Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas and New Year's Eve 2021 in Seattle

Log in to like events and restaurants, create your own lists of all your favorite things, make plans with your friends, and more. It's free!

Whoop! We ran into a problem. Please try again later.

is now on these lists:

Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

Or add to your existing lists:

New lists are private and visible only to you. You can change this any time.

EverOut lists are a great tool for crafting weekend itineraries, curating restaurant recommendations for your out-of-town friends, and so much more! Endlessly customizable, you can mix and match events, locations, and articles, or keep them separate. You can even invite your friends to contribute to your lists!

Jump to: Christmas | New Year's

CHRISTMAS

Altura

Chef Nathan Lockwood's cozy, elegant Italian restaurant will celebrate the holiday in style with a multi-course menu. Counter spots are sold out, but some reservations for tables on Christmas Eve are still available.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Andiamo

This Italian restaurant in Bellevue will offer a prix-fixe Christmas Eve menu with main dish options such as filet mignon in cognac cream, prime ribeye with shiitake mushrooms, king salmon piccata, and linguine with fresh seafood. Save room for tiramisu or limoncello cake for dessert.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ben Paris

Named after the late Seattle sportsman and entrepreneur (who used to run a famous restaurant of the same name in the same location) during the early 20th century, this establishment inside the State Hotel has an old-timey Americana vibe. The restaurant's Christmas Eve menu features dry-aged prime rib, kale gratin, whipped potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, and more. Ben Paris is also open and serving seasonal specials on Christmas Day.

Pike Place Market

Dine-in



Bluwater Bistro

Feast your eyes on the lake views at this Leschi standby and enjoy a prix-fixe meal with a choice of prime rib, turkey, or ham and all the fixings (garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and seasonal vegetables), plus pumpkin pie for dessert.

Leschi

Dine-in



Carrello

Altura chef/owner Nathan Lockwood's more casual Italian restaurant across the street will also serve a celebratory four-course meal. Feeling extra festive? Fresh white Alba truffles will be available to be shaved over your dinner as an add-on.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Cedar + Elm

Chef Jason Wilson's Kenmore restaurant will prepare a Pacific Northwest-inspired family-style menu on Christmas Eve, with dishes like salmon, prime rib, roasted fruit salad, and pecan pie and background music by cellist Gretchen Yanover.

Kenmore

Pickup, dine-in



Copine

Shaun McCrain's restaurant Copine has decided to keep things simple by focusing solely on buttermilk fried chicken and side dishes for the big night.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



The Corson Building

The lovely Georgetown oasis is offering an á la carte holiday takeout menu with options like duck leg confit, pomegranate molasses-braised beef shoulder, smoked black cod, poached gulf prawns, and more. Pickup is available from 3-7 pm on Thursday, December 23.

Georgetown

Pickup

À la carte options available



Damoori Kitchen

Brighten up your holiday table with this homestyle Lebanese restaurant's unique Levantine holiday menu, which features yogurt and citrus-marinated Cornish game hens, Lebanese-style shepherd's pie and ratatouille, stuffed eggplant with caramelized onions, pearl couscous, mashed potatoes with za'atar butter, cherry chocolate espresso baklava, and more. Order by December 21 for pickup on December 23.

Magnolia

Pickup

À la carte options available



Delancey

Each year, the acclaimed Ballard wood-fired pizzeria Delancey celebrates the Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition of the "Feast of the Seven Fishes," which involves—you guessed it—seven types of fish or seafood. This year's menu may change subject to market availability, but you can expect a lavish spread with the freshest catches the restaurant can procure, with dishes such as saltine crackers with crab and burnt tomato aioli, chicory salad, tuna crudo, linguini with butter-poached shrimp and lobster, and semolina angel cake with quince and mascarpone.

Ballard

Dine-in



Fog Room

The downtown Charter Hotel's restaurant is serving an elegant meal with dishes such as a black trumpet mushroom and bacon tart, winter green Caesar salad, Beecher's cheddar potato gratin, roasted root vegetables and cauliflower, popovers with white truffle butter, short rib beef Wellington, and five-spice glazed ham, with a choice of pear frangipane galette or peppermint cheesecake for dessert. Add on extras like hot buttered rum, eggnog with Four Roses bourbon and Barbados rum, mulled wine, and more. Select dishes are also available à la carte.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in

À la carte options available



Goldfinch Tavern

The swanky Four Seasons Hotel restaurant is serving a Christmas weekend brunch buffet from December 25-26 with items like fresh oysters, twice-baked potato croquettes, chocolate hazelnut overnight oats, Dungeness crab benedict, slow-roasted prime rib, eggnog-spiced pancakes, and gingerbread panna cotta. They'll also have a Christmas Day dinner with shared first courses, a choice of salad, and main dishes such as Roman gnocchi, prime rib, black cod, lamb shank, and tempura lobster tail, with cranberry-orange posset or a hazelnut pear entremet for dessert.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Hearth

The Heathman Hotel restaurant is offering Christmas dinner menus for both takeout and dine-in, with choices like caramelized parsnip soup, Dungeness crab salad, braised beef short ribs, chicken roulade, Valrhona chocolate caramel cake, and other lavish fare. Order by Thursday, December 23 for pickup from 11 am-10 pm on December 24 and 8-10 am on December 25.

