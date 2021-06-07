Where to Find Food & Drink Specials for Father's Day 2021 in Seattle

Procrastinated on securing a gift for Father's Day? We've compiled this list of food and drink specials for the holiday. Whether your father figure's tastes run to barbecue, whiskey, cupcakes, or chocolates, you're sure to find something to his liking here. For more ideas, check out our list of barbecue places worth trying in Seattle and our food and drink guide.
The Barrel Thief
The wine and whiskey bar will offer a Father's Day meal that comes with sparkling wine, an appetizer, an entrée, dessert, and a flight of whiskey of your choice, with Scotch, bourbon, or world whiskey options.
Fremont
Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Bramling Cross
On Father's Day, chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's pop-up at Bramling Cross will be slinging ribeye steak grill packs to heat up and serve at home. The meal also comes with a charcuterie board, grilled and chilled asparagus, sherry mushrooms and spinach, potato gratin, and chocolate sour cream cake with peated whiskey caramel, plus add-ons like lobster tails, French brie, mac and cheese, and Cloudburst Hazy IPA.
Ballard
Pickup
Buddha Bruddah
The Asian-Hawaiian food truck and restaurant have an island-inspired barbecue package for Father's Day, complete with lemongrass huli huli barbecue chicken, a half rack of sticky guava ribs, four kalbi-style beef short ribs, a large box of jasmine rice, a large box of mac salad, a large box of Asian slaw, six pieces of corn on the cob, and three sauces ("six pack" chili sauce, huli sauce, and hoisin barbecue sauce).
Beacon Hill
Pickup or delivery
Cupcake Royale
Just for June 19-20, the cupcakery will be offering the salty-sweet "Dadcake," a chocolate stout cupcake made with Hilliard's Beer Murdered Out Stout, covered in chocolate buttercream, and topped with chocolate-covered bacon toffee and crushed pretzels.
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
Daniel's Broiler
If Dad is partial to surf and turf, bring him to Daniel's Broiler for a swanky three-course dinner that includes a USDA prime filet mignon and lobster tail entrée. Cap off the meal with a choice of New York-style cheesecake or chocolate caramel macarons.
Downtown, Bellevue, South Lake Union, Leschi
Limited indoor seating
Ebb & Company
Take your paternal unit out for an alfresco meal with Ebb & Company's picnic kit, which includes a selection of local salumi and cheeses, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, house-made seasonal pickles, Ben's Bread focaccia, mackerel dip, and potato chips. If you really want to go all out, add on a custom cheese board and/or Cloudburst IPAs or Las Jaras Rosé. Pickup is available on Saturday, June 19 from 3-7 pm.
Ravenna
Pickup
Fast Penny Spirits
The local amaro company is selling an "Amaricano Manhattan" kit for Father's Day. The complete kit comes with a bottle of their signature Amaricano, a bottle of Westland Distillery American Single-Malt Whiskey, Scrappy's orange and aromatic bitters, cocktail cherries, a recipe card, and a blank note for a message from you.
Queen Anne
Pickup
Fran's Chocolate
The esteemed chocolatier has plenty of treats for the holiday, from a "Father's Favorites" gift box with their signature gray and smoked salt caramels and dark and milk chocolate peanut butter cups to a "Classic Dad" assortment with single-malt whiskey truffles and dark and milk chocolate-covered tas de noix.
Downtown, Bellevue, University Village, Georgetown
Pickup or delivery
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar
Discerning dads will appreciate a grab-bag of unique gifts from Hood Famous, including a bottle of seven-year-old Kasama Rum (optional), a salamat shot glass, Hood Famous's in-house cocktail recipe cards, a hand-woven solihiya bottle carrier, two kare kare-filled pan de sal, two pinakbet-filled pan de sal, and four chocolate lilikoi whoopie pies. Pickup is available from 11 am-4 pm.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup
Reuben's Brews
The father-favorite brewery is currently selling a limited-edition run of 50 hand-forged Reuben's camping mugs and has plucked some special cases of rare wild and barrel-aged beers for sale alongside their usual selection this week.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
Serious TakeOut
Tom Douglas's Ballard takeout spot is hosting a weekend barbecue pop-up with pork ribs, Kansas City-style smoky barbecue sauce, slaw, sriracha macaroni salad, cheesy cornbread, pecan pie, strawberry shortcake, boozy mango mai tais, and margarita slushies. Take a plate to go or settle in at one of the restaurant's outdoor picnic tables.
Ballard
Pickup or outdoor seating
Trophy Cupcakes
Forgo the played-out gift of a tie in favor of a dozen cupcakes decorated with shirts and ties from Trophy Cupcakes. Or opt for a DIY cupcake decorating set with tiny "dad-themed" adornments like mustaches, grills, and tool kits.
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
