Where to Find Brunch in Seattle



Beth's Cafe

Dozen-egg omelets are back on the menu: The legendary 24-hour greasy spoon Beth's Cafe, which shut down suddenly in 2021, illuminated its neon sign once again earlier this month. Thankfully, the restaurant is still owned by its pre-closure owner Hazel Dalton, with veteran cook Ed Soder in charge of the kitchen, who began working at Beth's in 1982. Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen has the scoop.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Campagne

Cafe Campagne is exceedingly pleasant, with soft yellow lights, blond-wood banquettes, framed vintage prints on the walls, and attentive waitstaff. The menu is French comfort food with, naturellement, nods to seasonal Northwest ingredients. Cafe Campagne makes you feel like everything’s all right, especially at weekend brunch, which is composed of classics like quiche lorraine, brioche French toast, house-cured salmon gravlax, cassoulet, croque monsieurs and madames, house-made granola, and pommes frites.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Cafe Flora

The airy, plant-filled Cafe Flora has been a vegetarian haven for over 30 years. Its weekend brunch menu features items like passionfruit pancakes, sweet potato waffles, carrot lox toast, biscuits and gravy, cinnamon rolls, and more, not to mention bloody Marys, mimosas, and "Wakey Wakey" cocktails (a steaming mixture of coffee- and chocolate-infused bourbon, benedictine, bourbon-vanilla extract, steamed oat milk, and mulling spices).

Madison Valley

Pickup, dine-in



Fat's Chicken & Waffles

Located in the heart of the Central District, this New Orleans-influenced Southern joint does brunch right with fried chicken and waffles, biscuits and andouille sausage gravy, biscuit sandwiches, build-your-own potato bowls, and other delights.

Central District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Fat Hen

Owners Sammie and Cody Jeffs run the Fat Hen in Ballard. The space is small but airy and lovely, with marble-topped cafe tables; it serves breakfast and lunch and weekend brunch—eggs “in carrozza” (with prosciutto cotto and scamorza), eggs Benedict with superlative hollandaise on house-made English muffins, and more.

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Finch & Pine

Dig into blueberry pancakes, caramel cinnamon rolls, biscuits and mushroom gravy, cinnamon pecan granola, smoked salmon Benedict, and other Pacific Northwest-sourced dishes at this laidback neighborhood spot.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, dine-in



Geraldine's Counter

Hailed as "Seattle's best breakfast," this beloved Columbia City diner slings impeccable French toast, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, scrambles, and other brunch standards. Be prepared for a long line.

Columbia City

Pickup, dine-in



Glo's

This longtime Capitol Hill is famed for its inimitable eggs Benedict and other brunch dishes. Currently, it's taking up residence as a weekend pop-up at neighboring watering hole Captain Blacks while it awaits the completion of its upcoming location inside Capitol Hill Station.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lola

Tom Douglas's Greek-influenced restaurant in Belltown serves up a popular weekend brunch with eggs Benedict, challah French toast, shakshuka, octopus hash, pancakes, and made-to-order doughnuts.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Morsel

Giant, cloudlike biscuits are Morsel’s specialty; their “Cheesy Biscuit” with roasted tomato jam is what garlic bread wishes it could be. And their cappuccino, made with local Velton’s Mexico Nayarita coffee and Twin Brook Creamery milk, is way better than most coffee drinks, even in this land of high-quality coffee. There is also house-made bacon jam and sandwiches, such as the popular “Spanish Fly,” with prosciutto, Manchego cheese, fried egg, arugula, and aioli.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Peloton

Peloton is both a bicycle shop and a cafe. It has a full menu of bike services, from brake adjustments to tune-ups, and a small but lovely menu of high-quality pastries, salads, sandwiches, and soups. The spot also serves locally roasted coffee from Slate Coffee Roasters and locally brewed beer from Standard, Counterbalance, and Georgetown Brewing.

Central District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Portage Bay Cafe

A tasty place to go for an all-American, local/organic/sustainable-focused breakfast or brunch, including cage-free eggs from Olympia, ham and sausages made in-house with Carlton Farms pork, all-organic and local-when-possible veggies, and so forth. Reservations are highly recommended on the weekends.

Ballard, Roosevelt, South Lake Union

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Preserve and Gather

With just its name, Greenwood's Preserve and Gather makes its intentions clear. There's no wi-fi here; gathering goes better without it. In the morning, there's a rotating selection of freshly baked pastries (both sweet and savory), as well as house-made yogurt and toast topped with homemade fruit preserves such as chai tea pear butter and rhubarb orange jam. The bread is baked in cast-iron pans by esteemed Sea Wolf Bakers. In the afternoon, there are savory toasts, salads, and platters of meats, cheeses, and pickles. Ricotta toast is a satisfying snack: enormous slices of chewy, crumby bread cut into triangles and slathered with fresh, almost runny, ricotta. The mild cheese has a lovely quivering texture that exists somewhere between liquid and cream. Local wildflower honey, artfully drizzled on in a diagonal pattern, adds a complex sweetness. In the late afternoon, large batches of Preserve and Gather's pickles are made, and the air in the cafe grows astringent from all the vinegar being brought to a boil. It's bracing but also thrilling—an inescapable reminder of the reality of taking the time to make things by hand. ANGELA GARBES

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Rachel's Bagels and Burritos

This Ballard spot owned by married couple Paul Osher and Raquel Zamora specializes in—you guessed it—scratch-made bagels and breakfast burritos. Staple bagel flavors include everything, za'atar, poppyseed, sesame, togarashi, and plain, with rotating flavors like oil-cured black olive, Stoup Brewing spent grain, and cherry poppyseed. Try one of the many excellent bagel sandwiches, like the "Nino Art" (Pacific Northwest sockeye lox, scallion cream cheese, pickled jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, and onion).

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Rose Temple

While it prepares to open its upcoming Central District location, the Seattle soul food legend Ms. Helen's Soul Bistro is currently popping up on the weekends at the Capitol Hill bar Rose Temple, with dishes like fish and grits, chicken and waffles, hash brown casserole, steak and egg sandwiches, and more.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Sabine Café & Market

This cafe is modeled on trendy counter-service spots like Los Angeles's Sqirl and Gjusta and features a counter with small plates like toast, bowls, and sandwiches available for takeaway, plus two patios and a dining room. There's also a cocktail menu, an espresso menu, and a market area with pantry items like coffee beans and chili crisp for sale.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Watson's Counter

This is a specialty coffee shop (with Anchorhead as house roaster) that serves both an exemplary chocolate orange mocha and drip coffee alongside profoundly satisfying dishes like cereal-crusted french toast, hand-cut french fries with housemade gochujang, churros dusted in black sesame, fried chicken and waffles, a KBBQ pork plate, and habit-forming fried and battered 'Chicken Chonks' tossed in honey butter. A place that serves decent coffee with great food, or vice versa, isn’t necessarily hard to find; a place that serves a demonstrably great offering of both coffee and food is a balancing act of the highest order, and rare as hen’s teeth. It is enormously hard to pull off both food and coffee quality and maintain this level consistently, and Watson’s Counter does one of the best versions of it I’ve found in the Pacific Northwest. JORDAN MICHELMAN

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in