Where to Celebrate Father's Day 2023 in Seattle

FOOD & DRINK

Bourbon Steak

Distinguished dads will surely be blissed out by Bourbon Steak's "Dad's Happy Meal," which comes complete with a Proper Ranch bone-in pork chop, natural au jus, roasted sweet potato, and a "Monty Burns" cocktail (small-batch whiskey, vermouth, Benedictine, black walnut, and lemon).

Downtown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Copperworks Distilling Company

If your dad already has a closet stuffed to the brim with neckties, why not give him the gift of an experience? Copperworks Distilling will offer free tours (normally $20) for all fathers this weekend (5 pm on Friday, June 16 and 2 pm and 4 pm on Saturday, June 17). Reservations are encouraged due to limited space—dads can snag a spot at tours@copperworksdistilling.com while non-dads can secure their reservations here. You can also give him something to brag about by booking him a spot to bottle his own single-cask whiskey, with slots from June 13-18 available.

Seattle Waterfront

In-person



Hyatt Regency Lake Washington

The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington is offering a "choose your own adventure" buffet of Father's Day experiences: Take him to a Reuben's Brews tap takeover at the hotel restaurant Water's Table , let him savor boozy root beer floats (with non-alcoholic options for kids) on the dock at Dock & Drink , and/or treat him to Father's Day flights at Sip Lounge. A list of groan-inducing dad jokes can also be provided at any location (if you don't mind encouraging him).

Renton

Dine-in



Lady Yum

Indulge Pop's penchant for chocolate with a set of macarons in four different flavors (Whopper, s'mores, espresso fudge, and mint chocolate chip).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

If there's one thing dads love more than puns, it's mustaches. Whether or not your dad is sporting a full-on Tom Selleck 'stache, he'll probably appreciate Mighty-O's limited-edition mustache doughnuts, available in-store in limited quantities from June 17-18.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Stonehouse Cafe

This Rainier Beach cafe is using the occasion of Father's Day to relaunch its popular "Bubbles and Brunch" event series, with food specials, buckets of beer, and mimosa carafes. Best of all, reservations are not required, so if you procrastinated on Father's Day plans, this might be the spot for you.

Rainier Beach

Dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

Catch up with your dad over a leisurely afternoon tea party with plenty of sweets. (Don't worry—if your dad prefers IPA to oolong, they'll also have beer available.)

Various locations

PIckup, dine-in

OTHER EVENTS DADS MAY LIKE

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Samantha Bee: Your Favorite Woman

Samantha Bee, The Daily Show sharpshooter (and longest-serving correspondent of all time), will buzz into the Pacific Northwest on the heels of her TBS show Full Frontal's cancellation. Don't get too teary-eyed for Bee, though—she's bouncing back with this stage show, which continues to bring her bracing, myth-debunking vision to audiences to make complex issues more accessible. "Nothing much is happening in the world of women’s bodily autonomy, so I am taking it upon myself to teach the parts of sex ed that should’ve been taught by your gym teacher," says Bee. (Insert your own joke about "the birds and the bees" here.) Your dyed-in-the-wool liberal dad probably already digs Bee's style—why not surprise him with tickets to the show for Father's Day? LINDSAY COSTELLO

Moore Theatre

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

If your dad is a Deadhead or Phishhead, consider turning him on to Aussie rock jammers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, whom Mercury contributor Chris Sutton described as a cross between "Thee Oh Sees' aggressively raw work ethic" and "the Flaming Lips' visionary shape-shifting." The ensemble will take over the scenic outdoor stage at Carnation Farms for two nights in support of their 23rd (!) studio album, Changes. Don't miss opening sets from Filipino rock band Kamikaze Palm Tree and the mysterious DJ Crenshaw. AUDREY VANN

Remlinger Farms

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Ballard Brewed Father's Day Weekend Beer Fest!

The beer aficionado in your life is likely very sad that the Washington Brewers Festival was cancelled this year, but tell them to take heart: The breweries of Ballard have taken it upon themselves to feature two different Washington beers as guest taps over Father's Day weekend. One ticket gets you a commemorative glass and eight tokens good for a five-ounce sample of beer from either the venue's own selection or its guest beers. Plot your own beer crawl across the neighborhood and give your dad some inspiration for his home-brewing habit. JULIANNE BELL

Various locations across Ballard

Summer Concerts at the Ballard Locks 2023

From June through September, live music performances from symphonic bands, show choirs, jazz trios, and more will echo through the picturesque gardens by the Ballard Locks. This Father's Day weekend the series will host the Mustangs Northwest Classic Car Show with a performance from the Elliot Bay Pipe Band. AUDREY VANN

Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Ballard

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Fenders on Front Street 2023

Score some cool points with the old man this Father's Day by bringing him to this vintage streetcar show of classic cars and motorcycles from across the state. They'll be parked in Issaquah's historic downtown district, so prep for a day of old-school Americana fun with live music, food trucks, vendors, and an award ceremony. If that's not wholesome enough for you, head to Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In afterward—the '50s-inspired haunt boasts all the burgers, floats, and chili cheese fries your dad's heart desires. LINDSAY COSTELLO

Downtown Issaquah Association

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth

Canada’s Barenaked Ladies are, in the words of esteemed Stranger music critic Dave Segal, "the aural equivalent of khaki trousers," and they are likely your dad's favorite band. They're also extremely successful rock musicians who have managed to swing themselves onto the nostalgia circuit for sold-out tour stops for the last few summers. They'll be joined on their Last Summer on Earth Tour by Semisonic and Del Amitri. AUDREY VANN

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville

Ken Jennings with Tom Nissley — '100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife

Jeopardy! host and gameshow GOAT Ken Jennings will drop by Third Place Books to chat travel at this Father's Day celebration of his new book, 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife. Jetsetting dads (and the vacation-curious) should dig Jennings' writing style, which centers "destinations to die for"—you'll scope out spots from Dante’s Inferno and NBC’s The Good Place. That's quite a range! Jennings will be joined in conversation by Phinney Books owner, author, and fellow Jeopardy! champ Tom Nissley. LINDSAY COSTELLO

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park