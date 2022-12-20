Where to Eat and Drink for New Year's Eve 2022 in Seattle

84 Yesler Like Add to a List
Cap off the year with a five-course menu that includes scallop crudo, lobster beignets, and dry-aged ribeye steak.
Pioneer Square
Dine-in
All Water Seafood & Oyster Bar
Get swanky with a six-course prix-fixe dinner that includes oysters, caviar, crudo, soup, crab, and steak, plus live music and a wide selection of champagne.
Downtown
Dine-in
Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi
Like
Add to a List
If you're set on ushering in 2022 like a high roller, look no further than this fancy Bellevue steakhouse, which is hosting a Midnight Market bash with six different culinary "vendors," a selection of craft cocktails, a silent disco, DJ tunes, street performers, photo ops, and a view of the 2023 AHG x Amazon Bellevue Fireworks Show.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Artusi and Spinasse
The pasta haven Spinasse is offering a six-course menu with options like oysters, pork terrine, tajarin, braised short ribs, and gianduja crespelle torta, while its sibling Artusi is offering a more streamlined four-course menu with bombolino, potato gnocchi, beef tenderloin, and a cannoli, in addition to limited à la carte items.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Bar Sabine
Chef Jason Dunkelberger will serve a five-course menu with dishes such as broiled oysters with fenugreek cream, wagyu beef with Aleppo butter-poached lobster, and walnut baklava, plus optional wine pairings.
Ballard
Dine-in
Bar Solea
Chef Brendan McGill's recently opened downtown trattoria and pizzeria is going all out with an oyster bar, champagne, and luxe holiday specials like truffled beef carpaccio and foie gras pizza.
Downtown
Dine-in
Bourbon Steak
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina's upscale American steakhouse franchise will serve a four-course chef's grand tasting with upscale choices like tuna tartare, wagyu Wellington poppers, black truffle risotto, Maine lobster pot pie, and Valrhona chocolate decadence. Up the ante with an ice-cold shellfish platter or golden osetra caviar.
Pike Place Market
Dine-in
Café Hitchcock
Brendan McGill's Bainbridge Island cafe is throwing a casual New Year's Eve party with festive specials like foie gras torchon brûlée and truffled beef carpaccio alongside sparkling wine by the glass. Its bar will also stay open late to ring in the new year.
Bainbridge Island
Dine-in
Carrello
Altura chef/owner Nathan Lockwood's more casual Italian restaurant across the street will serve a celebratory four-course meal. Stick around for a David Bowie-themed bash with caviar, bubbles, snacks, treats, karaoke, a Bowie impersonator, and a midnight toast.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Conversation Kitchen and Bar
Enjoy a four-course meal at the Thompson Hotel's restaurant, then head up to the roof for a glam après-ski-inspired soirée with live DJ entertainment, a welcome drink, party favors, passed bites, and a midnight toast, all set "amid a chic winter chalet backdrop."
Downtown
Dine-in
Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar
Savor a sumptuous tasting menu with bubbles, cocktails, and optional enhancements.
SeaTac
Dine-in
The Corson Building
The lovely Georgetown oasis is offering a multi-course meal with optional wine pairings.
Georgetown
Dine-in
Cortina
Ethan Stowell's downtown Italian spot has you covered with a meal that includes shared plates, pasta, entrees, and dessert, plus optional wine pairings and supplements. Choose from dishes like arancini, tagliatelle with chanterelles, veal strip loin, sea scallops, and an eggnog custard tart.
Downtown
Dine-in
Goldfinch Tavern
Toast to 2023 with chef Brian Doherty's luxurious four-course dinner, which features dishes like white truffle gnocchi, Dungeness crab consommé, morel mushroom risotto, beef tenderloin, and more, plus DJ tunes and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Downtown
Dine-in
Eden Hill
Welcome the New Year with Eden Hill's inventive tasting menu, which includes crab salad, foie gras torchon, lamb carbonara, dry-aged wagyu "schnitzel," and even a personal "dark chocolate ball drop" right at your table.
