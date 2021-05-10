Where to Eat Seafood in Seattle Right Now

Spring is in full swing, and while the season may first conjure thoughts of tulips and cherry blossoms, it's also a great time to indulge in the Northwest's bounty of seafood. We've rounded up some of the best seafood specials in town, including extravagant seafood towers at L'Oursin and Westward, delightfully messy seafood boils at Crawfish King, and luxurious Dungeness crab rolls at Local Tide. Read on to learn about all of those and more. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

CRAB AND LOBSTER ROLLS

Bar Harbor

Drawing its inspiration from the Atlantic Northeast, this sleek eatery with a nautical theme specializes in luxurious rolls made with freshly cracked lobster or Dungeness crab and split-top buns. Either crustacean comes in the dressing of your choice: "Maine" (mayonnaise), "Connecticut" (warmed in butter), or "classic New England" (mayonnaise, celery, and chive). Best of all, they're currently offering 10 percent off your bill through May when you flash your vaccination card.

South Lake Union

Pickup or outdoor seating



Lobster Daddy

This cheekily named, crustacean-loving pop-up, which currently takes up residence in the kitchen of Capitol Hill's Vermillion on Thursdays and Fridays, serves up creamy lobster rolls with ginger lemon aioli and chives as well as Chilean rock crab rolls (which they say approximates the flavor of Dungeness at a more affordable price point) with bonito flakes or Lao Gan Ma chili sauce and chives.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



Local Tide

This Northwest-inspired spot in Fremont has earned significant acclaim for its Dungeness crab roll, which is sold in limited quantities from Thursday through Sunday and features mayo, lemon, and chives. They've also got fried Dover sole sandwiches, manila clam chowder, salmon BLTs, rockfish rice bowls, and other seafood-centric specials.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Mar·ket

Chef Shubert Ho's Edmonds fishmonger and eatery makes their crab roll with local Dungeness meat, house aioli, Old Bay seasoning, and brown butter, all stuffed into a warm, buttery Macrina Bakery roll.

Edmonds

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



Sea Sandwich Pop-Up

This pop-up from the South Seattle-based company Heigh Connects Food Group serves lobster and crab rolls made with mayo, lemon, celery, and herbs on a toasted bun, as well as scallop sandwiches with spicy citrus slaw, crab cake sandwiches with lemon garlic aioli, fish and chips, New England clam chowder, and tater tots loaded with lobster. They'll be offering their seafood selection for pickup this weekend.

Columbia City

Pickup



Taylor Shellfish Oyster Bar

The reliable seafood staple loads Dungeness crab lump meat into a rustic potato roll and serves it up with a side of chips.

Bellevue, Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, Uptown

Pickup or limited indoor seating

Sponsored

SEAFOOD TOWERS

Loupe Lounge

The Space Needle's recently reopened Loupe Lounge offers diners lofty views of the city. Come for the ambience and stay for the food; enjoy liquid nitrogen Negronis and Kusshi oyster seafood towers in the rotating bar.

Queen Anne

Limited indoor seating



L'Oursin

The lively, modern French bistro will soon be retiring its spring "plateau royale" seafood tower, inspired by the tiered seafood feasts frequently found in Brittany and Normandy and in the brasseries of Paris, so book a reservation soon if your heart is set on one. Their rendition involves three full tiers of the finest ice-cold Pacific Northwest shellfish, plus some boissons (drinks) à la carte, including Muscadet, kir bretagnes, Calvados and tonic, and more.

Central District

Outdoor seating



Westward

Chef Renee Erickson's Mediterranean-inspired seafood destination is currently offering towers with fresh Washington oysters, verjus mignonette, a hot sauce flight, golden whitefish caviar, Baja blue shrimp, scallop ceviche, raw geoduck, and Dungeness crab salad.

Wallingford

Outdoor seating

SEAFOOD BOILS

The Cajun Crab

This family-owned spot specializes in Viet-Cajun-style seafood boils. Create your own mix of crawfish, gulf shrimp, clams, mussels, whole Dungeness crabs, king crab legs, snow crab legs, and Vietnamese-style sea snails, then choose from Cajun sauce, garlic butter, lemon pepper, or the "whole boom-bang" (all of the above mixed together). Boils come with complimentary corn, sausage, and potatoes.

Beacon Hill

Pickup



The Crab Pot

Yes, it's on the touristy side, but this waterfront standby offers four different types of seafood boils. Tie on a bib, pick up a mallet, and tap into your primal side by smashing into heaps of steamed clams, Dungeness crab, snow crab, oysters, shrimp, mussels, and more, all poured out onto a butcher paper-lined table.

Waterfront, Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



Crawfish House

Seafood boil options at this White Center spot include Dungeness crab, snow crab, king crab legs, head-on gulf shrimp, mussels, and clams. Add "Louie" seasoning (dry Cajun seasonings), garlic and butter, house sauce (garlic and butter with a secret spice blend), or "tango" (house sauce with tamarind).

White Center

Pickup



Crawfish King

Stranger contributor Megan van Huygen wrote, "Crawfish King in the International District has been around for almost a decade, on 8th and Lane, up by the freeway. It’s been carefully decorated to look like a Sea Galley, and their main thing is Cajun-style seafood boils. They offer all the usual shellfish characters—lobster, a few species of crab, mussels, clams, headless and headful shrimp, others—and you can pick one of their preordained shellfish combos or just assemble your own and pay per pound. They sauce it all up and dump it on the table (on a plastic tablecloth) and it’s a giant marvelous mess and will get in your hair and behind your glasses...We were dazzled by every single thing about this place and will probably be back for lunch, like, tomorrow."

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating

OTHER

Layers Sandwich Co.

This playful food truck from married couple Ashley and Avery Hardin currently has the "Captain Rick" sandwich, a nostalgic tuna salad throwback, on their menu through mid-June. The special includes sustainably line-caught Oregon albacore, cornichon pickles, shallots, celery, aioli, arugula, and smoky potato chips, all piled on toasted pullman bread from Grand Central Bakery.

Traveling

Pickup



Ray's Boathouse

After being on hiatus since November, the local staple beloved for its waterfront views reopened in early March and is now featuring a new spring-inspired menu, with specials like panko-crusted razor clams, applewood-grilled sablefish sake kasu, grilled wild Alaskan king salmon, Pacific Northwest halibut, Dungeness crab cakes, and Penn Cove clams.

Ballard

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Rockcreek Seafood & Spirits

Chef Eric Donnelly's critically acclaimed Fremont restaurant has a wide range of "globally sourced" seafood specials on its menu, from Northwest dishes like Neah Bay rockfish and shellfish stew to tropical ones like Hawaiian tombo tuna tartare.

Fremont

Pickup or outdoor seating



Sushi Kappo Tamura

Eastlake's iconic sushi restaurant is taking advantage of spot prawn season by incorporating the ephemeral ingredient into nigiri.

Eastlake

Pickup or delivery



Vendemmia

Chef Brian Clevenger's lauded, Italian-leaning Madrona restaurant frequently showcases local seafood. Recent seasonal specials include grilled ahi crudo with Calabrian chili, fennel, and avocado, and seared squid with salsa diavola and black garlic.

Madrona

Pickup or delivery



White Swan Public House

This South Lake Union spot focuses on comfort food made with sustainable seafood, like shrimp and grits and crab mac and cheese. Don't sleep on the "poutine of the sea," which is decadently topped with clams, bacon, and scallions, and basted with chowder instead of gravy.

South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating