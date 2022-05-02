Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2022 in Seattle

TOP EVENTS

Celebra Nuestra Cultura!

Every year, El Centro de la Raza hosts a party around Cinco de Mayo to celebrate the richness of Mexican American culture. This year's event will feature local artisans and musicians, food from their food incubator program, and more.

Plaza Roberto Maestas, Beacon Hill

Green Lake Cinco De Mayo Block Party

Tacos Guaymas in Green Lake is now known as Tulum Cantina, but the beloved local restaurant will still go all out for Cinco. Expect music from DJs Tony G, J Plaga, and Gordo Davinci and live performances from Revolver Rock, Latin Rose, and Tequila Rock. Plus, steel your stomach for a jalapeño eating contest, margarita drink specials, and tons of delicious Mexican food.

Tacos Guaymas, Green Lake

Sponsored

Sabor Fest

This art-centric Cinco de Mayo celebration centers the Latin American diaspora in the Pacific Northwest with food, live music, photography, tattooing, drag events, and more at select Ballard and Belltown venues. Currently on the lineup: musicians Tres Leches and Brujita XO at Hotel Albatross and Proyecto MC at Jupiter Bar, visual artist Carlos Martinez at La Carta de Oaxaca, drag queens Queen Andrew Scott and Victoria Amoré at Percy's, and a tattoo party at King's Hardware. El Moose, Sabine, Hazlewood, and Hattie's Hat in Ballard, along with Ronette's Bar in Belltown, will also participate, with activities yet to be announced.

Various locations, Ballard and Belltown

Taco City Taqueria Cinco de Mayo

This taqueria, which recently launched a Belltown location, is hosting a party at its original Columbia City location with food and drink specials, a live performance by the Marshall Law Band, and DJ sets by JusMoni, DJ Topspin (a.k.a. Blendiana Jones), and Supreme La Rock.

Taco City, Columbia City



See all Cinco de Mayo 2022 events in Seattle.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Frelard Tamales

Get all the requisite provisions for your Cinco celebration from the community-focused tamaleria Frelard Tamales, which is selling mini tamale three-packs, pozole, mole oaxaqueño, horchata, agua de piña, rice and beans, guacamole, green and red salsas, Mexican crema, and pickled carrots and onions, with both meat and vegan options.

Green Lake

Pickup, delivery



Imperial Lounge

This Peruvian cocktail lounge in Belltown will celebrate the holiday with plenty of margaritas, tacos, and nachos.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Jackalope Tex-Mex & Cantina

The Tex-Mex spinoff of the local barbecue chain Jack's BBQ is teaming up with Espolon Tequila and Campari Spirits to offer a variety of food and drink specials for Cinco de Mayo.

Columbia City

Pickup, dine-in



Mission Cantina

As per annual tradition, this West Seattle restaurant will mark the occasion with a pig roast and food and drink specials.

West Seattle

Dine-in



Ounces

This West Seattle beer bar will keep the Mexican craft beer specials flowing all night long, with tacos and Mexican food provided by Llama Fusion Food Truck.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



Pecado Bueno

Join this local chain (at both Fremont and Eastlake locations) as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo all weekend with cornhole, live music, and delicious Mexican food.

Eastlake, Fremont

Dine-in



Red Star Taco Bar

Throw back some tequila shots, enjoy drink specials, and enter a piñata raffle at Fremont's communist-themed taco spot, which will have a live DJ to set the mood.

Fremont

Dine-in



South Town Pie

This South Park pizzeria is getting in the spirit with a special Cinco de Mayo-inspired pie, made with a black bean base, mozzarella, longaniza sausage, nopales, fresh cilantro, cotija cheese, and pickled red onions.

South Park

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Tres Lecheria

Wallingford's award-winning tres leches cake specialist (as seen on the Food Network and on Netflix's baking competition Sugar Rush: Christmas) is going all out with a special "churro fiesta" tres leches cake flavor, four flavors of horchata, art from local businesses Amano Seattle and MariGlvn for sale, and extended hours with outdoor seating.

Wallingford

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

OTHER MEXICAN RESTAURANTS WE LOVE

Birrieria Tijuana

The heart of Birrieria Tijuana's menu is, of course, the birria: beef slow-simmered with spices and chiles until it is so gloriously sloppy and greasy and napkin-eviscerating as to be soporific. This meat is then arranged in various near-interchangeable permutations of griddled corn tortillas and gooey white cheese, running the gamut from tacos to mulitas (meat and cheese sandwiched by tortillas). One of the very best things you can order here is the vampiro, an open-faced taco with a layer of melted cheese and a stratum of shredded beef atop a fried tortilla. If you're lucky, you'll get one where the cheese has crisped up into burnished, lacy, frico-like edges the color of a penny. Similarly, the oozy, crunchy queso tacos are a satisfying showcase for the same flavors. Whatever your order may be, it requires a cup of the palliative consommé, a beef soup that arrives mouth-burningly hot in a Styrofoam container, pools of fat shimmering on the surface. People who know what they're doing dip their tacos in this.

Burien, Everett, Lakewood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Carmelo's Tacos

This family-owned taco counter on Capitol Hill quickly won over the hearts of Seattleites with its excellent Mexico City-style street tacos and launched a sit-down location on First Hill last year. Former Stranger writer and editor Christopher Frizzelle wrote in 2019, "I've yet to eat a better taco on Capitol Hill. The other places? Get out of here. Any place that pulls their tortillas out of a bag before serving them to you is automatically disqualified from consideration (and that's most places). Last year, I spent a week in Mexico City, trying and failing to find a taco as good as the ones at Carmelo's."

Capitol Hill, First Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Gorditos

If volume is your dining priority, you can hardly do better than this cheap and cheerful Mexican joint's famous $10.85 "grande burrito," more commonly known as the "baby burrito"—so named because it is the size of an actual infant. (To really drive this fact home, the restaurant has plastered a wall with photos featuring customers' newborns posed beside their foil-wrapped counterparts for scale, like some wacky alternative-universe Anne Geddes gallery.) Order it "wet" for a couple more bucks if you're feeling flush, or simply zhuzh it up with the assortment of fresh salsas from the salsa bar.

Greenwood

Pickup



La Conasupo Market

In central Mexico, Sunday morning belongs to barbacoa—traditional slow-roasted lamb cooked overnight in a pit. The closest thing to driving into the hills of Hidalgo here in Seattle is making your way down the aisles of this Greenwood area Mexican market on the weekends. Behind the rows of chilies and cans of hominy, the space opens up: Piñatas decorate the ceiling and families gather for celebrations. The fragrant, rich meat, imbued with the flavors of a long roast, comes by the taco or by the pound, often accompanied by its usual partner—a soup made from the drippings called consommé. NAOMI TOMKY

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Raíz

Chef Ricardo Valdes (who has previously worked at Delancey and the London Plane and ran the now-closed walk-up window El Xolo inside Nacho Borracho ) and his friend Kenny Villegas run this cozy cafe, which they describe as "PNW meets CDMX." Expect Mexican-inspired dishes with local ingredients, like tortillas with whipped pork fat, smoky potatoes with crema, and albondigas with tomatillo salsa.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in