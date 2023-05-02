Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2023 in Seattle

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

OTHER EVENTS WE RECOMMEND

El Centro de la Raza Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Every year, Latino/Chicano-centered nonprofit El Centro de la Raza hosts a spirited Cinco de Mayo shindig to celebrate the richness of Mexican American culture and commemorate the country's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. This year's event will offer up more of what visitors have loved in past years, including local artisans and musicians, delicious cultural dishes, and much more.

(Sat May 6, Roberto Maestas Festival Street, Beacon Hill)

The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Festival

It's right there in the name—this Cinco de Mayo festival has pretty much everything you could ever want out of an event celebrating the 5th of May (or in this case, the 5th through 8th of May). We're talking mariachi bands, Azteca dancers, salsa lessons, runway drag, food and drink specials at Taqueria Cantina, and "lots of ENCANTO!" We're not entirely sure what that means in this context, but this event is co-organized by Encanto Arts, a nonprofit focused on engaging underserved youth in Washington State, so it must be a good thing.

(May 5–7, Harbor Steps, Downtown)

The Cumbieros

The Cumbieros, a Seattle-based band comprised of musicians from Chile, Brazil, and North America that combines traditional Colombian cumbia with ska and rock, will play an early set on Cinco de Mayo.

(Fri May 5, High Dive, Fremont)

Gozadera: Cinco de Mayo

Seattle's premier queer Latino dance party Gozadera will celebrate Cinco de Mayo with their first-ever party at their new Capitol Hill location featuring the self-proclaimed "Authentic Mexican Drag Queen" Isabella De La Rosa, DJ Luis, and go-go legend Papi Wade.

(Fri May 5, Julia’s Restaurant, Capitol Hill)

Taco City Taqueria Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Local rapper Jarv Dee will host this Columbia City taqueria’s Cinco de Mayo extravaganza, with food and drink specials all day and music by DJs ALL$TaTe, Jordan Qu, and Marvelous.

(Fri May 5, Taco City Taqueria, Columbia City)

Cinco de Mayo: The Battle of Puebla, Before & Since

For a more traditional take on the holiday, check out this concert featuring Orquesta Northwest and the Ballard Civic Orchestra. Don't expect any tequila shots here (it is a Monday evening, after all!), but instead a "musical representation of La Batalla de Puebla, featuring French and Mexican music, and illuminating the true origins of 'Cinco de Mayo.'" There will also be folkloric dance to round out the evening.

(Mon May 8, Opera Center, Uptown)

See all Cinco de Mayo 2023 events in Seattle.

MORE MEXICAN RESTAURANTS WE LOVE

Birrieria Tijuana

The heart of Birrieria Tijuana's menu is, of course, the birria: beef slow-simmered with spices and chiles until it is so gloriously sloppy and greasy and napkin-eviscerating as to be soporific. This meat is then arranged in various near-interchangeable permutations of griddled corn tortillas and gooey white cheese, running the gamut from tacos to mulitas (meat and cheese sandwiched by tortillas). One of the very best things you can order here is the vampiro, an open-faced taco with a layer of melted cheese and a stratum of shredded beef atop a fried tortilla. If you're lucky, you'll get one where the cheese has crisped up into burnished, lacy, frico-like edges the color of a penny. Similarly, the oozy, crunchy queso tacos are a satisfying showcase for the same flavors. Whatever your order may be, it requires a cup of the palliative consommé, a beef soup that arrives mouth-burningly hot in a Styrofoam container, pools of fat shimmering on the surface. People who know what they're doing dip their tacos in this.

Burien, Everett, Lakewood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Carmelo's Tacos

This family-owned taco counter on Capitol Hill quickly won over the hearts of Seattleites with its excellent Mexico City-style street tacos and launched a sit-down location on First Hill last year. Former Stranger writer and editor Christopher Frizzelle wrote in 2019, "I've yet to eat a better taco on Capitol Hill. The other places? Get out of here. Any place that pulls their tortillas out of a bag before serving them to you is automatically disqualified from consideration (and that's most places). Last year, I spent a week in Mexico City, trying and failing to find a taco as good as the ones at Carmelo's."

Capitol Hill, First Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Gorditos

If volume is your dining priority, you can hardly do better than this cheap and cheerful Mexican joint's famous $10.85 "grande burrito," more commonly known as the "baby burrito"—so named because it is the size of an actual infant. (To really drive this fact home, the restaurant has plastered a wall with photos featuring customers' newborns posed beside their foil-wrapped counterparts for scale, like some wacky alternative-universe Anne Geddes gallery.) Order it "wet" for a couple more bucks if you're feeling flush, or simply zhuzh it up with the assortment of fresh salsas from the salsa bar.

Greenwood

Pickup



La Conasupo Market

In central Mexico, Sunday morning belongs to barbacoa—traditional slow-roasted lamb cooked overnight in a pit. The closest thing to driving into the hills of Hidalgo here in Seattle is making your way down the aisles of this Greenwood area Mexican market on the weekends. Behind the rows of chilies and cans of hominy, the space opens up: Piñatas decorate the ceiling and families gather for celebrations. The fragrant, rich meat, imbued with the flavors of a long roast, comes by the taco or by the pound, often accompanied by its usual partner—a soup made from the drippings called consommé. NAOMI TOMKY

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in