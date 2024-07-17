Where to Find Chilled Noodles in Seattle for Summer 2024

Azuki

This Japanese gem tucked away in Madison Valley is one of the city's most underrated restaurants. During the summer, they offer a variety of cold handmade noodle specials, including umaki zaru udon shiso-dare (noodles with a broiled eel omelette, shiso, and a cherry tomato dipping sauce) and tako-ten nametake oroshi (noodles, sashimi-grade octopus tempura, braised enoki mushrooms, and grated daikon, served in a chilled soup with a hint of wasabi).

Madison Valley



Ba Bar

The dependable Vietnamese street food-inspired standby has your back with refreshing options like bún chả Hà Nội bowl (a vermicelli bowl with house-made pork sausage and marinated pork belly) and bún chả giò (a noodle bowl with fried Imperial rolls, which soak up the tangy nuoc cham, creating a delightful crispy-gone-soggy effect).

Capitol Hill, South Lake Union, University Village



Hae-Nam Kalbi and Calamari

It's worth the drive up north for a taste of this Korean spot's traditional naengmyeon, featuring chewy handmade noodles, julienned cucumbers, beef slices, and a boiled egg bathed in an ice-cold, spicy broth.

Shoreline



Kamonegi

Chef Mutsuko Soma's pint-sized spot Kamonegi has racked up national accolades (including James Beard nominations) for its tempura and handmade soba noodles, which Soma painstakingly makes from scratch using Washington buckwheat. The bukkake noodles (chilled noodles in a cold broth) are particularly welcome on a hot summer afternoon—the menu includes versions with shrimp tempura and avocado, house-fermented natto, beefsteak tomato kimchi and burrata, and spicy mala lamb.

Fremont



Menya Musashi

When it's too hot to turn on the oven, I often head to this Japanese chain for the slurpable tsukemen (dipping-style ramen). Dunk your chilled noodles in your choice of broth: original, black, red, hybrid (red and black), curry, or spicy curry. All bowls come with bamboo shoots, scallions, and pork belly slices.

Capitol Hill



Szechuan Noodle Bowl

This Chinatown standby serves a tangle of cold noodles, cucumbers, carrots, and optional shredded chicken in a spicy, creamy peanut sauce, which is just what you want to eat on a scorching day.

Chinatown-International District



U:Don

For an affordable yet satisfying meal, check out this Japanese fast-casual joint. Any of the dishes can be ordered with chilled noodles, and there's also a selection of dipping-style udon—I'm a fan of the kamo zaru variation with sliced roasted duck breast and a duck-leek soy broth.

Capitol Hill, University District



Xi'an Noodles

Cool off with this Chinese favorite's thick, chewy liangpi (cold noodles), served with toothsome wheat gluten chunks, sliced cucumber, cilantro, sprouts, and a spicy-sour sauce.

Downtown, Bellevue, University District