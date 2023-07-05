Where to Eat in Seattle After Bingeing 'The Bear'



Chicago Pastrami

Looking to venture into the regional delicacies of the Windy City? Heard. This Issaquah hole-in-the-wall serves meaty sandwiches with scratch-made pastrami, as well as classic Chicago dogs.

Issaquah

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cornelly

The restaurant's famous family-meal spaghetti recipe ends up being a key plot point of the first season. Satisfy your own carb cravings with Cornelly's own spaghetti, which is made with hand-cut pasta and available with classic red sauce (like the one on the show) or cacio e pepe. Alternatively, if you drooled over Carmy's bucatini with bolognese sauce in season two, try the rigatoni with pork bolognese, mint, parsley, and parmigiano reggiano.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Coyle's Bakeshop

In season one, pastry chef Marcus meticulously perfects his signature chocolate cake recipe, yielding a decadent result that is sure to inspire envy in anyone watching at home. In reality, the cake was created by the show's pastry consultant Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader, who owns Loaf Lounge in Chicago. If you're left yearning for a slice, check out pastry chef Rachael Coyle's Matilda-esque chocolate cake layered with silky Italian meringue chocolate buttercream.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Delfino's Chicago Style Pizza

Founded by Chicago native Jay Cascio, this pizzeria tucked away inside University Village slings deep-dish made with a recipe perfected over the course of decades. Not only that, but they also offer Italian beef sandwiches, the famed specialty served at Carmy's family's sandwich shop.

University Village

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Good Day Donuts

Driven by his childhood love of jelly doughnuts, Marcus also sets out to perfect his doughnut recipe. Sadly, he presents his glazed creation to Carmy at a less than opportune time, causing him to lash out and slap it out of his hand, but even that can't ruin its triumph—Carmy later appreciatively eats the smashed doughnut off the floor. Erik Jackson and Alison Odowski's White Center shop channels the scrappy charm of The Bear and sells raspberry jelly-filled doughnuts like Wednesday through Friday. They also have some pretty great meatball subs—just saying.

White Center

Pickup



Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

In episode three of season two, sous chef Sydney goes on a food tour of Chicago in the hopes of gleaning inspiration for her menu and heads to the real-life Filipino restaurant and bakery Kasama, where she tucks into some flaky ube Basque cakes. Sadly, Seattle doesn't have the exact same thing (at least not as far as we're aware), but what we do have is Hood Famous's iconic ube cheesecake.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

New York-style pizza faces off against Chicago-style deep dish at this pizzeria owned by longtime best friends John "Johnny" Genna and Moritz "Mo" Loew, who both went to pizza chef school at the award-winning Goodfellas Pizzeria in Staten Island.

Portage Bay

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Saint Bread

After his trip to Copenhagen to study pastry in season two, Marcus creates a honey bun inspired by his travels. We're pretty sure he'd approve of Saint Bread's dreamy Scandinavian-inspired cardamom knots and Norwegian "school buns"—and you don't even need to stage at a prestigious Danish restaurant to try them!

Portage Bay

Pickup, dine-in



Sammich

This Ashland, Oregon-based favorite, which specializes in meaty sandwiches and has appeared on the likes of Chopped, Guy's Grocery Games, and Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, opened a permanent food truck at Project 9 Brewing in May. They've got you covered for all your Italian beef sandwich needs. Other offerings include burgers, pastrami, cheesesteaks, and more.

Maple Leaf

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream

Eyeing the giant ice cream sundae that Sydney eats by herself at Margie's Candies in episode three of season two? Recreate the scene by heading to this old-timey ice cream parlor in Pike Place. Choose from the "Sunday Market" sundae (seasonal fruit sauce, ice cream, a waffle cookie, whipped cream, and a cherry), the s'more sundae, a brownie sundae, or the "Big Eddie" (a triple scoop of your choice with chocolate sauce).

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Smarty Pants

Chicago native Tim Ptak makes his own version of the gloriously sloppy Chicago Italian beef at this laidback Georgetown hangout, stuffed with the requisite sautéed green peppers and house-made giardiniera (picked vegetables). For the full experience, have it with a shot of Malört (the unofficial liquor of Chicago).

Georgetown

Pickup, dine-in



Windy City Pie

Windy City Pie makes Chicago-style deep-dish pan pizza so hearty and magical, it once made chef and food writer J. Kenji-Lopez Alt revise his previously firm negative stance on deep-dish pizza. That's thanks to Chicago native Dave Lichterman's meticulous attention to details like a "delicious caramelized cheese edge." Eating this pizza used to require placing an order at least a day in advance, driving all the way to SoDo (where Lichterman's commissary kitchen was based), texting Lichterman upon arrival, and meeting him on a street corner, where he'd hand-deliver the pie. Luckily, these days you can procure it much more easily at his brick-and-mortar space in the former home of Phinney Market Pub and Eatery, which is family-friendly and features a full bar.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



West of Chicago Pizza Company

This spot has earned the seal of approval from many Chicagoans on the merits of its deep-dish pies and juicy Italian beef sandwiches, made with bottom round meat and au jus and available dry, wet, or dipped. (You can also get a thin-crust, tavern-style pizza topped with seasoned Italian beef and giardiniera.)

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in