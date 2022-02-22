Show Me
Food & Drink

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras 2022 in Seattle

Beignets, King Cake, and More
by Audrey Vann and Julianne Bell
February 22, 2022
Revel in a Mardi Gras feast at Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack. (Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack)
Mardi Gras, the pre-Lent celebration of extravagance and excess, is next Tuesday, March 1. Even if a trip to New Orleans isn't in the cards for you, you can still celebrate in style with our list of places to get king cake, beignets, Hurricane cocktails, and other food and drink specials from local businesses like Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, Jet City Beignet, and Where Ya At Matt, plus events like Polyrhythmics "Poly Gras Cinq" with Futurenot and Dolly & The DJ: Mardi Gras Divas. Laissez les bons temps rouler (let the good times roll)!


SPECIALS

Byen Bakeri Add to a List  
The charming Scandinavian bakery is offering semlor, sweet cardamom buns with almond filling and whipped cream that are traditionally eaten on Fat Tuesday for a little indulgence before Lent.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery

Crawfish King Add to a List
This Viet-Cajun spot offers crawfish boils for a decadent feast worthy of Mardi Gras. Stranger contributor Megan van Huygen wrote, "They offer all the usual shellfish characters—lobster, a few species of crab, mussels, clams, headless and headful shrimp, others—and you can pick one of their preordained shellfish combos or just assemble your own and pay per pound. They sauce it all up and dump it on the table (on a plastic tablecloth) and it’s a giant marvelous mess and will get in your hair and behind your glasses...We were dazzled by every single thing about this place and will probably be back for lunch, like, tomorrow."
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack Add to a List
This family-run destination for Caribbean soul food celebrates Mardi Gras with Cajun specials every year. This year's lineup may include jambalaya, crawfish Monica, shrimp and andouille sausage grits, red beans and rice, hurricane cocktails, and more.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in

Jet City Beignet Add to a List
Just in time for Mardi Gras, this beignet purveyor is now distributing fry-at-home frozen beignets at all Metropolitan Market locations. They'll also be popping up Add to a List at Highland Park Corner Store Add to a List this Saturday to kick off the festivities.
Various locations
Pickup

Le Panier Add to a List
The French patisserie’s golden, flaky galette des rois is available through March 1 and comes with a ceramic fève (porcelain figurine), along with a regal gold crown for the lucky person who finds it in their slice. Special orders are encouraged.
Downtown
Pickup

Petit Pierre Bakery Add to a List
This French bakery in Magnolia is slinging king cakes in three flavors: apple cinnamon raisin, Nutella, and almond frangipane.
Magnolia
Pickup

Piroshki on 3rd Add to a List
In honor of Mardi Gras, the Russian cafe and bakery is injecting some Creole flavor into its monthly special, a jambalaya piroshki made with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, andouille sausage, chicken, and spices, available for pre-order or walk-in. A vegan version made with spicy Beyond Meat sausages and soy curls is also available.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ridgewood Bottle & Tap Add to a List
Inspired by Cloudburst Brewing's stormy name, Ridgewood Bottle & Tap turned their tropical-leaning Who's In Charge Here double IPA into a slushie version of the most iconic of Mardi Gras cocktails—the Hurricane. Their "Cloudburst Slurricane" includes passionfruit, orange, lime, and house-made grenadine molasses and is available in limited supply.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in

Seattle Biscuit Company
For even more boozy action, this Pike Place staple has a variety of festive drinks, including Mardi Gras punch (a fruity take on the Hurricane with Ron Abuelo Anejo rum, organic acerola berry juice, and grenadine), Pimm's Cup No. 7, milk punch, and "Sunrise on Tchoupitoulas" (Pimm's, ALOO gin, and Prosecco). In a nod to classic Mardi Gras revelry, you can even add on your own personal Chambong in order to guzzle the latter as quickly as possible.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Sugar Bakery
The First Hill bakery bakes king cake with a buttery brioche dough and a choice of filling: bourbon pecan, vanilla cream cheese, or brown sugar cinnamon. It’s adorned with colored sugar and beads and comes with a plastic baby inside. Whole cakes, which serve 10-12 people, can be pre-ordered online and are available through March 6.
Queen Anne, First Hill
Pickup, delivery

Toulouse Petit Kitchen & Lounge Add to a List
It's Mardi Gras year-round at this longtime Cajun and Creole favorite, which offers dishes like jambalaya, fried chicken, seafood gumbo, shrimp and grits, beignets, and pork cheeks confit hash (which was once featured on the Food Network show The Best Thing I Ever Ate).
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Where Ya At Matt Add to a List
Matt Lewis's NOLA-style truck is selling classic king cakes for pre-order with 24 hours' notice, available for pickup at any truck pop-up location or at the business's Ballard commissary kitchen. If you just want a taste, you can also grab a slice from the truck.
Various locations
Pickup

Zylberschtein's Add to a List
Pinehurst's popular bagel destination took inspiration from Mardi Gras for its two February specials, a Cajun-inspired Dutch crunch bagel and a spicy-sweet peppadew cream cheese.
Pinehurst
Pickup, delivery

EVENTS

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

Polyrhythmics "Poly Gras Cinq" with Futurenot Add to a List
Spend Mardi Gras getting down to soulful, funky Afrobeat fusion with Polyrhythmics and Futurenot for their fifth annual "Poly Gras Cinq" party.
(Nectar, Fremont)

South Hudson Music Project Presents: Mardi Gras Add to a List
Come down to celebrate Fat Tuesday with some authentic New Orleans jazz brought to you by Royal Room regulars guitarist Danny Godinez, bassist Andy Stoller, drummer Ehssan Karimi, pianist Daniel Walker, and many more.
(The Royal Room, Columbia City)

Union’s Mardi Gras / Fat Tuesday Party Add to a List
The gay bar Union will host a rowdy Mardi Gras bash with food and drink specials and plenty of beads.
(Union, Capitol Hill)

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Dolly & The DJ: Mardi Gras Divas Add to a List
Seattle's seven-foot-tall drag queen Dolly Madison will get you in the Mardi Gras spirit with a night of music from your favorite legendary divas. Dress is your most festive attire! This means beads, sequins, more beads, and more sequins. 
(Admiral Pub, North Admiral)

