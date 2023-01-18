Where to Celebrate Lunar New Year 2023 in Seattle

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Ba Bar and Monsoon

From January 19-26, Seattle's stylish Vietnamese mini-chain Ba Bar will celebrate with bánh tét and chả lụa (traditional sticky rice cake and Vietnamese pork sausage). Plus, if you drop by on January 21, you'll receive a lucky envelope with your meal and could win a $25 gift card, a bag of madeleines, or soft serve ice cream (available at the Capitol Hill location only). Ba Bar's sibling Monsoon will also serve a special menu of Vietnamese favorites through January 23.

South Lake Union, Capitol Hill, University District, Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Boombox Bar

The White Center bar will kick off the holiday on January 21 with food and drink specials, karaoke, fortunes, and red envelopes galore.

White Center

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Chengdu Taste

The Chinese words for orange and tangerine closely resemble the words for luck and wealth, so they're popular around the holiday. The chain Chengdu Taste, which chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt has referred to as "the best Sichuan restaurant in America," is offering adorable tangerine butter cookies provided by Cafe Canuc from January 22-23.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

The Flour Box

Baker Pamela Vuong's acclaimed doughnut shop the Flour Box, which was recently a semifinalist for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Baker, has unveiled its first monthly menu of the year, with a bevy of flavors inspired by Lunar New Year. The lineup includes jasmine milk tea, sweet taro, red bean cream, and gen-matcha cream.

Hillman City

Pickup, dine-in

Fuji Bakery

The impeccable French-Japanese bakery is paying homage to the Year of the Rabbit with sweet bunny macarons.

Chinatown-International District, Interbay

Pickup, dine-in

Kiki Bakery & Cafe

This bakery has sticky rice cakes and colorful confections available for pre-order for Lunar New Year.

Haller Lake

Pickup, delivery

Lady M Cake Boutique

Sanrio fanatics won't want to miss this one: This chain known for its signature mille crêpes cakes is now offering a limited-edition Lunar New Year set emblazoned with the character My Melody, complete with a matching greeting card, envelope, and gift bag.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Lark

Chef John Sundstrom's celebrated Capitol Hill restaurant will serve a Lunar New Year feast on January 25 with dishes like hoisin beef tongue steam buns, shrimp foie gras shumai, Dungeness crab with chili garlic noodles, ginger-scallion noodles, mochi cake, and black sesame caramel chocolate chunk cookies. Unfortunately, it's currently sold out, but a waitlist is available.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Lazy Cow Bakery

This plant-based bakery, which also runs the Latinx mutual aid organization Casa del Xolo, will sling a bevy of vegan Chinese pastries, including pineapple buns, almond cookies, and vegan egg tarts, on Sunday, January 22.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune, so it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. They'll host a kick-off party with new beer releases, red envelope giveaways, merch, and dim sum treats from January 21-22, followed by a dog-friendly gathering on January 25, a makers and bakers night on January 27, and a finale on January 28.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in

Macadons

Impress your friends and family with custom-printed Lunar New Year macaron sets with tea from Miro Tea .

Renton

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ông Lắm Bistro

This new Vietnamese restaurant will host its grand opening on the first day of Lunar New Year (January 21) and will offer happy hour all day long. Plus, the spot will have a tree festooned with lucky envelopes stuffed with money and discounts.

Roosevelt

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Plenty of Clouds and Noodle/Bar

On Saturday and Sunday, Plenty of Clouds will serve specials like smoked duck and mushroom spring rolls, stir-fried rice cakes, Sichuan-style fried whole fish, and nian gao (sweet rice cakes traditionally served during Lunar New Year), while its sibling Noodle/Bar will have shrimp and watercress spring rolls, longevity noodles, lionhead meatballs, and almond butter cookies.

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union

Pickup, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

The Central District shop is celebrating the weekend of January 21-22 with festive red and gold mochi doughnuts adorned with rabbit cookies. Pre-orders are recommended.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in

Saint Bread

The charming Portage Bay bakery is serving special melonpan imprinted with rabbit designs.

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in

Sugar Bakery & Cafe

The local bakeshop will sell gold-dusted chocolate raspberry croissants from January 20-21.

First Hill, Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

EVENTS

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

AZN GLO: Lunar New Year

Local drag gem Kylie Mooncakes will host a whimsical dance party for Asian and QTBIPOC folks in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Release your stress with sets from DJs Rowan Ruthless and Pretty Please, appearances from drag legends Gaysha Starr, Aleksa Manila, and Alessandra Hunt, and performances from go-go dancers Aries Moschino, Cruz, Chanel, and RubÍ Venus.

Neumos, 9 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

Canton Bebop Pop-Up

Chef Christine Li will serve up her unique take on "soy sauce Western" cuisine, exploring the foods of the Chinese diaspora in Western culture with Cantonese influences. This edition will feature "Chinese alfredo" longevity noodles, radish cakes, prosperity pork, and mochi cakes, plus a special cake from baker Kristi Sue Yamamoto.

La Dive, noon until sold out

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

Lunar New Year at Pacific Place

The Mak Fai Kung Fu Club will head to Pacific Place for a free lion dance and dragon performance. Attendees can invite in the Year of the Rabbit (and some good luck!) with lantern-making and origami activities.

Pacific Place, 11 am-1 pm

Lunar New Year on Pier 62

Usher in the Year of the Rabbit at this waterfront celebration, where attendees can watch Mak Fai Kung Fu Club's lion dance featuring drums, cymbals, and, weather allowing, jongs (balancing poles). Food trucks will offer up bites and hot bevvies on site, and the event also celebrates the opening of public fire pits on Pier 62, so there'll be plenty of ways to stay warm.

Pier 62, 2-4 pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 28

2023 Lunar New Year Fair

Hop into the Year of the Rabbit at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance with firecrackers, raffles, ceramics and calligraphy sessions, and a family-friendly storytime.

Saturday, 10 am-3 pm

MONDAY, JANUARY 30

Lunar New Year Feast

Take part in a five-course feast with dishes symbolizing wealth, family unity, longevity, prosperity, and fullness, complemented by five different beers from Lucky Envelope Brewing.

Latona Pub, 5-10 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Rabbit

This Year of the Rabbit celebration will give you something to hop about with Chinese cultural dance, live entertainment, and vendor booths. Don't miss out on the much-loved neighborhood food walk, which will offer scrumptious bites from Chinatown-ID businesses.

Hing Hay Park, 10 am-3 pm

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Celebrate the good luck that the Year of the Rabbit holds with Seattle Asian Art Museum's artsy Lunar New Year offerings, including a community mural session with artist Juliana Kang Robinson, storytime and art-making with artist/author Julie Kim, and a lion dance by Mak Fai Kung Fu.

Seattle Asian Art Museum, 11 am-2 pm

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Seattle Night Market: Lunar New Year

The Lunar New Year edition of this popular night market will include a "Drunken Dragon" performance from Mak Fai Kung Fu Dragon & Lion Dance Association. Aside from that, you can expect the standard market trappings, including makers, food trucks, DJs, and a bar.

Fremont Sunday Market, 5-11 pm

JANUARY 21-FEBRUARY 26

Monyee Chau and Tu'er Shen: a Lunar New Year installation

Queer Taiwanese/Chinese artist Monyee Chau’s site-specific window installation celebrates the Lunar New Year with the curious tale of the Chinese folk deity Tu’er Shen, a rabbit who acts as "patron and protector of same-sex affairs."

The Grocery Studios