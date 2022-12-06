Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas 2022 in Seattle

Altura Like Add to a List
This upscale Italian restaurant from chef Nathan Lockwood is accepting Christmas Eve reservations for both its dining room and its chef's counter.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Bluwater Bistro
If a three-course Christmas dinner with your choice of butternut squash soup or field green salad; prime rib, turkey, or ham; and pumpkin pie doesn't tempt you, maybe you'll be convinced by the waterfront view, poinsettias, Dickens-style carolers, and Christmas trees (including a 34-foot one in front of the restaurant). They also promise "no Mariah Carey songs," which could be a positive or negative depending on your point of view. Meals will be served on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Leschi
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Carrello
This Capitol Hill spot (another cozy joint from Nathan Lockwood) is celebrating Christmas Eve with a four-course meal that includes antipasti, pasta, entrees, and dessert. Vegetarian, pescatarian, and gluten-free options are available.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Damoori Kitchen
Magnolia's homestyle Lebanese restaurant is offering an à la carte Christmas menu with options such as leg of lamb, seared sockeye salmon, stuffed eggplant, saffron rice pilaf, potato leek gratin, tabouli, kibbeh balls, and more, as well as Lebanese and Levantine desserts like salted tahini caramels and pistachio baklava. Preorder by December 21 for pickup from 11 am-5:30 pm on December 23.
Magnolia
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
À la carte options available
Eden Hill
Impress your friends and family with a prepared brunch for four that comes with shoulder bacon shakshuka, avocado labneh, scallion herb salad, ciabatta bread, kale crunch salad, smoked salmon, and cinnamon rolls. Pickup is available from 12-4 pm on December 24.
Queen Anne
Pickup
The George
This swanky brasserie inside the Fairmont Olympic Hotel is serving a family-style meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, complete with nori sourdough, fried oysters, citrus-brined turkey, grilled strip steak, seared scallops, crispy Brussels sprouts, duck fat roasted yams and potatoes, sticky toffee pudding, and other dishes. If you'd prefer to stay in, they'll also be offering à la carte options.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
À la carte options available
Goldfinch Tavern
Chef Brian Doherty will prepare a three-course Christmas Eve feast with appetizer choices like salmon Caesar salad (with goldfish crackers!) and double duck consommé, followed by entrees like roasted turkey and honey smoked salmon. Cap off the meal with your choice of gingerbread crème brûlée or cardamom crème fraîche apple tart for dessert. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also offer a meal with bountiful appetizer and dessert buffets, your choice of entrees, and a children's menu.
Downtown
Dine-in
Kricket Club and Meesha
Chef/owner Preeti Agarwal's Fremont restaurant Meesha is serving a holiday feast on December 18—the menu features dal chawal arancini, saag paneer lasagna, prawn malai curry, and more. Agarwal's "refined but casual" spinoff Kricket Club will also offer a festive holiday feast of its own on December 21, with Bombay masala puffs, hara bhara kebabs, kanyakumari crab, shikanji pineapple popsicles, and other delights.
Ravenna, Fremont
Dine-in
Lady Jaye
The West Seattle cocktail bar and smokehouse has you covered with hot meals for Christmas Eve, with options that include smoked rib roasts, biscuits, confit turkey drumsticks, smoked pork loin, and braised wagyu beef brisket. Each option comes with two biscuits and three side dishes. Pickup is available from 1-3 pm on December 24.
West Seattle
Pickup
The Lakehouse
Chef Jason Wilson and chef de cuisine Thomas Cullen will serve a "refined and classic" four-course meal on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with options "ranging from prime rib to wild salmon to truffle risotto." A children's plate is also available.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Le Coin
The modern French neighborhood spot's four-course Christmas Eve menu features cozy dishes like apple and rutabaga soup, seared scallops, pasture-raised goose breast, Washington wagyu beef, Meyer lemon tarts, and gianduja custard. Both indoor and outdoor reservations are available.
Fremont
Dine-in
Maximilien
Francophiles will appreciate this charming Pike Place restaurant's traditional Christmas Eve "réveillon," which includes foie gras toast, smoked salmon with brioche, cream of turnips soup, braised monkfish, roasted beef tenderloin, a lobster tail, and tiramisu. Bonnie Birch will serenade guests on the accordion.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Plum Bistro
Chef Makini Howell has dedicated her vegan "Grandaddy's Southern Christmas dinner" to her father "Baba." The meal features a smoked maple glazed dinner roast or country fried tofu steaks; greens beans and potatoes; sweet cornbread with rosemary sage butter; mashed potatoes and gravy; candied yams with crunchy fried pecans; Howell's famous "mac and yease"; pear citrus cranberry sauce; and a choice of chocolate bundt cake with vanilla coffee bean caramel glaze or salted caramel apple crumble pie. Order by midnight on December 21 for pickup on December 24.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
À la carte options available
Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe
The classic Ballard seafood destination Ray's Boathouse has a three-course menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with choices such as celery root soup, smoked salmon rillettes, beef prime rib, seared confit duck legs, and eggnog mascarpone chocolate mousse cake. Its upstairs sibling Ray's Cafe will offer a streamlined version of the same menu on both days.
Ballard
Dine-in
STK Steakhouse
The trendy steakhouse chain is offering a luxe dinner with roasted prime rib, confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots, and black truffle madeira sauce, available for both takeout and dine-in.
Bellevue
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas 2022 in Seattle
Prime Rib, Roasted Turkey, and More
December 6, 2022
We all know the real reason for the season is holiday feasts, so here's our guide to where to find nourishment this Nöel season. You'll find everything you need to make your plans, plus places to pick up food if you're staying in this year. Be sure to hurry and make your reservations before these restaurants fill up.