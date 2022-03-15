Where to Eat & Drink in Seattle for St. Patrick's Day 2022: Irish Pubs, Bakeries, and More

IRISH PUBS WITH ST. PATRICK'S DAY EVENTS AND SPECIALS

The Chieftain

Capitol Hill's casual neighborhood Irish bar will pour a steady flow of Guinness and Jameson and promises to "toss beads and raise glasses" and "dye everything green."

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Conor Byrne

One of Seattle's oldest bars, this cozy Irish watering hole in Ballard known for its lineup of live music will host a bash with performances from Bad Apples, Sam Russell and the Harborrats, SeaStar, Gan Aimh, Evergreen Irish Stepdancers, Conor Dunworley, and more. The menu features a variety of Irish drinks, including Guinness beer, Jameson whiskey gingers, and Irish coffee.

Ballard

Dine-in



Finn MacCool's

This U-District pub is running a St. Patrick's Day-themed cocktail menu all month long, with libations like the "Get Clover It" (Jameson, Irish cream, Guinness) and the "If It Ain't Brogue, Don't Fix It" (Jameson, honey, lemon).

University District

Pickup, dine-in



Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

Tucked away inside Pike Place Market in one of the city's oldest buildings, this family-owned Irish restaurant sources much of the ingredients for its menu from its own farm in Oregon and boasts one of the widest selections of whiskey in Seattle, along with a selection of beer from the business's Portland brewery. Choose from dishes like Irish stew, corned beef and cabbage, and Ballycastle sausage rolls. Their St. Patrick's Day celebrations last through March 20 and will include live Irish music and dancing.

Downtown

Dine-in



McMenamins

In addition to their proprietary Irish Stout, the chain of pubs and restaurants will also have a lineup of St. Patrick's Day specials through March 17, including Irish coffee, their single-malt Devil's Bit Whiskey 2022, "Irish Fries Are Smiling" (fries topped with cheese and ale sauce, bacon, sour cream, and green onions), Irish corned beef Reubens, Irish stew, colcannon, shepherd's pie, corned beef and cabbage, and stout ice cream floats. Specials vary by location.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mulleady's Irish Pub

This Magnolia pub promises St. Patrick's Day food and drink specials and "lots of fun" in addition to its usual lineup of Irish fare.

Magnolia

Pickup



Murphy's Pub

The Wallingford neighborhood spot will offer traditional Irish breakfast until noon and live music starting at noon. KING 5 Evening will also be filming onsite for the holiday.

Wallingford

Pickup, dine-in



The Old Pequliar

This Ballard Irish pub serves Guinness, Jameson, local beer, and pub grub like Irish nachos and corned beef sliders. They'll host live music from the Voodoos, Cascadia Pipe Band, and the Kennedy Brothers starting at 5 pm on St. Patrick's Day.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Shawn O'Donnell's American Grill and Irish Pub

The local family-owned Irish chain Shawn O'Donnell's goes all out for St. Patrick's Day , and this year is no exception: They'll have live Irish music, pipes and drums, traditional Irish food and drink specials, Guinness giveaways, dancing, face painting, and more.

Everett, Fremont, Pioneer Square, Spokane, Skagit Valley

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



T.S. McHugh's

This Queen Anne pub located near Seattle Center is featuring a St. Patrick's Day menu with hearty dishes like corned beef and cabbage, pot pies, shepherd's pie, Irish potato skins, and bangers and mash, plus soda bread, Irish beer on draft, and local brews.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in

OTHER IRISH PUBS

Blarney Stone Pub & Restaurant

This downtown bar was conceived with the intention of recreating "an authentic Irish pub experience" and features a wide range of food inspired by the Emerald Isle, including corned beef and hash, shepherd's pie, Guinness lamb and beef stew, bangers and mash, and colcannon.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Molly Maguires

