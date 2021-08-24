Where to Find Breakfast Sandwiches in Seattle

Staving off hunger and hangovers alike with a potent one-two punch of filling protein and comforting carbs, the breakfast sandwich is a portable powerhouse. And many new versions have proliferated around town in recent years, so there's less reason than ever to skip out on the most important meal of the day. We've gathered a list of options for your convenience, from the in-demand pop-up Hi Helen to the bagel shop Loxsmith Bagel Bodega. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.
B-Side Foods
The charming pastel-tiled Analog Coffee sibling hits all the right notes with its wholesome, filling breakfast sandwich, which contains a scallion-studded egg crepe, melty Beecher's Flagship Cheddar, tangy house-made daikon pickles, charred onion aioli, and your choice of a slice of ham and/or roasted mushrooms. Sweet T's Fermented Hot Sauce is optional if you want to add some spice.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Cafe Argento
In 2017, former Stranger writer Heidi Groover wrote, "Yes, this place has decent coffee, pastries, and wi-fi, but none of that is hard to find in Seattle. You are coming here for the breakfast sandwich: eggs, veggies, cream cheese, and hot sauce if you want it on your choice of bagel. Six bucks. The cafe is cozy and unpretentious, the service is great, and this sandwich will soak up your hangover at a better price than anything else on Capitol Hill."
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Dahlia Bakery
Squeeze in an extra serving of vegetables with the recently reopened Tom Douglas-owned bakery's breakfast sandwich, which features a fried egg and white cheddar and is piled with roasted mushrooms and kale.
Belltown
Pickup
Egghole
This buzzy Kent restaurant has drawn comparisons to the massively popular Los Angeles restaurant Eggslut for its upscale breakfast sandwiches, made with local cage-free eggs and served on toasted brioche buns. Choices run the gamut from the "Walk of Shame" (soft scrambled eggs topped with caramelized onions, American cheese, and sriracha mayo) to the "Friends with Benedicts" (runny fried egg, house-made hollandaise, and smoked bacon).
Kent
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Glo's
The beloved Capitol Hill diner, which recently revealed that it's moving to a new home in Capitol Hill Station next year after 34 years in its current location, added breakfast sandwiches to its menu for the first time over the last year as a takeout-friendly option. Depending on your hunger levels, you can choose from the "Li'l Sammy" (a toasted English muffin with an over-hard fried egg, cheddar, and a choice of avocado, bacon, ham, or sausage patty, with optional hollandaise or gravy on the side for an additional $1.50) or the "Big Sammy" (grilled sourdough, two over-hard fried eggs, cheddar, and a choice of avocado, bacon, ham, or sausage patty, with hollandaise and hash browns).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Great State Burger
This chain owned by local restaurant mogul Renee Erickson is better known for its locally sourced burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes, but its breakfast menu, available before 11 am, is worthy of attention in its own right. The lineup is made up of simple scrambled egg and American cheese sandwiches on buttered English muffins, with the option to add Pure Country sausage or Jack Mountain bacon, but the real pro move is to go with the version stuffed with a crispy hashbrown inside.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Hi Helen
This pop-up has won acclaim from critics and fans alike for its East Coast-style egg and cheese sandwiches on fluffy house-made poppyseed kaiser rolls. In addition to classic egg and cheese sandwiches, available with or without bacon or sausage, there's also a "V.E.C." (a veggie egg and cheese with kale and horseradish aioli) and a version with pork roll (a popular New Jersey specialty, also known as Taylor Ham), available on a monthly basis.
