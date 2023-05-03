Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2023 in Seattle

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

Ba Sa

We're willing to bet your mom would love it if you surprised her with a day trip to Bainbridge Island, complete with a meal at the acclaimed Ba Sa. Sibling chefs Trinh and Thai Nguyen drew inspiration from their own mother and some of her favorite dishes to create their "An Sang Voi Me" brunch menu, with items such as pho cuon (pho rice rolls), banh mi chao (Vietnamese-style banh mi served in a sizzling pan), eggs Benedict with a choice of kalbi beef or pork belly, crab fried rice, and Hanoi-style pho (stir-fried beef with spring onion, pho broth, and Chinese doughnuts). Plus, you'll be able to sip Vietnamese coffee, brunch cocktails, and mimosa flights in between bites.

Bainbridge Island



Here Today Brewery & Kitchen

If beer and pastries are a couple of your mom's favorite things, bring her to enjoy both at the vibey brewery Here Today. Maddy O’Donnell's pop-up Maddy's Bakeshop, which will be slinging sweet and savory croissants and pleasingly squiggly floral cakes from 11 am-3 pm. (The cakes are even gluten-free, so moms with dietary restrictions are in luck.) She'll be sure to appreciate the pastel vaporwave digs and inventive beers, as well as savory brunch fare like breakfast tacos and migas.

Seattle Waterfront



L'Oursin

I've heard certain Seattle food industry veterans joke that "Muscadet is every day," because the refreshing, bone-dry Loire Valley wine (pronounced "muh-skuh-day") is versatile enough for any and all occasions. That goes for Mother's Day, too: The charming French bistro L'Oursin will host a Muscadet and oyster happy hour from 4-7 pm on the holiday, with guest winemakers Fred and Claire Niger from France-based Domaine de l'Écu (one of the world's top Muscadet makers). They promise the "crispiest of crispy mineral bomb white wines" and plenty of briny bivalves.

Central District



Petit Pierre Bakery

Skip the crowded restaurants and opt for a Mother's Day at home with an assist from the quaint Petit Pierre Bakery. Their Mother's Day breakfast pack comes with your choice of six, nine, or twelve flaky breakfast pastries, your choice of sparkling wine (Dibon Cava Rosé, Champagne Moutard Rosé, or Six Peaks Brut Rosé), and a swoon-worthy bundle of blooms from Magnolia-based Acorn Floral. Other options include quiches, lemon meringue tarts, and fresh berry tarts. Pre-orders must be placed by 11:55 pm on May 11 for pickup or delivery on Mother's Day.

Greenwood, Magnolia



Temple Pastries

The bakeshop Temple Pastries, known for its exquisite sourdough baked goods, will have a variety of specials for Mother's Day. Treat your mom to a tangy Meyer lemon tart with a crisp sablé shell, baked almond cream, Meyer lemon curd, Meyer lemon whipped ganache, and strawberry gel—basically "strawberry lemonade in dessert form," according to Temple Pastries. That and other holiday specials are available for pre-order for pickup on May 14 and will be available in the shop beginning May 10.

Central District

OTHER RECOMMENDED EVENTS

15th Annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival

If you somehow haven't heard the news, moms love flowers. It's kind of their thing. Sure, there are probably a few moms out there who detest locally sourced, sustainably grown bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies, but they can head to this Mother's Day improv gig instead, where there'll be nary a bloom in sight. That just leaves more flowers for the rest of us!! Meanwhile, you and your mom should drop by the 15th annual Flower Festival at Pike Place, where you'll find over 35 local farms offering up seasonal bouquets for your mama, plus live busker music. LC

(May 13–14, Pike Place Market)

BonsaiFEST!

Have you ever looked at a tree and been like, "This is great and all, but what if it were smaller?" If so, bonsai are your best bet. Pacific Bonsai Museum’s annual BonsaiFEST! will bring together bonsai fans and the bonsai-curious for a day of celebration of the artsy, portable trees again this year. The event boasts live bonsai care demonstrations, docent-led tours of the bonsai collection, a nature-lover's merch shop, and an audio tour option. Bring your mom, who almost certainly enjoys cool, small things and avant-garde botanicals. LC

(May 13–14, Pacific Bonsai Museum, Federal Way)

May Plant Sale - Mother's Day Weekend

Pop by the leafy Volunteer Park Conservatory and let your mom pick from an extensive selection of indoor plants, cacti, and succulents up for grabs as part of their Mother's Day plant sale. She's sure to spot something unexpected to greenify her living space (and impress her houseplant-happy friends). Green-thumbed experts will be on site with tips to help her find a perfect match for her home, and sales support the historic garden landmark. LC

(Sat May 13, Volunteer Park Conservatory, Capitol Hill)

Andrea Bocelli

Are you looking to wow your mom this Mother's Day? Leave it to the world-renowned, dulcet-toned, Italian opera crooner Andrea Bocelli with a larger-than-life arena concert featuring songs from his wide-ranging repertoire. Look forward to a soothing blend of early fan favorites, traditional arias, weepy love songs, and tracks off of his latest album, Believe. AV

(Sun May 14, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown)

Seattle Rock Orchestra Performs The Beatles: Abbey Road & Let It Be

Children of Beatlemaniac mothers, listen up! The self-proclaimed “coolest orchestra in town” will pay tribute to the Fab Four’s seminal rock masterpieces Abbey Road and Let It Be as they continue their Mother’s Day tradition of reimagining The Beatles’ classic albums. AV

(May 13–14, Moore Theatre, Belltown)

We Love You Mama! with Julia Francis, Carrie Biell, and Tekla Waterfield

Show your mom how much you love her by treating her to this blissfully early show featuring a bill of local singer-songwriters (and mothers themselves). Blues-rock gem Julia Francis will start the night with some serious Janis Joplin vibes. Afterward, Tekla Waterfield and Carrie Biell will mellow it out with some dreamy roots tunes. Don't forget to buy your mom a drink! AV

(Sun May 14, Tractor Tavern, Ballard)