This friendly neighborhood pub, located on a quiet street in Ballard, features hearty nourishment in the form of lamb stew, shepherd's pie, thick soda bread with generous pats of butter, and other soul-warming Irish favorites.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Owl 'N Thistle Pub

This downtown Irish pub serves a simple menu of pub grub, including fish and chips, burgers, grilled cheese, Guinness beef stew, and house-made soda bread. They've also got Guinness stout, Harp lager, Smithwick's Irish red ale, and a selection of other beer on tap.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in

Sponsored

FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS

The Beer Junction

This craft beer geek destination is fully embracing the holiday with a Celtic-themed tap takeover that includes Guinness Draught Dry Irish Stout nitro, Magners Original Irish Cider, Kulshan Brewery Red Cap Irish Red Ale, and Block 15 Favorable Fortune Dry Irish Stout. You can also turn any beer from the draft list green.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's St. Patrick's Day box includes a selection of 10 or 15 festive colored macarons in five seasonal flavors: Irish coffee, cookies and cream, ube, carrot cake, and spicy margarita.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Local Bigger Burger

This local burger joint is serving a shamrock shake special for March.

Capitol Hill, Greenlake

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lowrider Cookie Company

The cookie bakery has some magically delicious St. Patrick's Day cookie specials, including chocolate Guinness with chocolate cake chunks, vanilla sugar cookie with "charmed" marshmallows, and birthday cake with green and white sprinkles. Pre-orders have already passed, but you can snag them in stores from March 16-17.

Central District, Georgetown

Pickup, delivery



Nutty Squirrel Gelato

Dress up your scoop of gelato with a verdant green waffle cone from Nutty Squirrel, available only on St. Patrick's Day.

Magnolia, Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery



Ozzie's

This beloved University District dive is slinging Reuben sandwiches, Irish mac and cheese, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness, Jameson Irish coffee, Black and Tans, Irish Car Bombs, and shamrock car bombs (Guinness topped off with Jameson and Carolans cold brew). They'll also be giving out green beads.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Pecado Bueno

For their "Dia de San Patricio" special, the local taqueria is stuffing taquitos with corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

Eastlake, Fremont

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Petit Pierre Bakery

This family-owned French bakery is offering soda bread, Guinness cupcakes, and shamrock-shaped sugar cookies festooned with green icing and sprinkles.

Magnolia

Pickup, delivery



Salt & Straw

The artisan ice shop rolled its "Cereal-sly" series, a series of nostalgic flavors inspired by breakfast cereals, for March. The lineup includes Pots of Gold and Rainbows, a fan-favorite flavor with a cereal milk base studded with real Lucky Charms marshmallows.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



South Town Pie

This South Park pizzeria combines all the flavors of Irish stew with pizza with their "Luck o' the Irish Unicorn Pizza," made with an Irish stew base (carrot, mashed potato, onion, and corned beef stock), a mozzarella blend, slow-cooked corned beef brisket, sliced carrots, cabbage slaw, and Mama Lil’s peppers.

South Park

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery

Summon the "Lick of the Irish" with the ice cream shop Sweet Alchemy's flavor of that name, which is made with an Irish cream base and swirled with stout fudge sauce.

Capitol Hill, University District

Pickup, delivery



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply store's St. Patrick's Day lineup features flavors like chocolate Guinness stout (a chocolate cupcake with Irish cream buttercream), "luckfetti" (a Madagascar vanilla cupcake with vanilla buttercream, a sugar shamrock, a gold chocolate coin, and festive sprinkles), Thin Mint (Valrhona chocolate with mint buttercream filling and a real Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie baked into the bottom, glazed with Belgian chocolate ganache), and a vegan version of their Thin Mint cupcake. They also have themed dozens with St. Patrick's Day decorations and rainbows, glittery cocktail and mocktail kits, gift boxes, and colored macarons.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Uli's Famous Sausage

Make a true Irish breakfast with the Pike Place staple's traditional Irish knockers, available for pickup through 5 pm on Thursday.

Pike Place Market

Pickup