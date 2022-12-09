Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Seattle

2022 has (almost) dissolved into history! No matter what kind of year you've had, December 31 is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a night out before the new year rolls around and you start eating more vegetables and drinking more water. So, in case watching the ball drop on TV with a bottle of Cook's won't cut it, we've rounded up 10 major events we think are especially worth your while this year. Check out our New Year's Eve calendar for even more events.

COMMUNITY

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle

This year's spectacle at the Space Needle promises to be "their biggest celebration ever," with the return of fireworks for the first time since before the pandemic. Get glam and scope out the pyrotechnics in person, or fuel up on champagne at home and tune into the live broadcast, which will have fancy-pants special effects that can only be seen via TV or live stream. Plus, stop by Seattle Center early in the night to catch a free set from Groove Nation inside the Armory, followed by a dance party with DJ Arson Nicki at the Fountain of Light before midnight.

(Space Needle, Uptown, free)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

New Year's Eve at Sky View Observatory

Channel your inner A-lister at this glitzy soiree hosted at the tallest building in the Pacific Northwest. You'll enjoy lofty views, free non-alcoholic sips, an open bar, snacks, sweets, DJ tunes from Opia Affect, and a champagne toast at midnight.

(Sky View Observatory, Downtown, $150)

New Year's Eve at Supernova

Don't be surprised if you walk away coated in sweat and confetti after a night of boogying to DJ sets and live music at this New Year's Eve extravaganza, which will also feature glitter-clad drag performers and eye-popping aerialists.

(Supernova Seattle, SoDo, $100 - $150)

NYE: Bosco's Midnight Request Line

Seattle's very own demon queen will return to the stage to spill the 2023 tea for this New Year's Eve bash. Hosted by Jane Don't, RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Bosco will join Queer/Bar's MX cast for the buzzy party, with tunes spun by DJ Baby Van Beezly.

(Queer Bar, Capitol Hill, $35 - $50)

SHINE - New Year's Eve 2023

"I don’t mean to be a fatalist here," writes Stranger arts editor Kim Selling, "but the spots of downtown and SLU-adjacent areas we know and love will not last forever, thanks to hungry ghost developers and rapidly expanding corporate campus tumors. For this reason, among many others, Kremwerk should be supported at all costs. So even if the complex’s annual NYE throwdown SHINE weren’t one of your best bets for dance music billing on the biggest party night of the year, I’d still tell you to get your ass to Minor Avenue." The venue’s three stages will be stacked with everything from upbeat house, dark techno, unrepentant disco, and acid camp club music.

(Kremwerk, Downtown, $17.85)

LIVE MUSIC

Artist Home's 9th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

For the ninth year running, Artist Home, the Seattle-based talent-buying, event-promoting, and artist-consulting collective, will host a New Year's Eve bash featuring artists with whom they've worked. Dance your way into 2023 with holiday-appropriate covers from members of Seattle bands of the rock, soul, folk, and pop variety, including Smokey Brights, Tomo Nakayama, Thunderpussy, Lisa Prank, Warren Dunes, King Youngblood, and plenty more.

(Tractor Tavern, Ballard, $45)

Night Bass New Year's Eve: AC Slater, Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y, and Jack Beats

What better way to kick off 2023 than with an evening booming night bass (that's AC Slater's signature hybrid of house music, UK garage, and a touch of old-school rave synths and breaks)? The LA-based EDM heavyweight will be joined by the multi-talented electronic soul artist Kaleena Zanders, British DJ Shift K3Y, and electronic music project Jack Beats.

(Showbox SoDo, SoDo, $35 - $55)

FOOD & DRINK

Lark New Year's Eve

Beneath the glow of the twinkling lights in Lark's dining room, sit down to a five-course dinner by chef John Sundstrom, with choices like caramelized Belgian endives, seared foie gras, Parmigiano Reggiano risotto, egg yolk and ricotta raviolo, Carman Ranch beef tenderloin, and caramelized quince tarte tatin. Optional add-ons include Shigoku oysters with champagne mignonette and white sturgeon caviar. Plus, you'll even go home with a brunch box for the next day, so you can start the year off on a high note with a potato, egg, and Manchego torta, pimento aioli, and caramel pecan monkey bread.

(Lark, Central District, $200)

FILM

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

"Rooooooxannnne!" Belt it out to Baz Luhrmann's feverish, theatrical love story Moulin Rouge! at this New Year's Eye screening and sing-along, which promises free "bling rings" and a music video countdown.

(SIFF Cinema Uptown, Uptown, $13 - $14)

PERFORMANCE

Xtreme Theatresports New Year's Eve Party

Start the new year on a funny foot at this fast-paced improv battle, where teams of off-the-cuff laugh masters will rely on audience votes to determine the comedy champions. Attendees will score hats, streamers, and a champagne toast at midnight.

(Unexpected Productions' Market Theater, Pike Place Market, $45 - $50)