good fit, please apply! We especially encourage people of color and members of the LGTBQ+ community to apply.

This is a full-time, remote position. EverOut's working hours are 9:30 am-5:30 pm, Monday-Friday.

If you’re interested, please send a resume and cover letter to hello@everout.com by 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 18. In your cover letter, please tell us about three of your favorite local artists, events, or venues in Seattle.