Kirkland

Pickup, dine-in



Hound + Bottle

Chef Alan Davis will evoke the flavors of Spain for Christmas Eve with a four-course takeout dinner that includes sesame gougères, a mixed winter chicory salad, paella (made with clams, mussels, prawns, roasted chicken, and fresh peppers), and cheesecake with whiskey caramel. Pickup is available from 3-5 pm on December 24.

Bremerton

Pickup



The Lakehouse

Jason Wilson's farm-to-table Bellevue restaurant will offer a dine-in Christmas Eve menu as well as a takeout meal with roast prime rib, dinner rolls with salted French butter, roasted squash sweet potato soup, kale chicory salad, and peppermint Theo chocolate brownies. A selection of cocktails, wine, and desserts is also available.

Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Mainstay Provisions

This all-day cafe and specialty market is offering a variety of items for pre-order for Christmas, including meat or veggie lasagna, rotisserie chicken, garlic roasted red potatoes, kale Caesar salad, arugula beet salad, flourless chocolate cake, and mini cookie boxes. Pickup is available from December 23-24.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup

À la carte options available



Mamnoon

If you're looking for something beyond the typical holiday dinner this Christmas, try Mamnoon's Levantine feast, which includes a spice-rubbed leg of lamb, stuffed eggplant, spiced roasted Brussels sprouts, fattoush salad, beet salad, and mast-o-musir (Persian yogurt and shallot dip). You can also add on wine packages or cocktails.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

À la carte options available



Maximillien

Chef Christian Potvin will prepare a four-course "Nöel week" tasting menu with wild salmon tartare, endive salad, seared striped bass, roasted beef tenderloin, a chocolate bûche de Noël cake, and mignardises (sweets), available in their private weather-proof "Le Igloo" dining spheres on their rooftop from December 17-23 by reservation. He'll also prepare a similar meal for Christmas Eve, with a performance by Bonnie Birch on accordion.

Downtown

Dine-in



Musang

Chef Melissa Miranda's nationally acclaimed Filipinx restaurant is offering up "Noche Buena" packages filled with lumpia, pusit pancit, embutido, slow-roasted beef mechado, bibingka, and other dishes. A red wine pairing is also available for an additional $30.

Beacon Hill

Pickup



Omega Ouzeri

Celebrate the holiday in Mediterranean style with Omega Ouzeri's four-course Greek Christmas Eve meal for two, which is available for pickup or dine-in and comes with a mezze platter, a salad course, a choice of an entree to share (slow-roasted pork shank, grilled lavraki, grilled ribeye steak, or papoutsakia with feta loukoumades), and a dessert trio (chocolate rollo, ekmek kantaifi, and Greek Christmas cookies). You can also add on oysters, octopus, and/or wine pairings.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe

The local waterfront seafood institution Ray's Boathouse is serving a special three-course menu on Christmas Eve and Day, with dishes like parsnip soup, smoked salmon rillettes, spice-rubbed prime rib, and Alaskan king salmon. Its sibling Ray's Cafe will offer its regular menu on Christmas Eve and Day, alongside seasonal á la carte specials on Christmas Day.

Ballard

Dine-in



Shiro's Sushi

If you have visions of sushi rolls dancing in your head, the lauded restaurant Shiro's is offering a seasonal takeout platter with shrimp and avocado tempura rolls, plus a wide variety of fatty fish like sockeye salmon, king mackerel, and yellowtail. Pre-orders must be placed 24 hours before pickup.

Belltown

Pickup



STELLA.

The Hotel Sorrento's coastal Italian-inspired restaurant, which is currently decked out with some cozy winter decor, is open for both Christmas Eve and Day and is offering specials like a "Feast of the Seven Fishes" with shrimp, squid, octopus, steelhead, and squid ink risotto, as well as braised short ribs, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, and other holiday specials on Christmas Day.