Queen Anne
Dine-in
Haymaker
Brian Clevenger's Italian restaurant, which operates locations in West Seattle and Eastlake, is toasting to the holiday with a characteristically seasonal menu that features chicory salad, foie gras mousse, arancini, wild mushroom lasagna, New York strip steak, sticky toffee pudding, and blood orange sorbet.
Eastlake, West Seattle
Dine-in
Homer
Beacon Hill's charming Mediterranean restaurant still has a few reservations left for its family-style New Year's Eve feast.
Beacon Hill
Dine-in
Hot Stove Society
Tom Douglas, chef Annie Elmore, and the Hot Stove Society crew invite you to groove the night away at an Earth, Wind, and Fire-inspired party. The evening includes champagne, appetizers, and a seated dinner that ends before midnight, so you can head off to see the fireworks afterwards.
Belltown
Dine-in
How to Cook a Wolf
Ethan Stowell's Italian restaurant named in tribute to legendary food writer M.F.K. Fisher will serve New Year's Eve feasts at both its Madison Park and Queen Anne locations. Madison Park will feature dishes like short rib pappardelle and wagyu zabuton steak, while Queen Anne will offer black truffle tagliatelle and monkfish.
Madison Park, Queen Anne
Dine-in
Joule
The celebrated Korean-inspired restaurant from Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi will offer a five-course meal with no fewer than a dozen dishes to share, including scallop ceviche, sunchoke salad, black cod, and yuzu coconut halo-halo. Alternatively, opt for a three-course meal with eight dishes to share.
Fremont
Dine-in
Kōbo Pizza
If you haven't made it to Top Chef star Shota Nakajima's new pizzeria yet, here's your chance: The spot inside Redhook Brewlab will depart from its usual Detroit-style menu to sling New York-inspired pies from December 28-31.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Kricket Club
Chef Preeti Agarwal's "refined but casual" spot Kricket Club will serve up a New Year's Eve meal with options for three or four courses and one accompaniment. You'll get to choose from options such as dahi bhalla, burrata salad, Portuguese prawns, chicken angara, dum biryani, saag paneer, and more.
Ravenna
Dine-in
The Lakehouse
Dig into an extravagant eight-course tasting menu from chefs Jason Wilson and Thomas Cullen, along with optional wine pairings.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Lark
Beneath the glow of the twinkling lights in Lark's dining room, sit down to a five-course dinner by chef John Sundstrom, with choices like caramelized Belgian endives, seared foie gras, Parmigiano Reggiano risotto, egg yolk and ricotta raviolo, Carman Ranch beef tenderloin, and caramelized quince tarte tatin. Optional add-ons include Shigoku oysters with champagne mignonette and white sturgeon caviar. Plus, you'll even go home with a brunch box for the next day, so you can start the year off on a high note with a potato, egg, and Manchego torta, pimento aioli, and caramel pecan monkey bread.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Le Coin
Choose your own adventure at this neighborhood bistro's New Year's Eve meal: The four-course menu includes options like Northwest seafood bisque, truffle agnolotti, an Anderson Ranch rack of lamb, Washington wagyu beef, a Meyer lemon tart, and gianduja custard.
Fremont
Dine-in
L'Oursin
The cozy French bistro is marking the occasion of "Reveillon" with a choice of "Le Plateau" (an iced platter of oysters, crab, prawns, and other "briny delights") or "La Cote de Boeuf" (a grilled Pacific Northwest ribeye with creamy potato mousseline and salad). Feeling particularly extravagant? Go for the "La Royale," which includes both.
