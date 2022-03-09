Show Me
Food & Drink

Where to Celebrate Pi(e) Day 2022 In Seattle

A La Mode, Pagliacci, and More
by Julianne Bell
March 9, 2022
Like
Share
Make sure you're ready for Pi Day with some delightful baked goods from A La Mode Pies. (A La Mode Pies)
March 14 is Pi Day, the endearingly nerdy holiday where we honor everyone's favorite mathematical constant (π) with plenty of flaky, golden pies and melty pizzas. We've rounded up a list of places offering specials and pop-ups for the occasion, from A La Mode Pies to Pagliacci Pizza. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


A La Mode Pies
"Seattle's premier pie bakery" is taking pre-orders for pies in classic flavors like spiced apple, Blue Hawaiian, key lime, Mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry crumble, sour cherry, banana cream, and toasted coconut at both of its locations. (Due to a high volume of orders, delivery is not available on Pi Day.)
Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle
Pickup

Grayseas Pie Add to a List
This pop-up, launched by baker Gracie Santos as a way to cope with stress during quarantine, will sling handmade apple, cherry, and pumpkin pies at Distant Worlds Coffeehouse Add to a List on Sunday, March 13, the day before Pi Day. Pre-orders are required.
Roosevelt
Pickup

Macrina Bakery
The local bakery chain is now taking pre-orders for a selection of four adorably diminutive mini pies and tartlets: chocolate banana cream tarts, "very berry" tartlets, coconut cream tartlets, and raspberry Nutella hand pies. Full-sized berry pies and chocolate banana cream tarts are also available. Pre-orders must be placed by noon two days before pickup, and March 14 is the last day for pickup.
Various locations
Pickup

Pagliacci Pizza
Are your pie cravings of the cheesy pizza persuasion? Purchase any 11-inch pizza, and the pizza purveyors at Pagliacci will throw in a second 11-inch one for just $3.14 on Pi Day.
Various locations 
Pickup, delivery

Snohomish Pie Company
This cozy favorite with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace will have petite three-inch apple berry crumble pies festooned with pi symbols for the holiday, available on a first-come, first-served basis from March 13-14. Plus, the first 10 people in line will receive a free slice of the pie of their choice, new Pi Day merch will be available for sale, and there will be a raffle prize for free pie for a year. Pre-orders are not available, but the bakery's regular offerings are available with at least 24 hours' notice.
Mountlake Terrace
Pickup, dine-in

The Works Add to a List
Local baker Lauren Ko, known for the mind-bending geometric pie designs on her popular Instagram @lokokitchen, will demonstrate how to recreate her dazzling creations at home. Choose between Oreo crust with peanut butter filling or graham cracker crust with strawberry filling and leave with a ready-to-eat pie. (For more from Lauren, grab a copy of her book Pieometry at a local bookstore like Book Larder Add to a List or Elliott Bay Add to a List , or check out her list of local recommendations in our column Tell Us Something Good Add to a List .)
First Hill
In-person


