Where to Celebrate Pi(e) Day 2023 in Seattle



A La Mode Pies

"Seattle's premier pie bakery" is taking pre-orders for pies in classic flavors like spiced apple, Blue Hawaiian, key lime, Mexican chocolate mousse, strawberry rhubarb, raspberry crumble, sour cherry, banana cream, and toasted coconut at all three of its locations. Best of all, they've teamed up with a delivery service that will convey pie right to your door—what a time to be alive! Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for deliveries.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Flora Bakehouse

According to a press release, Cafe Flora's Beacon Hill bakery sibling will sell adorably petite mini pies, including citrus, banoffee, salted caramel chocolate nut (vegan and gluten-free), and chocolate cream varieties, available exclusively on March 14 while supplies last. If you've got a yen for the savory, opt instead for their round focaccia pizza pie special, with tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil on house-made focaccia.

Beacon Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Grayseas Pies and Hannyatou

Pie for dinner can be your reality: Baker Gracie Santos' popular pop-up Grayseas Pies will join forces with chef Mutsuko Soma's sake bar Hannyatou to host a special pi(e) dinner, with three pie courses: cassava langka pie as the appetizer, chicken adobo pot pie as the main course, and pumpkin miso pie for dessert. Reservations will close by the end of the day on Sunday, March 12.

Fremont

Dine-in



Macrina Bakery

From March 13-19, the local bakery chain will stock a selection of four diminutive mini pies and tartlets: chocolate banana cream tarts, "very berry" tartlets, coconut cream tartlets, and mini maple apple pies. Pre-orders must be placed by noon two days in advance.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Pie Bar

Milk's favorite cookie just got an upgrade: Pie Bar's limited-edition cookies and cream pie, available on Pi Day only, features whipped cream cheese filling, Oreo pieces, whipped cream, a chocolate swirl, and an Oreo crust. Limited walk-ins are available, but pre-orders are recommended to secure the goods. Orders will close at 7 pm this Saturday, March 11.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Snohomish Pie Company

This cozy favorite with locations in Snohomish and Mountlake Terrace will festoon its nine-inch pies with pi symbols for the holiday, available on a first-come, first-served basis from March 13-14. The rest of its regular menu will also be available.

Mountlake Terrace, Snohomish

Pickup, dine-in