Industrial District
Pickup
Honest Biscuits
If you prefer your breakfast sandwiches served on flaky buttermilk biscuits, head to this Pike Place fan favorite, which offers versions made with local cage-free eggs, Tillamook cheese, and Uli's Famous Sausage chicken apple sausage patties or slices of crispy bacon. There's also a Mexican variation featuring eggs scrambled with Uli's chorizo sausage and Tillamook cheddar, plus mayo and cilantro.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Loxsmith Bagel Bodega
Drawing inspiration from the bodegas of the East Coast, Matthew Segal's bagel shop operating out of Nacho Borracho offers over 20 bagel flavors and a variety of sandwiches and schmears. The spot puts a Korean spin on the classic B.E.C. (bacon egg and cheese) with its "K-Town," which features gochujang bacon, fried kimchi, eggs, and oozy American cheese.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Market House Meats
Easily recognizable by its bold red and white hand-painted sign advertising "corned beef," this unassuming butcher shop and deli offers an extremely satisfying and affordable breakfast sandwich, with sausage, corned beef, bacon, and/or pastrami. You can watch as your sandwich is made to order with skill and speed on the flat-top grill before your eyes, and as with Great State Burger, you can even add a crispy hashbrown patty to the sandwich.
Belltown
Pickup, delivery
Morsel
This longtime University of Washington student favorite usually has a line snaking down the block on weekends, and for good reason: Its signature biscuits are buttery and fluffy with crisp edges. Sandwich options include the "Fast Break" (bacon, scrambled eggs, Tillamook cheddar, and fire-roasted tomato jam), the "Goat" (herbed goat cheese, fire-roasted tomato jam and sliced English cucumber), and the "Spanish Fly" (prosciutto, fried egg, manchego cheese, arugula, and Mama Lil's pepper aioli), each on your choice of biscuit.
University District
Pickup, delivery
Post Alley Pizza
Located a few blocks south of Pike Place Market, this hidden-gem pizzeria's breakfast sandwich menu, available from Wednesdays-Fridays, is one of the city's best-kept secrets. Owners Ruel and Andrew Gregory make sesame English muffins out of their leftover pizza dough and have options made with local bacon, sausage, and vegetables.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
Rachel's Bagels & Burritos
Ballard's bagel and breakfast burrito joint (previously Porkchop & Co) has elicited raves from the likes of chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt. Breakfast sandwiches include the Twin Peaks-inspired "Major Briggs" (scrambled eggs, ham, and tarragon cream cheese) and the "Ezzard Charles" (scrambled eggs, kale, mushroom, and cheese), named for the famed professional boxer and World Heavyweight Champion.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery
Saint Bread
This bakery, which opened in Portage Bay in early spring and has become an instant hit for its glorious pastries, puts a creative twist on the classic breakfast sandwich by serving steamed eggs and American cheese on its house-baked Japanese melon pan bread. Ham is available as an optional add-on for $3.
Portage Bay
Pickup, dine-in
Sunny Up
This women-owned food truck features breakfast sandwiches that pay tribute to famous female historical figures, with punny names like "Sausage Patti Smith" (Italian sausage, egg, provolone, caramelized onion, and Mama Lil's peppers), "Patstrami Cline" (pastrami, egg, swiss Emmental, and stout mustard), and "Nina Smoked Salmone" (nova lox, egg, dill cream cheese, and pickled red onion).
Traveling
Pickup
Westman's Bagel and Coffee
The New York-style bagel shop channels the East Coast with its classic "B.E.C.", which combines bacon, egg, and cheese on a soft house-baked roll or a bagel of your choice.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Volunteer Park Cafe and Pantry
The iconic Capitol Hill staple Volunteer Park Cafe, which closed last fall and was purchased by local architect and winemaker James DeSarno, reopened its doors on August 11 and is now being run by Canlis alums Crystal Chiu and Melissa Johnson. The menu pays tribute to Johnson's East Coast roots with a new deli-style breakfast sandwich, featuring molten American cheese and a house-made poppyseed bun.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery
Where to Find Breakfast Sandwiches in Seattle
Staving off hunger and hangovers alike with a potent one-two punch of filling protein and comforting carbs, the breakfast sandwich is a portable powerhouse. And many new versions have proliferated around town in recent years, so there's less reason than ever to skip out on the most important meal of the day. We've gathered a list of options for your convenience, from the in-demand pop-up Hi Helen to the bagel shop Loxsmith Bagel Bodega. For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.