First Hill

Dine-in



STK Steakhouse

This Bellevue steakhouse aims to please carnivores with a Christmas Eve and Day dine-in menu that features prime rib, confit fingerling potatoes, green beans, port wine shallots, and black truffle madeira sauce, with Christmas Day brunch specials such as smoked pork belly Benedict, hot chicken and waffles, and lobster with eggs benedict. A Christmas package for two or more is also available for pickup or delivery.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Water's Table

Gaze out at Lake Washington while enjoying a prix-fixe dinner that includes dishes like cranberry burrata, vol-au-vent, lamb shank, prime rib, roasted chicken, and cauliflower steak on Christmas Day. The restaurant will also serve brunch specials like Nutty Buddy French toast and beignets the day after Christmas.

Renton

Dine-in



The Woodmark Hotel

The Woodmark Hotel's restaurant Carillon Kitchen will serve a sumptuous takeout Christmas Day meal with smoked pepper-crusted prime rib, Yorkshire pudding, sugar pie pumpkin bisque, bean salad, honey-roasted baby carrots, Yukon gold truffle whipped potatoes, roasted sweet potatoes, brandy peppercorn sauce, Grand Marnier cranberry sauce, seeded baguette, and a double-chocolate Yule log. Orders must be placed by December 18. The hotel's Beach Cafe will also have a three-course meal for dine-in with Dungeness crab cakes, caesar Kale salad, roasted turkey, butternut squash cannelloni, pumpkin pie, eggnog crème brûlée, and more.

Kirkland

Pickup, dine-in



Zylberschtein's

The Jewish deli has you covered with a meal that includes roast beef with horseradish sauce, roasted parsnips, a roasted vegetable medley, and Parker house rolls, as well as a vegetarian option with a jackfruit pot roast in place of the roast beef. The items are also available á la carte, along with peppermint bark, cheesecake squares, mincemeat tart, pies (apple oat crumble, honey pecan, pumpkin, and berry, available whole or by the slice), and a Christmas day brunch package (bagels, cream cheese, pastries, and quiche).

Pinehurst

Pickup

À la carte items available

Sponsored

NEW YEAR'S

Autumn

Brian Clevenger's newest restaurant is serving a characteristically fresh, locally sourced menu for New Year's Eve, with options like scallop crudo, a wild mushroom ravioli, squab, black cod, roasted maitake, wagyu steak, and dark chocolate mousse.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi

If you're set on ushering in 2022 like a high roller, look no further than this swanky Bellevue steakhouse, which is hosting a Bubbles & Bow Tie bash with burlesque, aerial dancers, live band karaoke, DJs, Moët and Chandon champagne, and a prime (pun not intended) view of the 2022 Ascend Hospitality Group x Amazon Bellevue Fireworks Show.

Bellevue

Dine-in



Ba Sa

The Bainbridge Island restaurant will help you break bread with your kin with their four-course family-style "Ăn Tối với Gia Đình" (which translates to "eating dinner with your family") feast, with dishes such as caramelized and braised catfish, spareribs, kohlrabi squash soup, honeycomb cake, and sesame mochi dumplings.

Bainbridge Island

Dine-in



Bateau

Cap off the year with a taste of the finer things at Renee Erickson's upscale French steakhouse, which is serving a special five-course tasting menu with carpaccio, chickpea panisse, "pot roast croquettes," beef barley, buckwheat crêpes, braised beef, winter greens salad, celery root purée, and braised cabbage, plus wine pairings. The night ends with lovage ice cream and beef fat langues du chat.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Bourbon Steak Seattle

Celebrity chef Michael Mina's recently opened upscale American steakhouse Bourbon Steak will serve a prix-fixe menu with options such as tuna tartare, caviar parfait, braised wagyu short ribs, Maine lobster pot pie, and New York striploin, with nutmeg-spiced beignets or Basque cheesecake for dessert. If you're feeling extra luxe, add on Ossetra caviar or black truffle.

Downtown

Dine-in



Café Hitchcock

Take a jaunt to Bainbridge Island and head to Brendan McGill's restaurant, which is having an extra-fancy "black-tie affair" with oysters, Black River caviar, foie gras, Laurent-Perrier Cuvée and Rosé by the glass and bottle, and special martinis. You can also start the year off on the right foot at a New Year's Day brunch the next morning, which will feature a deluxe omelet station, Laurent-Perrier Champagne by the glass, mimosas, Irish coffee, and more.

Bainbridge Island

Dine-in



Carrello

In addition to Christmas Eve dinner, Altura chef/owner Nathan Lockwood's more casual Italian restaurant across the street will also serve a celebratory four-course meal for New Year's Eve with optional white Alba truffle shavings.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Copine

The Ballard restaurant will serve a five-course prix-fixe meal with optional wine pairings.

Ballard

Dine-in



The Corson Building

Enjoy a multi-course meal with optional wine pairings within this Georgetown gem's outdoor space.

