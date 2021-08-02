Where to Eat Peaches in Seattle: Summer 2021 Edition

Sweet, juicy, and fragrant, ripe summer peaches are the pinnacle of the season's fresh produce, and since August is National Peach Month, there's no better time to enjoy them. Though you may not be able to get millions of them (cue the Presidents of the United States of America), we've hand-picked this list of restaurants, bakeries, and other spots in Seattle where you can consume as much of the succulent stone fruit as possible in a wide variety of forms, including fritters, salads, ice cream, pie, and cupcakes, plus places where you can buy them to eat on their own (preferably while standing over a sink). For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
SPECIALS
A La Mode Pies
For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it for takeout at the Phinney and West Seattle locations while you can.
Phinney, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery
Anthony's
If you're a fan of delightfully named desserts, consider the classic waterfront seafood restaurant's signature peach slump. (Availability varies by location; call ahead to check.)
Various locations
Pickup, indoor seating, outdoor seating
Cornelly
This quaint neighborhood restaurant serving handmade pasta and naturally leavened pizza has captured the bounty of summer in a salad with Washington-grown peaches, heirloom tomatoes, Calabrian chili, shallot, coriander, mint, and cilantro.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar
Fans of the Filipino fast-food favorite Jollibee's peach-mango pie will be delighted to hear that Hood Famous has concocted their own vegan mango peach empanada in homage to the original.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery
Le Panier
This French bakery's tarte aux pêches features fresh peaches on a pâté sucrée crust dusted with pistachios.
Pike Place Market
Pickup
Macrina Bakery
The popular bakery's peach pull-apart bread, made with brioche, peaches, and cinnamon sugar and finished with a buttermilk glaze, would be right at home on your table as part of a leisurely brunch spread.
Various locations
Pickup
Mighty-O Donuts
The vegan donut shop's August donut of the month is the peach fritter, a spiced yeast dough with organic peaches and a vanilla glaze.
Various locations
Pickuup, delivery
Milk Drunk
Homer's spinoff is currently swirling up a seasonal peach turmeric vegan soft serve flavor.
Beacon Hill
Pickup
Osteria La Spiga
Pretend you're vacationing on the Italian coast with an appetizer that includes a roasted local peach filled with 30-year-aged balsamic alongside burrata, prosciutto, and piadina chips.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Raised Doughnuts
For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.
Central District
Pickup
Saltadena Bakery
The Bellingham bakery is currently serving a fluffy "peaches 'n cream puff" filled with vanilla pastry cream and diced, macerated peaches.
Bellingham
Pickup
Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcakery's Peachy Cream Crumble flavor is filled with house-made Northwest peach jam and topped with mascarpone buttercream and vanilla brown sugar cake crumble.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
PLACES TO BUY PEACHES
Collins Family Orchards
Based in Selah, Washington, this orchard offers a variety of bulk peaches, including Regina yellow freestone peaches, white peaches, and white donut peaches, in its online farm stand and will deliver them right to your door. They're also available at the University District, Ballard, Capitol Hill, and West Seattle farmers markets.
Selah
Pickup, delivery
Metropolitan Market
Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store.
Various locations
Pickup
Sosio's Fruit and Produce
This Pike Place Market stall has long been known for its signature "OMG" peaches, named for the reaction they elicit when customers take a bite. They'll even help you pick one that's perfectly ripe to eat right away.
Pike Place Market
Pickup
Tonnemaker Valley Farm
This Woodinville farm is currently offering organic donut peaches at its farm stand.
Woodinville
Pickup, delivery