Central District
Dine-in
Mamnoon
If you're looking for something beyond the typical New Year's dinner, try Mamnoon's Levantine holiday package, which includes a spice-rubbed leg of lamb, stuffed eggplant, spiced roasted Brussels sprouts, za'atar roasted sweet potatoes, batata harra, chickpea and eggplant bi-zeit, and mast-o-musir (Persian yogurt and shallot dip). You can also add on wine packages or cocktails.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Masala of India Cuisine
Pile your plate high with dishes like butter chicken, tandoori turkey, shahi paneer, and roasted lamb at Masala of India's Christmas buffet.
Maple Leaf
Dine-in
Mbar
Mamnoon's sibling Mbar will also get in on the action with a prix-fixe dinner featuring green hummus, fried Brussels sprouts, braised short ribs, mujaddara-stuffed portobello mushrooms, and more, along with DJ music and a champagne toast at midnight. Bonus: The rooftop spot provides a prime view of the fireworks.
South Lake Union
Dine-in
Meesha
Gorge yourself on pakoras, roasted squash, charcoal-smoked butter chicken, kalmi grilled lamb chops, avocado raita, and other dishes from chef Preeti Agarwal's menu, available with three or four courses.
Fremont
Dine-in
Mezzanotte
This Northern Italian-style spot in Georgetown, led by chef Jason Stratton, will prepare two different five-course menu options, in addition to a curated wine list and a Die Hard-themed cocktail menu with specials like the "Yuppee-Ki-Yay" (a mashup of a Cosmopolitan and a French 75).
Georgetown
Dine-in
Metropolitan Grill
The downtown steakhouse has takeout packages for four, with a choice of prime rib, citrus-glazed Kurobuta ham, or prime filet mignon steaks, along with au gratin potatoes, roasted root vegetables, creamed spinach, tomato gratin, sourdough bread and butter, and a silky chocolate peppermint tart with fresh raspberries. Pre-order by December 28 for pickup or delivery on December 30.
Downtown
Pickup, delivery
The Mountaineering Club
Close out the year in sparkly style with the rooftop bar's winter wonderland-themed formal, which will feature frosty cocktails, passed appetizers, party jams by Jacqui O & Lady Coco and a Sexy Sax, and snowfall and a sparkling toast at midnight.
University District
Dine-in
Rasai
The modern Indian spot will offer a five-course tasting menu with dishes like potato chaat, wagyu sliders, paneer with Burgundy black truffles, and stone fruit pudding.
Fremont
Dine-in
Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe
The local waterfront seafood institution Ray's Boathouse and its sibling Ray's Cafe will both serve exclusive New Year's Eve specials, including grilled tomahawk steaks, smoked ikura with house-made potato chips, and filet mignon with crab cakes, in addition to their regular menus.
Ballard
Dine-in
Samara
Head to this self-described "wood-fueled bistro" for specials like applewood-grilled squid, foie gras terrine, garlic butter-poached manila clams, and roasted black cod, along with a selection of champagne.
Ballard
Dine-in
Shiro's Sushi
The lauded restaurant Shiro's is offering a seasonal takeout platter with an abundance of nigiri and sashimi, available for pickup on December 31.
Belltown
Pickup
Seabird
Want to use the holiday as an excuse for a mini-getaway to Bainbridge Island? Chef Brendan McGill's recently opened seafood destination Seabird, which was just named one of the best new restaurants in America by Esquire magazine, will serve an eight-course tasting menu with dishes like smoked steelhead salad, kiwi halibut ceviche, and Dungeness crab pasta, as well as a separate seating with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.
Bainbridge Island
Dine-in
Stampede Cocktail Club
Don your best detective getup or femme fatale finery for Stampede Cocktail Club's "Noir Year's Eve," which will feature a new menu and tunes from DJ Mixx America.
Fremont
Dine-in
Taku
Shota Nakajima's Osaka-inspired spot will be slinging nostalgic street food-style snacks all night long.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Tamari Bar
In Japan, osechi-ryōri are a selection of foods traditionally eaten to celebrate the new year. The bustling izakaya Tamari Bar will offer its own two-tiered takeout osechi box along with Japanese sake. Order by December 28.
Capitol Hill
Pickup