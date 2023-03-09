EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Food Specials

Where to Celebrate Pi(e) Day 2023 in Seattle

A La Mode, Macrina Bakery, and More
by Julianne Bell
March 9, 2023
Get your hands on some pint-sized pies from Flora Bakehouse. (Flora Bakehouse)
March 14 is Pi Day, the endearingly nerdy holiday where we honor everyone's favorite mathematical constant (π) with plenty of flaky, golden pies. We've rounded up a list of places offering specials and pop-ups for the occasion, from A La Mode Pies to Macrina Bakery. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


A La Mode Pies
"Seattle's premier pie bakery" is taking pre-orders for pies in classic flavors like spiced apple, Blue Hawaiian, key lime, Mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry crumble, sour cherry, banana cream, and toasted coconut at all three of its locations. Best of all, they've teamed up with a delivery service that will convey pie right to your door—what a time to be alive! Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for deliveries.
Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

The Flora Bakehouse Add to a List
According to a press release, Cafe Flora's Beacon Hill bakery sibling will sell adorably petite mini pies, including citrus, banoffee, salted caramel chocolate nut (vegan and gluten-free), and chocolate cream varieties, available exclusively on March 14 while supplies last. If you've got a yen for the savory, opt instead for their round focaccia pizza pie special, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil on house-made focaccia.
Beacon Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Grayseas Pies Add to a List and Hannyatou Add to a List
Pie for dinner can be your reality: Baker Gracie Santos' popular pop-up Grayseas Pies will join forces with chef Mutsuko Soma's sake bar Hannyatou to host a special pi(e) dinner, with three pie courses: cassava langka pie as the appetizer, chicken adobo pot pie as the main course, and pumpkin miso pie for dessert. Reservations will close by the end of the day on Sunday, March 12.
Fremont
Dine-in

Macrina Bakery
From March 13-19, the local bakery chain will stock a selection of four diminutive mini pies and tartlets: chocolate banana cream tarts, "very berry" tartlets, coconut cream tartlets, and mini maple apple pies. Pre-orders must be placed by noon two days in advance.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Pie Bar Add to a List
Milk's favorite cookie just got an upgrade: Pie Bar's limited-edition cookies and cream pie, available on Pi Day only, features whipped cream cheese filling, Oreo pieces, whipped cream, a chocolate swirl, and an Oreo crust. Limited walk-ins are available, but pre-orders are recommended to secure the goods. Orders will close at 7 pm this Saturday, March 11.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Snohomish Pie Company
This cozy favorite with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace will festoon its nine-inch pies with pi symbols for the holiday, available on a first-come, first-served basis from March 13-14. The rest of its regular menu will also be available.
Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish
Pickup, dine-in