Georgetown

Dine-in



Eden Hill

Ring in the New Year with Eden Hill's inventive five-course menu, which includes poached lobster tails, wagyu steak, and a personal "chocolate ball drop" right at your table.

Queen Anne

Dine-in



Haymaker

This West Seattle restaurant from Brian Clevenger will serve a four-course prix-fixe menu with a tuna crostino, turnip salad, marinated beets, creamy polenta, tonnarelli, squash risotto, braised short ribs, poached black cod, and cranberry butter cake.

West Seattle

Dine-in



Hound + Bottle

The Bremerton restaurant will serve its current winter menu as well as specials like seafood plateau, bone-in ribeye steak, and saffron and truffle risotto, in addition to a "robust selection of bubbles."

Bremerton

Pickup



Kamonegi

Traditionally, soba noodles are eaten on New Year's Eve to bring luck and prosperity for the coming year. As she does each year, Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma will offer handmade toshikoshi soba noodle sets to ensure a more fortunate 2022, available for pickup December 30-31. They're going fast, so place your orders soon.

Fremont

Pickup



The Lakehouse

Dig into a luxurious New Year's Eve meal with Kumamoto oysters, American sturgeon caviar, lobster and chicory salad, celery root tortellini with black shaved truffle, grilled Washington tenderloin steak, and pear frangipane tart. The restaurant will also serve a New Year's Day brunch with smoked salmon benedict, a "petite cassoulet," and chocolate pot de crème.

Bellevue

Dine-in



L'Oursin

The charming French bistro has a four-course "Le Reveillon" feast with oysters, bayonne ham-wrapped prawns, un oursin (a sea urchin), Alaskan scallops, Dungeness crab bisque, filet mignon, chamomile ice cream with salted caramel ripple, and chocolate truffles.

Central District

Dine-in



Maximillien

Channel your inner Francophile with a New Year's Eve dinner of escargot, chestnut soup, a choice of pan-seared Chilean sea bass or beef Wellington, a salad with Camembert cheese, and a black forest cake. The jazzy Parisian act Rouge will serenade diners with their retro tunes.

Downtown

Dine-in



Metropolitan Grill

The downtown steakhouse has takeout packages for four, with a choice of prime rib, glazed Kurobuta ham, a rack of lamb with Merlot demi-glaze, or prime filet mignon steaks, along with au gratin potatoes, roasted root vegetables, creamed spinach, tomato gratin, sourdough bread and butter, and a silky chocolate peppermint tart with fresh raspberries. Pre-order by December 23 for pickup on December 30.

Downtown

Pickup



Mezzanotte

This Northern Italian-style spot in Georgetown, led by chef Jason Stratton, will prepare a four-course meal with burrata, risotto with oysters, duck cotechino, braised beef cheeks, and chocolate and pumpkin budino.

Georgetown

Dine-in



Pioneer Square D&E

Hot tip: Fried chicken pairs perfectly with champagne, and this Pioneer Square joint is offering takeout fried chicken party boxes.

Pioneer Square

Pickup



Raccolto

Select from starters like beef carpaccio, Dungeness crab, and hamachi crudo, followed by chestnut ravioli and your choice of scallops, pork involtini, house-made manicotti, or boneless ribeye steak, with dark chocolate mousse for dessert. Optional add-ons include black truffle, oysters, and focaccia.

West Seattle

Dine-in



Samara

This Ballard "wood-fueled bistro" is serving a grilled seafood platter with oysters, mussels, prawns, clams, and Dungeness crab, alongside sturgeon and paddlefish caviar.

Ballard

Dine-in



Spinasse and Artusi

Spinasse is offering a six-course menu with an egg cream, paddlefish caviar, black truffle risotto, pan-seared scallops, pan-roasted New York steak, vanilla cake with espresso ganache, and Meyer lemon posset, while its sibling Artusi is offering a smaller menu in addition to á la carte items.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Taku

Top Chef fan favorite Shota Nakajima's restaurant Taku is hosting a "Bubbs, Nuggs, and Caviar " party, featuring the winning combo of caviar, karaage chicken, and champagne. What more do you need?

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



The Walrus and the Carpenter

Welcome the year with a five-course menu that includes Blue Pool oysters, white sturgeon caviar, spot prawn roe gougères, foie gras, citrus fennel salad, ricotta gnudi, a leg of lamb, braised greens, and a chocolate decadence cake with feuilletine brown butter crust.

Ballard

Dine-in

Vendemmia

Brian Clevenger's first restaurant will serve a four-course menu with tardivo and puntarelle salad, beef carpaccio, pasta with braised rabbit, scallops, and culotte steak. Optional add-ons include smoked potato with caviar and crème fraîche and chestnut agnolotti.

Madrona

Dine-in