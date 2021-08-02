Where to Eat Peaches in Seattle: Summer 2021 Edition

Sweet, juicy, and fragrant, ripe summer peaches are the pinnacle of the season's fresh produce, and since August is National Peach Month, there's no better time to enjoy them. Though you may not be able to get millions of them (cue the Presidents of the United States of America), we've hand-picked this list of restaurants, bakeries, and other spots in Seattle where you can consume as much of the succulent stone fruit as possible in a wide variety of forms, including fritters, salads, ice cream, pie, and cupcakes, plus places where you can buy them to eat on their own (preferably while standing over a sink). For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies

For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it for takeout at the Phinney and West Seattle locations while you can.

Phinney, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery



Anthony's

If you're a fan of delightfully named desserts, consider the classic waterfront seafood restaurant's signature peach slump. (Availability varies by location; call ahead to check.)

Various locations

Pickup, indoor seating, outdoor seating



Cornelly

This quaint neighborhood restaurant serving handmade pasta and naturally leavened pizza has captured the bounty of summer in a salad with Washington-grown peaches, heirloom tomatoes, Calabrian chili, shallot, coriander, mint, and cilantro.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery



Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

Fans of the Filipino fast-food favorite Jollibee's peach-mango pie will be delighted to hear that Hood Famous has concocted their own vegan mango peach empanada in homage to the original.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery



Le Panier

This French bakery's tarte aux pêches features fresh peaches on a pâté sucrée crust dusted with pistachios.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Macrina Bakery

The popular bakery's peach pull-apart bread, made with brioche, peaches, and cinnamon sugar and finished with a buttermilk glaze, would be right at home on your table as part of a leisurely brunch spread.

Various locations

Pickup



Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan donut shop's August donut of the month is the peach fritter, a spiced yeast dough with organic peaches and a vanilla glaze.

Various locations

Pickuup, delivery



Milk Drunk

Homer's spinoff is currently swirling up a seasonal peach turmeric vegan soft serve flavor.

Beacon Hill

Pickup



Osteria La Spiga

Pretend you're vacationing on the Italian coast with an appetizer that includes a roasted local peach filled with 30-year-aged balsamic alongside burrata, prosciutto, and piadina chips.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.

Central District

Pickup



Saltadena Bakery

The Bellingham bakery is currently serving a fluffy "peaches 'n cream puff" filled with vanilla pastry cream and diced, macerated peaches.

Bellingham

Pickup



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcakery's Peachy Cream Crumble flavor is filled with house-made Northwest peach jam and topped with mascarpone buttercream and vanilla brown sugar cake crumble.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery

PLACES TO BUY PEACHES

Collins Family Orchards

Based in Selah, Washington, this orchard offers a variety of bulk peaches, including Regina yellow freestone peaches, white peaches, and white donut peaches, in its online farm stand and will deliver them right to your door. They're also available at the University District, Ballard, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle farmers markets.

Selah

Pickup, delivery



Metropolitan Market

Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store.

Various locations

Pickup

Sosio's Fruit and Produce

This Pike Place Market stall has long been known for its signature "OMG" peaches, named for the reaction they elicit when customers take a bite. They'll even help you pick one that's perfectly ripe to eat right away.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Tonnemaker Valley Farm

This Woodinville farm is currently offering organic donut peaches at its farm stand.

Woodinville

Pickup, delivery