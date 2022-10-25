Where to Eat and Drink for Halloween 2022 in Seattle

Byen Bakeri Like Add to a List
Feeling creative this Halloween? Roll up your sleeves and try your hand at cookie decorating with Byen Bakeri's festive DIY kit, which includes sugar cookies shaped like fall leaves and ghosts. Supplies are limited, so call ahead to place an order for pickup.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery
Cupcake Royale
Seattle's original cupcakery is baking up petite treats topped with tiny pumpkins, witches, and bats, as well as some frosted to look like candy corn.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Dochi
This shop is dressing up their popular chewy-crisp mochi doughnuts in special flavors, available through Halloween: "Dochi ghost," "ube boo bae," "trick or treat" (a crushed candy flavor), "matcha webs," "Dochi monster," and "gummy graveyard."
Chinatown-International District, Tukwila
Pickup, delivery
Don't Yell At Me
Next time you have a boba craving, treat yourself to a spooky "Bloody Berry Slush" or "Devil's Pumpkin Milk Tea" from this stylish Taiwanese bubble tea chain.
University District, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Dough Joy
You don't have to be a vampire to enjoy Dough Joy's "blood-filled" doughnut, which is actually a powdered sugar doughnut stuffed with raspberry jelly and available this Sunday only. Should your tastes run less sanguine, other special flavors like hot tamale, caramel apple, Bavarian cream, and pumpkin spice cookies and cream will also be available.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Dreamland Bar & Diner
Fremont's disco ball-laden diner has been turned into a hip, haunted Halloween hangout, decked out with atmospheric neon lighting, a 12-foot-tall skeleton named "Pelvis Presley," and spiderwebs. Drinks on their special "Screamland" menu include the "Resting Witch Face" (vodka, red wine, citrus, cinnamon, and allspice) and "Scary Stories to Tell on the Dance Floor" (cognac, rye, apricot, amaro, salted caramel, and absinthe).
Fremont
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lady Yum
The macaron maven invites you to "embrace your inner ghoul" with flavors like "pumpkin butterbrew," caramel apple, strawberry fields, cinnamon roll, and gooey butter cake, available in seasonal packs or on their own.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Macrina Bakery
Macrina's adorable ghost meringue cupcakes, ganache spiderweb cupcakes, and mini chocolate peanut butter spiderweb cakes would be right at home at your Halloween bash.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Matchless Brewing
The Tumwater-based brewery is paying homage to the joy of king-sized candy bars with Treat, a new imperial dark ale with notes of chocolate, peanut butter, and toffee.
Available at various locations
Mochinut
The mochi doughnut destination is serving up spooky specials like "eye-spberry" (raspberry festooned with an eyeball), chocolate cheesecake, ube Oreo, pumpkin chai, strawberry churro, and chocolate crisp.
South Lake Union, Tukwila
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Navy Strength
Continuing a spooky-season tradition, Belltown's award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength has temporarily transformed into a "fully immersive haunting experience," with libations inspired by horror films like Midsommar, Mandy, It Follows, Child's Play, X, Carrie, The Thing, and more. They've switched out their usual kitschy drinkware for vessels like pumpkins and Jason Voorhees–masked tiki mugs, and are employing ingredients like "candy corn orgeat." Frightening horror-film soundtracks contribute to the spine-chilling milieu. This year, the bar is accepting reservations for groups of 20 people or more, as well as private events.
Belltown
Pickup, dine-in
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw drops its annual hair-raising fall menu, which is available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM" series includes such spine-chilling flavors as "Double Bubble Toil & Trouble" (a vegan bubblegum flavor), "The Great Candycopia" (pieces of house-made Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars in a salted butterscotch ice cream), "Don Bugito's Creepy Crawly Critters" (matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets), "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread" (a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting), and "Black Cat Licorice & Lavender" (salted lavender ice cream with an anise and fennel caramel).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery and party supply shop has everything you need for a successful spooky season, including themed cupcake dozens, DIY cupcake decorating kits, "boo boxes" full of treats to surprise neighbors with, a magic piñata cake, party hats, paper plates, macarons, chocolates, sparkling wine, non-alcoholic beverages, and more.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
