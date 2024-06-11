Hellbent Brewing Company Like List
Hellbent invites you to "juice up" Father's Day with a four-pack of their Lucky Juiciano Hazy IPA, which is made with a blend of Ekuanot, Mosaic, Simcoe, Sabro, and El Dorado hops and "bursting with coconut, stone fruit, and just the right amount of bitterness."
Olympic Hills
Lady Yum
Indulge Pop's penchant for chocolate with a set of macarons in four different flavors (chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate Hennessy, espresso fudge, chocolate, and mint chocolate chip). Or treat him to a sampler of Lady Yum's classic flavors.
Various locations
Old Stove Brewing Company
On Father's Day, this Pike Place brewpub will pander to dads with both meat AND booze—a bratwurst special featuring house-made sausage links and a summer cocktail special poking fun at questionable paternal fashion choices with the name "Socks and Sandals" (rum, banana liqueur, and orgeat), in addition to a selection of other cocktails and craft beer.
Pike Place Market
Red Cow
Whiskey connoisseur dads will likely love this Ethan Stowell brasserie's special Father's Day Manhattan, made with Ransom Spirits rye barley wheat whiskey and sweet vermouth.
Central District
The Stonehouse Cafe
This Rainier Beach cafe is hosting a Father's Day edition of its popular "Bubbles and Brunch" event series, with food specials, buckets of beer, mimosa carafes, and DJ tunes. Best of all, reservations are not required, so if you procrastinated on Father's Day plans, this might be the spot for you.
Rainier Beach
Trophy Cupcakes
If there's one thing dads love more than puns, it's mustaches. Whether your dad is clean-shaven or sporting a full-on Tom Selleck 'stache, he'll probably appreciate Trophy's mustache-themed cupcake dozen. If that's not his style, they've also got cupcakes inspired by the Seahawks, golf, Pearl Jam, the Mariners, and The Mandalorian.
Various locations
Where to Celebrate Father's Day 2024 in Seattle
Beer, Bratwurst, and More
June 11, 2024
This Father's Day, thank your father figure for all the sage advice and corny jokes with a feast fit for a king. Whether he prefers beer or chocolate, we've got your back with food and drink specials and gift ideas. For more ideas, check out our Father's Day calendar and our food and drink guide.